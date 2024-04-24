Let’s Face It, Airports Are Like, The Worst — Here Are 26 Products That’ll Make Your Next Visit To One A Smoother Experience

1. A membership to TSA PreCheck and Global Entry to help make getting through airport security and returning home from international trips a breeze. If you travel frequently for leisure or work (especially abroad), then you probably don't want to feel like you're spending the majority of your time on these trips standing in lines at the airport!
My colleague Elizabeth Lilly travels A LOT. Here's what she has to say about the perks of signing up for this membership:
"I put off getting TSA PreCheck and even Global Entry for YEARS despite flying ~10x a year because I'm a person who likes to get to the airport early and has getting through security down to an efficient routine. However, my breaking point was July 2021 when I had to wait soooo long at the airport when coming back to the country from Croatia (I had Mobile Passport at the time, but the machines were broken, so I had to wait in line with everyone else). I went to Italy about a month later after signing up for Global Entry, and coming back to the country was a breeze. I just had to let a machine take my picture, print out a receipt with said picture, and then place it in a nearby TSA agent's open palm. Then, onto baggage claim! I've since used the Global Entry portion six times and the TSA PreCheck about a dozen times since getting it. So I feel as if I've already gotten my money's worth in less than two years."
Apply with the Department of Homeland Security for $100. Once you're approved, you have to do an in-person interview and if approved on the spot, you can have your TSA PreCheck and Global Entry privileges available immediately.
2. Plus a CLEAR membership, which will allow you to skip the whole song and dance of digging through your carry-on to find your license or passport to prove your identity. Thanks to this helpful program, physical features such as your eyes and fingerprints will help get you to your gate in less time.
3. A portable digital luggage scale because the year is 2024, and it's time we put an end to that gut-wrenching moment the airline counter tells you your suitcase is a few pounds over the weight limit. Being forced to transfer your things from your suitcase into your carry-on in the middle of the terminal for everyone to see is dreadful.
I simply do not need the entire JetBlue terminal judging me for being so indecisive that I felt the need to pack my entire closet into my suitcase.
Promising review: "This has been a game changer to make sure our luggage is underweight for airline limits. It allows us to shuffle clothes at home or from a hotel before we get to the scales at the airport." —Susu
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in six colors and a two-pack).
4. A chic reversible tote bag (so it's like buying two bags for the price of one) that's just perfect for holding the personal items you'll need on the plane. It also features a detachable zippered pouch that's perfect for holding things you'll need close by at the airport like your wallet, identification, and boarding pass (if you prefer a physical copy over mobile).
Promising review: "I bought this bag for a trip I recently took and am extremely pleased with it. The versatility of being reversible (dark to light) was a plus, getting two for the price of one. It is soft and supple and holds a ton of stuff! My 13" laptop/tablet fit perfectly, and there was still room for a lot of other travel stuff. The magnet that holds the flaps together was strong, too. I would definitely purchase this product again and will use it on future trips!" —LadyThor
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 21 colors).
5. And if you already have a purse you like to travel with, but you often find yourself getting disheveled with keeping your belongings in order, this purse organizer will help save the day! Now you'll know exactly where your medications, snacks, important documents, and e-reader are when you need them.
Promising review: "I have always purchased handbags with lots of pockets and sections because I hate having to dig around trying to find something in the gaping hole of purses with no sections. But I have passed up so many cute bags because of this, and I was frustrated with having to do so. I purchased this medium-sized organizer, and I couldn't be happier!! It is very well-made, and it has so many great pockets to organize everything I need. THE BEST PART is I can easily lift it out of one purse and put it into another one, and I always know where everything can be found. I wish I had gotten one of these years ago. When I first ordered this organizer, I didn't realize it had two zipper compartments on each side, and I was tickled to discover even MORE storage!!! With all the fun colors and patterns, it was hard to select one, but I've always been partial to polka dots. I love it and can't imagine anyone not being as pleased with this as I am!" —Snicker0311
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in sizes S–L and 25 colors).
6. A carry-on case designed to comfortably fit under your seat. Sure, you might be lucky enough to have plenty of room in the overhead bin, but there's just something really humbling about having to fight your way out of your row and into the aisle just for everyone behind you to watch you have a wrestling match with your carry-on. We're leaving those days behind thanks to this genius invention.
Promising review: "This works out so well for me. I’m a flight attendant, and I’ve had an infinite amount of day trips over the summer. I got tired of carrying around my regular TravelPro spinner, so I finally ordered this. SOOOOO MUCH BETTER FOR ME. It’s light, has enough pockets, and can easily fit under a seat if needed. The ONLY picky thing I can think of is how loud it sounds going across rough concrete. The wheels aren’t as silent as others, but that won’t stop me from buying another in the future." —Kayla T.
