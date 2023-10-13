BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Things From Wayfair That May Be Simple But Will Still Help Make Your Home Look So Much Better

    From your bathroom to your backyard, we've got you covered.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A 12-piece melamine dinnerware set that’s almost impossible to break, which means you don’t need to worry if someone accidentally drops a dish on the kitchen floor or the deck. Take advantage of your outdoor meals while you still can!

    a setting from the dinnerware set on the table
    Wayfair

    This set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four cereal bowls.

    Promising review: “Love these. Great design, lightweight and I feel comfortable letting my kids use them. It’s a nice balance between casual and fancy, but unlikely to break. Already planning on buying another set so we have enough when we have guests over.” —Megan

    Price: $45.10

    2. A stoneware decorative bowl with a golden interior that can hold keys, mail, or even some potpourri. Simple and yet so functional!

    reviewer image of the bowl with stuff in it
    Susan/Wayfair

    Promising review: “This black bowl with the scalloped edge and gold interior is the perfect size for my coffee table and I get such nice compliments from all my friends. Love it!" —Diane

    Price: $45.99+ (originally $55+, available in two sizes)

    3. A six-piece set of framed art prints because your walls need love too. Group these black and white prints together to create a modern gallery wall or place them separately around your house so each room gets a little art.

    a reviewer photo of the six framed prints arranged in two rows of three on a wall
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Excellent set of pictures. They come with a template for mounting on the wall that makes hanging very easy. They look wonderful. I put these in my bedroom and they really look amazing.” —Cory

    Price: $89.99+ (originally $131.99, available in four colors)

    4. A Le Creuset Dutch oven with more than 10,000 5-star reviews because it's a kitchen must-have for a reason. Ideal for slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking, frying, and more, you're def going to want to invest in this baby.

    The Le Creuset Dutch oven with handles on either side and a matching lid
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Absolutely beautiful. Very heavy and well made. The color matches what I’m doing in my new house. This will be on display at all times, like a work of art. I can’t wait to use it!” —Connie

    Price: $159.95+ (available in various sizes and 15 colors)

    5. A wooden wall clock for people who are terrible at being on time but are really trying their best!! Let this gorg accent piece add some style to your home and some pep in your step when you see that you're (once again) running late.

    the clock with Roman numerals on the face and beaded trim
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This a LOVELY wall clock! So glad I picked this one. If you're wondering if you should purchase it, please do. You won’t regret it!! Well made, classy, beautiful clock.” —Mary

    Price: $151.99 (originally $201)

    6. A pouf suitable for indoor or outdoor use if you need extra seating in your den or backyard. You can also use it to prop your feet up if you don't have room for a full ottoman. This accent piece boasts beachy stripes so a little bit of summer is always with you.

    the square pouf with stripes on a patio
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Ottoman is bright and cushy. Great size for a larger outdoor wicker sectional. Great for putting your feet up and relaxing. Great price. Cleans well too.” —Jane

    Price: $69.99+ (originally $176, available in two colors)

    7. A set of two super absorbent bath rugs that’ll prevent you from tracking water all over your bathroom every time you get out of the shower. These patterned cotton finds are plush and soft to the touch and can be thrown in the washing machine whenever they need to be cleaned.

    the bath rugs on a bathroom floor
    Wayfair

    This set includes one small rug and a matching large rug.

    Promising review: “YES YES and YES. This is a really beautiful color. Very soft. I wish they made these in different sizes, preferably larger. We've washed them in the washer a handful of times now and they still look great!” —Ann Margaret

    Price: $26.99+ (originally $45.99; available in three colors)

    8. A beach-inspired tic-tac-toe set because every living room needs a little bit of fun. Display this game on your coffee table or console, and you and your guests will never be bored again!

    A reviewer photo of the tic-tac-toe set on a table
    Connie / Wayfair

    Promising review: “This is beautiful as room decor but also a functioning tic-tac-toe game, and makes a great gift for someone who loves the beach.” —Margaret

    Price: $26.54+ (available in three colors)

    9. A circular rattan tray to help you add some order and style to your coffee table or any other surface in your home. Go ahead and use this to display candles, coasters, or other accent pieces.

    Wayfair, Roxana / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I love this tray. It’s sturdy and attractive. Bought it for a large hassock in our great room, which allows us to serve bites.” —Cecelia

    Price: $100+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    10. An ornate crystal candle holder to decorate your coffee table, mantle, or dining room. This accent piece is shaped like a lotus flower and easily fits a tealight, votive, or pillar candle. To add even more life to your space, group several candle holders together.

