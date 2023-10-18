27 Affordable Finds That'll Improve Your Bathroom

1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product you can use on a plethora of items and surfaces around your bathroom including but not limited to: toilets, shower/tub floors and doors, tile grout, sink fixtures, and pretty much anything else you can think of.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
2. A hard-water stain remover for cleaning stubborn bathroom messes and restoring a multitude of your surfaces (ahem, like the shower door as seen below) to brand-new condition.
This helps eliminate hard water stains, rust, and limescale from things like shower doors and stalls, glass, toilets, bath tubs, sinks, and more!
Promising review: "When we moved into our new place the shower doors looked like they had never been cleaned before. I tried at least 10 different products and methods to remove the hard water spots but nothing even made a dent. Bio Clean, however, was like a magic eraser! I scrubbed each door for about 10 minutes and it was incredible! I’ve never written a cleaning product review before but this one is worth every penny." —Shane B
3. A FlexiSnake so you can unclog your hair-filled drain by simply ~snaking~ this tool down there, letting it grab the hair, pulling it back up, and deciding whether you should marvel at its abilities or gag.
More than 4,000 hook and loop micro-hooks cover the full 18-inch span of the snake. It's reusable! Just remove hair after use, and clean with soap, water, and a brush. It's compatible with most bathroom drains, without needing to take off the stopper.
Promising review: "I don’t write many reviews, but when something blows my mind like this, I have to! Not only did this remove an enormous amount of hair from my drain, it took less than 30 seconds to do so! I didn’t really read the instructions, but it’s pretty straightforward. Stuck it in the drain, cranked the handle, pulled it out. Voila, no more hair! Buy it! You won’t be disappointed." —Linsey Walker
4. Or a TubShroom that'll collect your hair while in the shower/bath, so it doesn't go down the drain and clog it in the first place.
This fits any standard 1.5-inch tub drain or bathroom sink drain. But, if you want to keep your hair-catching separate between your tub and sink, then treat yourself and your home to the SinkShroom!
Promising review: "This is absolutely worth every penny. Kudos to the inventor of this product. I have thick long dark hair, and after two months of moving into my own apartment, my shower drain was completely clogged with all my hair. After being disgusted at the amount of hair I had to clean out with a snake (which is NOT a fun task), I decided I needed to purchase something to prevent it from happening again. I read about this product in a BuzzFeed article, and I have no regrets. It is so satisfying to clean out, and it does not lie when it says it catches every single hair. I have had it for close to four months without once instance of my shower drain backing up. This product is absolutely worth it." —JT
5. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "Had months of mold and mildew built up in the tub, as we are unable to bend or kneel. This product works as advertised. Spray and rinse two consecutive days and completely clean and shiny! Smells clean too. Will definitely reorder!" —Sheri D.
6. A wall-mounted towel holder that'll have your bathroom looking like a 5-star hotel bathroom in no time. Additional perk: You'll always have a towel within reach when you get out of the shower.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! We have extra large towels and these racks hold them perfectly when rolled up! It's such a great modern style and gives the bathroom a great look. They are sturdy and come with wall anchors as well. Will be buying another set of these for our other bathroom, and perhaps another for the dining room for some wine bottles! Don't even have to think twice before buying these!" —Erin Cech
7. A drawer organizer because if you're gonna continue tossing your skincare products, dental supplies, and hair ties into the same little space, you might as well make it look nice and tidy.
8. A pumice toilet bowl ring remover so you can easily scratch away at those yucky stains without leaving behind scratch marks in the bowl.
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." —Courtney
9. Or a toilet wand to prove wands of all sorts, even ones for cleaning toilets, are truly magical objects. Refer to disgusting photo below for evidence.
Comes with one ToiletWand, one storage caddy, and six disposable ToiletWand refills to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. Just click the wipe onto the wand, swish, scrub, and clean the bowl, pop the wipe off, and dispose in the trash.
Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before-and-after pic attached (above)." —Whitney
10. A toilet tank cleaner that'll leave that area you never even THINK about cleaning looking good as new. And the best part? You don't have to scrub. You can thank us later.
Promising review: "I didn’t have much calcium or other hard mineral deposits in my two toilet tanks. But there was a fair amount of slimy sediment. One treatment cleaned up the tanks about 90%. I ordered another bottle of the cleaner and gave each tank a second treatment. The tanks now look like brand new! The important thing is to give the cleaner enough time to work. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed so it worked overnight." —Jack
11. A grout pen that'll get your floors shining like the top of the Chrysler building in no time at all. Did you hire a fancy schmancy service to clean your tiles? Nope, you used a PEN to cover it all up.
Pen is ideal for use on floors and walls!
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. I'm very happy with this product!" —Jenelle
