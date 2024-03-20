Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    51 Things To Buy During Amazon's Big Spring Sale That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

    So many other people love these, you know they’re worth buying at their regular price. And now, they’re on sale.

    Samantha Wieder
    by Samantha Wieder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    • A box of Skin1004 face masks for 24% off to wake up your face in about 15 minutes — which is ironic, because you'll look zombie-like while you use it. Get ready to take lots of before-during-after selfies!

      View in list

    • A pack of fridge organizer bins for 34% off to keep the contents of your fridge and freezer more organized and easier to find. Every time you clean the inside, you promise to stay more organized next time around, and it just never happens. Not this time!

      View in list

    • A roomy duffel bag for 28% off that'll make you wonder how you ever took weekend roadtrips or packed a carry-on for flights without this baby. The interior features four compartments and the bag itself is made of water-resistant nylon because a little rain can't come between you and your much-needed rest and relaxation time.

      View in list

    Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here! There are more deals than you would ever want to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible during the sale (it runs through March 25th), but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the event to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. An American Dental Association-accepted Waterpik water flosser for up to 41% off that claims to remove up to 99.9% of plaque with water pressure. This is also designed to be easier to use than regular floss for folks with braces, implants, and other kinds of dental work!

    The waterpik in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So...this Waterpik is amazing. I had 4mm and 5mm periodontal pockets from not flossing and also experienced some bone loss, I also had to get a very uncomfortable deep gum pocket cleaning. I literally hated flossing and would find myself avoiding to floss, even though I needed it very much. My gums were red, swollen, and inflamed because I was in the early stages of periodontal disease. I started using the Waterpik flosser and instantly liked this way of flossing much better! After using it consecutively each night for only five days my gums were noticeably better and felt much better. After two weeks of using the Waterpik flossing, coconut oil pulling, and mouthwash treatment, my gums have done a complete 180 and my mouth and gums are starting to heal properly! Also this flosser can be somewhat loud, but definitely gets the job done. Brought this with my own money and this is an honest testimonial/review. I will be back with an update on what mm my gum pockets will be!" —Ebony

    Price: $59.30+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    2. An Amazon HD Fire TV stick for 38% off you just plug into your TV in order to stream shows, movies, and music. No need to go out and buy a whole new TV just to keep up with your favorite reality shows on Peacock!

    Reviewer&#x27;s remote and tv with five-star review
    amazon.com

    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little too old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

    Price: $24.99 (originally $39.99)

    3. The new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 43% off boasting noise-canceling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can jam out to the 10-minute version of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" over and over and over again.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My hair is on the 'bigger' side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Price: $199.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors)

    4. Or a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 28% off if you're looking for an option that's a little lighter — these are great for workouts and reviewers love that they're comfy and stay put. Plus, they also boast nine hours of battery life! As if all of that wasn't enough for ya, there's a built-in mic for taking calls and making requests to Siri.

    a buzzfeed editor holding white beats wireless headphones
    Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma McAnaw says: "These Beats headphones have been a real game-changer for me. The sound quality is so much better than my cheap headphones, which has actually really improved my experience at the gym. I find it easier to stay motivated now that my music is *crystal clear* (and I can't hear myself wheezing on the treadmill)."

    Promising review: "At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." —Devin T. McFall

    Price: $179.95 (originally $249.95; available in three colors)

    5. OR! A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 38% off (plus $5 off) that are waterproof, come with multiple silicone earbuds so you can find your perfect size, and happen to be just as good as more expensive headphones on the market at a fraction of the cost.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors) — clip the $5 off coupon for this price.

    6. A Revlon One-Step hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus 2.0 (the newer, slimmer version of the beloved device) for 51% off you can use to dry and style your hair at the same time! If you're someone who is often pressed for time when getting ready, this wonderful gadget is a true game-changer.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This new model has an additional heat setting (low, high, cool, and *now* medium!). Plus, the head is detachable on this version for easier storage and transportation!

    Promising review: "I wish I had discovered this sooner because it has saved me countless hours on blow drying, straightening, and curling my hair. I have extremely frizzy, wavy hair that has extremely kinky waves at the roots. Typically I let it air dry then spend about 30+ mins straightening and curling. If I must blow dry, it turns into a huge ball of frizz that requires even more time to straighten. I’m not skilled enough to use a round brush and blowdryer together, but that’s essentially what this tool is in one! After showering, spray in product (I love OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray), let hair air dry 50-75%, then get to work! I use medium speed and it takes me less than 20 minutes, and I have A LOT of thick hair." —Heather R.