    Wayfair, Elizabeth / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful centerpiece for our dining table. Packaged very well too. We love the amber crystals. It’s well-made.” —Lucille

    Price: $33.99+ (originally $63.13, available in two sizes and five colors)

    11. A modern, acrylic picture frame designed to make it look like your photo is floating. Magic, my dear friend.

    the picture frame displaying a photo on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I used these frames to post pictures at my wedding and they were beautiful! Exactly what I was looking for. Classy and elegant.” —Anonymous

    Price: $48.99+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    12. A pack of peel-and-stick mosaic tiles that’ll instantly upgrade your bathroom walls or kitchen backsplash and make you feel like you live in a Mediterranean villa. Renters, this one's for you! Easy to apply and remove when you're lease is up, it's perfect for making any space feel like your own.

    The peel-and-stick tiles with a black and white mosaic pattern behind a bathroom sink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Gorgeous! Better than expected! It applies super easy and looks amazing. You can trim them with an exacto knife or scissors. I used these in my bland beige kitchen as a backsplash and they transformed my kitchen into something out of a DIY show.” —eileen

    Price: $15.59 

    13. A durable citrus juicer ideal if you often make cocktails, marinades, salad dressings, and more. This dishwasher-safe gadget includes a clear container to hold and measure fresh citrus juice, and even has a non-skid base so you won’t make a mess while juicing.

    the citrus juicer with a clear container
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I love this kitchen gadget. Perfect when I just need to juice 1 or 2 oranges or lemons. It even has a small stopper, so I can juice in advance and keep it refrigerated until I need to use it. Takes up very little space for storage.” —Rosa

    Price: $15.81+ (available in three colors)

    14. A rectangular mirror with curved corners and an antique-inspired gold frame that’ll make whatever room you put it in instantly feel more luxurious. Reviewers love the beveled glass, and the fact that this mirror has some serious weight to it.

    the arched mirror with curved corners hanging in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Bought two for either side of bed. They look fantastic! Finish is elegant, the shape is interesting, and the nice bevel makes it look more expensive than it was.” —Susan

    Price: $147.99+ (originally $261+, available in two sizes)

    15. A wall-mounted dispenser so you can avoid having a collection of half-filled bottles cluttering your shower. This particular one has three separate compartments, and there’s even a spot for you to label what’s in each dispenser!

    the mounted soap dispenser with three compartments on the wall of a shower
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Originally saw this at a vacation villa rental and I was sold. It looks beautiful and neat. No shampoo bottles or drippings from them. Easy to access.” —Jill

    Price: $29.64+ (originally $34.99+; available in two colors)

    16. A modern cabinet and drawer pull because updating your hardware is an easy way to revamp your bathroom (or other rooms!) without spending a ton of money. This classic look boasts bold, clean lines that won’t clash with other decor you’ve got going on.

    The drawer pulls on several kitchen drawers and cabinets
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Nice brushed gold finish with a simple detail. Looks great with a shaker style cabinet or cleaner-line looking room. Happy so far.” —George

    Price: $6.35+ per pull (available in three finishes)

    17. A self-watering hanging planter in case you want to add some greenery to your outdoor setup. This planter is weather- and rust-resistant and has drainage holes so the plants won’t be overwatered.

    a reviewer photo of two of the hanging planters in a yard
    Debbie / Wayfair

    Promising review: “These are excellent hanging pots. My plants are much happier with the self-watering feature. The flatter, rounder shape looks great in my living room windows. I added a spinning hook hanger to the macrame hanger so it freely turns 360 degrees. As always with a Wayfair purchase, they make a welcome addition to my home.” —Suzanne

    Price: $24.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors)

    18. A set of two lid and spoon rests because it’s important to keep your counters clean (and your lids from falling onto the floor!) while you’re cooking.

    The lid and spoon rest holding a lid and spoon on a kitchen counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love this! No more wet all over my counter. Plus I can use for a large and small lid at same time. Or an extra spoon rest.” —Laura

    Price: $22.99 (available in two colors)

    19. A rectangular-shaped tray with handles to help you add some order and style to your vanity. Your Poo-Pourri never looked so stylish.

    the tray holding soap and a diffuser on a bathroom vanity
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This tray is so beautiful, is real wood, and does fit perfectly on the top of the toilet tank as I had hoped. The brass handles complement the white tray really well and is very sturdy. Would highly recommend!! Wide enough to fit a cube tissue box or roll of TP.” —Ashley

    Price: $26.99+ (originally $33.99; available in three colors)

    20. A set of four placemats with a vibrant lemon pattern to help liven up your dining table. Just because summer is (sadly) on the way out doesn't mean the vibes have to go with it!