Get it from Amazon for $44.73+ (available in four colors).
7. A luggage gripper perfect for holding onto things like a travel pillow, a sweatshirt, or a light jacket because when you're already fussing your way through the airport with a carry-on, the last thing you feel like doing is holding onto additional necessities.
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." —Michele
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors and packs of two).
8. Plus, a travel belt to help free up a hand or some weight on your shoulder by allowing you to clip your personal bag to your suitcase and/or carry-on. Where has this been all my travel life?!
The travel belt is adjustable to 38 inches to fit most bags. The belt itself is vegan leather with elastic accents and a quick-release buckle.
Cincha Travel is a small business in California that develops adjustable travel belts made out of vegan leather. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families. Plus, they were featured on Shark Tank, where they made a deal with Barbara!
Promising review: "Love this! I am constantly struggling between holding my jacket and two carry-ons. This is the perfect solution! I can’t wait to start using it when I’m back to regular business travel." —Allison
Get it from Amazon (available in 19 styles) and Cincha Travel (available in 25 styles) for $39.99.
9. An Apple AirTag so you can enjoy the peace of mind of knowing where your luggage is after you part ways with it at baggage check. That is very important.
Promising review: "These are a game changer for travel. I put one in each of my checked luggage bags for international travel. So great for peace of mind. I could see the movement from check-in to the plane and then that the bags arrived when I landed. Even was able to track when I wanted to see where they were while waiting at baggage claim. Also, so easy to set up." —Robyn McNeill
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
10. An RFID-blocking wallet designed to hold all of your important travel documents because every time you're at the airport, you swear you'll have your license, passport, and boarding pass easily ready to show and every time you're at the airport you end up fumbling all of those things and holding up the line.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder.
Promising review: "Guys, I'm beyond happy with this. I've been looking for a passport and ticket holder for a while but had never found the right size until I decided to try out this one. Besides, the material feels high quality and long-lasting, the red color is even better in person, and it's very pretty." —BazantSol
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 30 colors).
11. Or a travel document organizer featuring five slots for credit cards, five slots for passports, a deep slot for boarding passes, a zippered coin pocket, and a pen holder because getting through TSA with young kiddos and keeping track off all of those docs for everyone can be overwhelming! Now you'll be able to keep everything you need in one convenient little spot!
Promising review: "I took my kids on their first international trip, and this thing was a total lifesaver. It fits easily in a fanny pack or small purse for easy access, and it fit my whole family's passports, vaccine cards, boarding passes, and a pen with plenty of room for cash and cards if you decide to use it as a wallet for your trip. It made getting checked in a breeze and helped my family keep everything organized." —Kevin Garcia
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in seven colors).
12. A pair of clogs because anyone who has ever gone to an airport is very familiar with the feeling of knowing the entire security line behind you is judging you for how long it takes to put your shoes back on. Ok...fine...maybe most of that judgment is in your own head. But it's still more awkward than it needs to be! Now you have a pair of shoes you can easily slip off and back on again and be on your merry little way!
Promising review: "These shoes are a fraction of the price of Birkenstocks and look just as cute! I had a hard time finding comfortable shoes, and I liked how cushiony these were. I've been wearing them for the last few months, and they have held up quite nicely!" —KC
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in women's standard and wide sizes 6–11 and 18 colors).
13. And if clogs aren't your thing, it's all good. These lightweight sneakers are another great option because they're also easy to slip on and they're oh so comfy! Real talk: Some airports are HUGE. Like...have their own zip code huge!! So there's a good chance you'll be doing a lot of walking before you step foot on the plane. Why not make that walk as comfortable as can be?!
Elizabeth owns these shoes and loves them for traveling! Here's her review:
I own these and have worn them sooo many times. And as far as washing goes, they wash really well! You'll just have to make sure that you put them in a well-ventilated area to dry because they do take a while to dry. I discovered this a few years ago when I ventured into an extremely muddy corn maze and got my foot stuck in muck. I hosed off my shoes beside the farm's pig pen and expected to have to throw them away. The light gray (which I own in addition to this burgundy hue ^) washed really well, and then nearly a year later I wore them alllll over Athens, including trekking up to and all over the Acropolis where I saw tons of people fall. Did I mention they have excellent traction and you can wear 'em without socks?!
Get them from SUAVS for $96 (available in 10 colors and whole sizes 5–12).