    Price: $34.41 (originally $69.99)

    7. An Echo Dot for 30% off with voice-control technology you can use to ask Alexa to play music, send messages, tell you the news or weather, control smart devices, make purchases, and so much more!!!

    amazon echo dot on a counter
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We waited years to purchase one of these gadgets thinking we'd have no use for it. Boy, did that turn out to be an untruth. The Echo Dot sits in our kitchen and accepts voice commands from most of the rooms in our house. Now, we use Alexa for everything, from music while cooking and cleaning, to asking random questions while watching TV to inquire if an actor is dead or alive. The sound quality is very good, and we love all of the 'hands free' options it supports. We are very satisfied with this purchase." —doormold

    Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99)

    8. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence for 48% off (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about it: I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!

    Promising review: "Recommended from a dermatologist which is very important when choosing skincare. I use it in the morning after toner then follow up with a light moisturizer, vitamin C, then SPF, and my skin is glowing. I’ve received many compliments after incorporating this into my routine." —E. Rice

    Price: $13 (originally $25)

    9. An acrylic block and set of black carbon steel knives for 50% off that'll not only look great with your minimalist kitchen aesthetic but will be SO useful in actually being able to see exactly which knife you're grabbing! Not to mention, reviews love the sharpness and quality of the knives themselves, too!

    Amazon

    This bb comes with 13 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler, and a two-stage knife sharpener.

    Promising review: "These knives are great! They stay super sharp, they’re comfortable to hold, and I love how much counter space it leaves as opposed to a big bulky knife block. Fits perfectly in my minimalist kitchen!!! And it looks great on my counter being one of the few things that I keep on my countertop! It is the perfect amount of knives without being too many knives (I don’t like things in excess)! I have never had a cheese knife before, and this baby is my favorite one in the whole set! LOL! It slices through hard cheeses like butter! Have not tried on soft cheese, but I’m sure it’ll be great because it is super sharp! I can’t say enough about how much I love these knives!!" —Sadie Allen

    Price: $34.99 (originally $69.99; also available in smaller sets)

    10. A sleek LED alarm clock for up to 40% off (plus an extra 10% off coupon) featuring two USB ports for juicing up your devices AND a 5-minute snooze function. This means that when you inevitably go to hit snooze after your initial alarm sounds in the morning, the clock will sound off every five minutes until you turn the snooze function off. 2024 is the year your clock finally holds you accountable when you say "Just five more minutes."

    Reviewer alarm clock on marble table
    amazon.com

    Plus, it has two USB outlets, which means you can use it to charge your phone (and AirPods) while you sleep.

    Promising review: "This is what I have been looking for. I had seen this clock on TikTok many times and decided to bite the bullet. Set up was easy and to get it to my perfect setting took me about two to three days of readjusting. I started with the automatic dim and changed it to have the display bright from 7 a.m. to midnight. When I wake up in the middle of the night, it's dimmed so it doesn't hurt my eyes. Instructions were a little tough, but I managed. Definitely recommend this clock to everybody." —Joshy S

    Price: $17.95+ (originally $32.98; available in 14 colors) — be sure to clip the 10% off coupon

    11. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles for 29% off — reviewers love that these are both comparable to Magnatiles and even work with them!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today - an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles - one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom

    Price: $39.99 (originally $56.65)

    12. A set of produce-saver containers for 54% off so you can store your fresh fruits and veggies with the peace of mind that they won't go bad before you even had the chance to eat them.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.

    Natalie Brown, an editor here at BuzzFeed, actually tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.

    Promising review: "I ordered specifically for my cucumbers. So far, I have had great luck keeping my sliced cucumbers crispy and fresh in the container. The larger one has kept a precut salad mix perfect for a week. Wish I had more of these." —J Case

    Price: $12.39 (originally $26.99)

    13. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 36% off so you can lay down at the end of a long day on a set of crisp, clean, luxe-feeling fresh sheets without paying to stay at a 5-star hotel.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

    Price: $32.85+ (originally $50.97+; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and many colors and patterns).

