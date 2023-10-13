30 Things From Wayfair That May Be Simple But Will Still Help Make Your Home Look So Much Better

1. A 12-piece melamine dinnerware set that’s almost impossible to break, which means you don’t need to worry if someone accidentally drops a dish on the kitchen floor or the deck. Take advantage of your outdoor meals while you still can!
2. A stoneware decorative bowl with a golden interior that can hold keys, mail, or even some potpourri. Simple and yet so functional!
3. A six-piece set of framed art prints because your walls need love too. Group these black and white prints together to create a modern gallery wall or place them separately around your house so each room gets a little art.
4. A Le Creuset Dutch oven with more than 10,000 5-star reviews because it's a kitchen must-have for a reason. Ideal for slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking, frying, and more, you're def going to want to invest in this baby.
5. A wooden wall clock for people who are terrible at being on time but are really trying their best!! Let this gorg accent piece add some style to your home and some pep in your step when you see that you're (once again) running late.
6. A pouf suitable for indoor or outdoor use if you need extra seating in your den or backyard. You can also use it to prop your feet up if you don't have room for a full ottoman. This accent piece boasts beachy stripes so a little bit of summer is always with you.
7. A set of two super absorbent bath rugs that’ll prevent you from tracking water all over your bathroom every time you get out of the shower. These patterned cotton finds are plush and soft to the touch and can be thrown in the washing machine whenever they need to be cleaned.
8. A beach-inspired tic-tac-toe set because every living room needs a little bit of fun. Display this game on your coffee table or console, and you and your guests will never be bored again!
9. A circular rattan tray to help you add some order and style to your coffee table or any other surface in your home. Go ahead and use this to display candles, coasters, or other accent pieces.
10. An ornate crystal candle holder to decorate your coffee table, mantle, or dining room. This accent piece is shaped like a lotus flower and easily fits a tealight, votive, or pillar candle. To add even more life to your space, group several candle holders together.
11. A modern, acrylic picture frame designed to make it look like your photo is floating. Magic, my dear friend.
12. A pack of peel-and-stick mosaic tiles that’ll instantly upgrade your bathroom walls or kitchen backsplash and make you feel like you live in a Mediterranean villa. Renters, this one's for you! Easy to apply and remove when you're lease is up, it's perfect for making any space feel like your own.
13. A durable citrus juicer ideal if you often make cocktails, marinades, salad dressings, and more. This dishwasher-safe gadget includes a clear container to hold and measure fresh citrus juice, and even has a non-skid base so you won’t make a mess while juicing.
14. A rectangular mirror with curved corners and an antique-inspired gold frame that’ll make whatever room you put it in instantly feel more luxurious. Reviewers love the beveled glass, and the fact that this mirror has some serious weight to it.
15. A wall-mounted dispenser so you can avoid having a collection of half-filled bottles cluttering your shower. This particular one has three separate compartments, and there’s even a spot for you to label what’s in each dispenser!
16. A modern cabinet and drawer pull because updating your hardware is an easy way to revamp your bathroom (or other rooms!) without spending a ton of money. This classic look boasts bold, clean lines that won’t clash with other decor you’ve got going on.
17. A self-watering hanging planter in case you want to add some greenery to your outdoor setup. This planter is weather- and rust-resistant and has drainage holes so the plants won’t be overwatered.
18. A set of two lid and spoon rests because it’s important to keep your counters clean (and your lids from falling onto the floor!) while you’re cooking.
19. A rectangular-shaped tray with handles to help you add some order and style to your vanity. Your Poo-Pourri never looked so stylish.
20. A set of four placemats with a vibrant lemon pattern to help liven up your dining table. Just because summer is (sadly) on the way out doesn't mean the vibes have to go with it!
21. A set of four garden stakes that double as drink holders for added convenience. Use them around a firepit, while playing outdoor games, or as you lounge by the pool.
22. An indoor/outdoor pillow for making any place you rest your booty a more comfortable place. Only the best for your hiney!
23. A faux eucalyptus wreath from Kelly Clarkson Home because everyone loves a festive front door. Sure, this wreath works in the winter, but it’s also versatile enough to leave on your door all year round.
24. A trio of plastic wall hooks that look like they’re climbing up your wall. These “buddies” can be customized to fit your space, and can be arranged in many different configurations so you can store bags, jackets, hats, and more in a distinctive way.
25. A throw blanket with a bold chevron pattern so you can bring a modern touch to your space. This machine-washable piece is soft-to-the-touch and looks just like a designer throw, but costs a fraction of the price.
26. Or, for something a bit more substantial, a chunky knit throw that’s basically a big cozy cocoon. I know it seems like winter is far away but trust me, you'll be glad to have this in a few months.
27. An all-season outdoor mat with "hello" written on it and a bright floral pattern that'll stop your guests (and you) from tracking dirt into the house. Reviewers love how welcoming it makes their front stoops.
28. A trio of terra-cotta vases in case you want to zhuzh up your mantel. Each vase has distressed details for a vintage feel, as well as its own distinct blue and white pattern to give it the feel of an antique find.
29. A birdbath with a shell-shaped basin so all the birdies in your area can stop for a drink and a soak. This piece is weather-resistant and boasts an antique-inspired finish. It’s also light (weighing just five pounds!) which means you can move it around with ease.
30. A blackout roller shade with a safe cordless design to deliver the best night's sleep of your life. This polyester shade completely filters out light and can help reduce noise as well. Plus, this shade keeps summer heat and winter chill out of your home so you can snooze soundly 365 days a year.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.