    Wayfair, Maggie / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I love these placemats. They are well-constructed and versatile. They can be used as placemats, trivets, or trays for appetizers or bread. The lemon design is so fresh.” —Nancy

    Price: $17.99 (originally $24.99)

    21. A set of four garden stakes that double as drink holders for added convenience. Use them around a firepit, while playing outdoor games, or as you lounge by the pool.

    the set of four stakes planted in the grass, with each one holding a different drink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love these. Very quirky and interesting shapes that your eye goes to. Convenient for drinks around a patio area instead of having to have a table.” —Elizabeth

    Price: $29.99 (originally $43.14)

    22. An indoor/outdoor pillow for making any place you rest your booty a more comfortable place. Only the best for your hiney!

    The rectangular shaped pillow with fringe on a chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Very pleased with these pillows. I would order again. Love the design and fringe.” —Lois

    Price: $21.99+ (originally $57+, available in three colors and also in a polyfill option)

    23. A faux eucalyptus wreath from Kelly Clarkson Home because everyone loves a festive front door. Sure, this wreath works in the winter, but it’s also versatile enough to leave on your door all year round.

    The wreath hanging under a sign that says &quot;let&#x27;s eat&quot; and two spoon decorations on either side
    Julie / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Sizing and look of the wreath were exactly as pictured. It has a very nice muted color to it. I bought this wreath in the fall and so far it's holding up.” —Skye

    Price: $38.99+ (originally $41.99; available in two sizes)

    24. A trio of plastic wall hooks that look like they’re climbing up your wall. These “buddies” can be customized to fit your space, and can be arranged in many different configurations so you can store bags, jackets, hats, and more in a distinctive way.

    the wall hooks on a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “They are so cute. They can hold quite a bit of weight and are such space savers. My kids love them too!!” —Jocelyn

    Price: $20 (available in five colors)

    25. A throw blanket with a bold chevron pattern so you can bring a modern touch to your space. This machine-washable piece is soft-to-the-touch and looks just like a designer throw, but costs a fraction of the price.

    a reviewer photo of the blanket with a chevron pattern on a couch
    Albert / Wayfair

    Promising review: “This blanket is anything but threadbare! The color is beautiful and neutral. The thick cotton feels and looks designer! It's a sizable throw that adds dimension to my living room armchair.” —Marianella

    Price: $31.99+ (available in two colors)

    26. Or, for something a bit more substantial, a chunky knit throw that’s basically a big cozy cocoon. I know it seems like winter is far away but trust me, you'll be glad to have this in a few months.

    the chunky blanket on a chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I purchased this Kyller Throw in navy blue. It is beautiful! I placed this on the end of the bed in our guest room and it makes the entire room. So happy with this purchase.” —Kimberly

    Price: $59.99+ (available in eight colors)

    27. An all-season outdoor mat with "hello" written on it and a bright floral pattern that'll stop your guests (and you) from tracking dirt into the house. Reviewers love how welcoming it makes their front stoops.

    the mat with &quot;hello&quot; written on it and a floral pattern outside a door
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love it!!! Just like the Picture! My Front Door looks welcoming now!” —Lorraine

    Price: $28.99

    28. A trio of terra-cotta vases in case you want to zhuzh up your mantel. Each vase has distressed details for a vintage feel, as well as its own distinct blue and white pattern to give it the feel of an antique find.

    Wayfair, Lauri / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Oh my gosh. I cannot say enough about how gorgeous these are in person!!! I was hesitant to buy them because I knew they were going to be small. But they are much larger than I thought and so perfect on my mantle! I absolutely love them!” —Jessica

    Price: $65.99 (originally $85.99)

    29. A birdbath with a shell-shaped basin so all the birdies in your area can stop for a drink and a soak. This piece is weather-resistant and boasts an antique-inspired finish. It’s also light (weighing just five pounds!) which means you can move it around with ease.

    the birdbath in a yard with pretend birds
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love my new bird bath. It looks like stone, but is lightweight plastic so it won’t rust like my last one. The birds love it.” —Linda

    Price: $39.99+ (available in two colors)

    30. A blackout roller shade with a safe cordless design to deliver the best night's sleep of your life. This polyester shade completely filters out light and can help reduce noise as well. Plus, this shade keeps summer heat and winter chill out of your home so you can snooze soundly 365 days a year.

    the roller shade with no cord on a window
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love them! Keeps our room significantly cooler blocking sun and has a seamless look.” —Katherine

    Price: $71.99+ (originally $219.99+, available in 10 sizes and six colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.