    14. A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets for 23% off for keeping little blood-munchers away without having to apply sticky bug spray to your skin. ☹️

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I moved last year from southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched. Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian

    Price: $9.99 for 10 (originally $12.99)

    15. A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 63% off you'll want to stock up on in every color. It's perfect to pair with alllll of your jeans, shorts, and skirts. New spring/summer wardrobe staple incoming!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse

    "I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable. Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr

    Price: $14.98 (originally $39.98; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 18 colors)

    16. Or this seamless bodysuit for 37% off if you prefer a spaghetti strap top to pair with cardigans, denim jackets, or just worn on its own!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Some reviewers say the bodysuit is comparable to the Skims versions.

    Promising review: "I am obsessed. I got the thong Shapewear for a comfy daily shapewear and forget I am even wearing it. The shapewear offers excellent support on my double d chest as well. I will definitely be buying more. The thong does ride up on me but I do not mind it as all thong bodysuits do that. I will definitely look into buying a few brief versions for my time of month and more comfort with clothing that requires no hiding panty lines. I also bought the post surgery shapewear and really enjoyed it but had to return as I had arm lipo and felt it was pushing everything towards my arms. I wish they made a version with long sleeves. For those that have no concern of arms and post surgery, I loved the way it stinched me in in my tummy area and the comfort under my clothes." —Zoka

    Price: $30.39+ (originally $77.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and nine colors/styles)

    17. A pair of fuzzy cross-band slippers for up to 47% off (plus an additional 5% off coupon) you'll never wanna take off and we can't say we blame you. Just look at how comfy these babies look.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG

    Price: $15.99+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 15 colors)

    18. A Conway air purifier for 31% off featuring a four-stage filtration system that claims to remove up to 99.97% of particles in the air. Plus, its also made with an LED light to signal how clean or dirty the air is.

    A black square air purifier
    Amazon

    My colleague, Melanie Aman, loves this air purifier! Here's her review: 

    This was my Prime Day 2020 purchase, and I love it! I had been waking up with watery eyes and sniffles and desperately wanted some relief. I joked to my partner that this bad boy looks like an iPod shuffle...but its air-filtering capabilities are no laughing matter! Now, I wake up feeling refreshed instead of congested. Plus, I really feel like this air filter is able to detect changes in the air. Case in point: when I made fish a room away, the LED turned from blue (indicating good air quality) to red (indicating poor air quality), and the purifier jumped into action.

    Price: $159.51+ (originally $229.99; also available in white)

    19. A single-serve Keurig coffee machine for 40% off that'll make just the right amount of java for in just under a minute. Mornings are about efficiency and this little caffeine machine is about as efficient as it gets.

    reviewer image of the red Keurig machine on a kitchen countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gotta love this Keurig!! Very easy to use and clean. Gives out the coffee you want every time. Like the different settings and is small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me." —M add

    Price: $59.99+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    20. A 10th-gen iPad for 22% off boasting a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, fast Wi-Fi, great security features, and more! Go ahead and give yourself a gift. You truly deserve it.

    Model sitting, smiling at pink iPad
    Amazon

    Promising review: "OK, so I bought this for the sake of digital drawing and editing my own drawings. I've only had this tablet for a short while, but it's already leagues above previous tablets I've owned. I don't know much about Apple operating systems, but once I had the tablet up and running and downloaded my favorite drawing apps, such as Sketchbook, this tablet impressed me so much. This is exactly what I was looking for regarding my art projects. So far very happy my purchase" —Taylor

    Price: $349.99 for 64GB (originally $449; available in four colors and a 256GB size)

    21. A Roomba robot vacuum for 37% off so you can ditch vacuuming your own floors and sit back on the couch while you watch your robot BFF get busy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $169.99 (originally $269)

    22. A Shark vacuum for 32% off designed to help folks with allergies. It comes equipped with a HEPA filter to trap dust inside and can even hold more dust than a typical vacuum thanks to its large dust cup capacity so you don't have to empty the bin as frequently.

    A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
    amazon.com

    And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

    Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

    23. Or a Hoover vacuum for 29% off ideal for pet households. This one also comes with a HEPA filter and an extra large dust container, as well as multipurpose pet tools!

    Reviewer&#x27;s dog next to the vacuum full of pet hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything. Has attachments to reach hair in hard to reach areas! The suction power is so strong, gets every grain of sand." —Ally C.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $209.99)

    24. An Osmo Little Genius starter kit for 25% off to help make learning fun for kids ages 3 to 5. It connects to your iPad and teaches kiddos important skills in a variety of areas such as problem-solving, critical thinking, spatial reasoning, colors, fine-motor, and more!

    the contents of the kit, which include character pieces, alphabet pieces, and more
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Got this for my 4-year-old niece who is glued to her iPad. I wanted her to have a more active way to play with it. Osmo's Little Genius fits the bill. So far she's loving the squiggles and ABC games, and I like that it takes action OFF the screen to play. Also nice that it kinda bridges a gap between kiddo's desire to draw/write and the fined tuned motor skills necessary to do so that don't come along til later. The pieces all seem well constructed and durable. Just a matter of keeping them in the little containers Osmo provides." —Laura Liebman

    Price: $80.49+ (originally $107.05+; available for iPad and Fire and with four or six games)

    25. A 10-cup Brita water pitcher for up to 25% off because it's pretty tough to meet your hydration goals with water that tastes...let's just say, at best, funky.

    a reviewer photo of the pitcher
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was getting tired of lugging heavy packs of bottled water home, not to mention my growing concern about the plastic waste in the landfills. After a lot of research, I settled on this one and have not been disappointed. I was concerned about the taste as we don't have the best water in my city. However, I have been extremely pleased with the taste and how fast it filters the water. I would recommend this to anyone." —Double R 

    Price: $40.55+ (originally $53.79; available in three colors)

    26. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker for 39% off that transforms frozen fruit into a refreshing sweet treat. You'll especially enjoy this if you or a loved one can't eat dairy or have other dietary restrictions!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

    Price: $30.40 (originally $49.99)

    27. A kids smartwatch for 48% off capable of taking photos and videos and allowing your little one to add their own fun filters. There's also free games included AND it's splash-proof!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I got this watch for my 8-year-old for her birthday and she loves it! She takes pictures, videos, and plays the games." —YaYa

    "Super cute and easy to work for my 5-year-old. He loves that he can match mom now! It has games already installed, can take pictures, exercise, and lots more. Entertainment for HOURS!! And you can even change the watch face like an Apple Watch! So cool!" —Brittany

    Price: $32.52+ (originally $62.99+; available in five colors)

    28. A Dracula garlic mincer for 41% off because the only thing that can make adding delicious garlic to your meals or crusty buttery bread better is if it's minced in this cool gadget.

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Price: $17.47 (originally $29.95) — clip the 30% off coupon for this price!

    29. A pack of 24-karat gold collagen under-eye gels for 40% off that may assist in reducing puffiness and dark circles, but if nothing else, are gonna cool and hydrate, which will undeniably feel nice.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have to say I was a skeptic on these but bought them anyway on a whim after seeing them on The Today Show. Much to my surprise, I found that they really did what they said they did. The puffiness under my eyes was substantially reduced, and my skin felt much softer and moisturized. They're a great addition to your self-care." —janiem

    Price: $8.99 for a pack of 20 (originally $14.99) — be sure to clip the 40% off coupon!

    30. A longline sports bra for 32% off (in select colors!) that's super comfy and ideal for working out, running errands, or even dressing up for a night out on the town. Plus, reviewers say this is super similar to Lululemon "Align".

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about it: I own this in so many colors it's truly lawless. I'm a long-distance runner and these are my holy grail — supportive without being constrictive, lightweight enough to withstand sweat, and miraculously I don't chafe like I do with other sports bras. I am a huge fan of the Lululemon Align and will continue to swear by them until I die, but can only justify buying one of those a year — at this price point I was able to buy enough of these that I wear them errand running and with cute high-waisted jeans without worrying about losing them to the laundry. These also wash up beautifully and stand the test of time!

    Promising review: "I saw these tanks all over TikTok. I decided to purchase one and absolutely love it. The fit and style is exactly the same. I will say the material is not as soft and is more like a bathing suit material but overall it’s a great purchase!" —M

    Price: $18.39 (originally $26.99; available in women's sizes XS–XL and 29 colors)

    31. A bento lunch box for 30% off (plus an additional $5 off coupon) that'll *gasp* actually make your kids excited to eat the lunch you packed for them. Complete with compartments for a sandwich (or any other main course) and various snacks, they won't even think of buying school lunch again.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend." —Sam

    Price: $22.99+ (originally $39.99; available in eight colors — don't forget to clip the $5 off coupon for this price)

    32. A hide & seek game for 24% off bound to keep your little one entertained for hours. All you have to do is find a good hiding spot for Silly Poopy who will sing and dish out clues until found!