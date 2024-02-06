Skip To Content
    20 Things From Target That Will Make Your Tiny Apartment Feel Like It Belongs In An Architectural Digest Spread

    Trust us, these stylish home finds are magazine spread-worthy.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A textured, faux fur throw that’ll add some coziness to your space. Pop this machine-washable, reversible blanket over the back of your couch or at the foot of your bed, and snuggle up with it the next time you’re watching TV or reading a book.

    the textured faux fur throw on a couch
    Target

    Promising review: “I love this throw! Very chic. I fold it up and keep it on the end of my L couch. Does not loose its fuzziness after washing. It’s warm and comfortable. My dogs love to lay on it too!” —Jessica

    Price: $24.99 (available in four colors)

    2. A faux marble table lamp for that corner of your home that never quite gets enough light. This classic fixture is ideal for an entryway console or end table and even comes with its own linen drum shade.

    the lamp with a faux marble base
    Target

    Promising review: “Amazing lamp! So beautiful!” —SB

    Price: $12

    3. A bright hexagon shelf to add a pop of color to a kid’s room or home office. The shelf is ideal for storing toys, books, and other knickknacks that you'd like to display, rather than stowing them away on a bookcase or in a drawer.

    The hexagon-shaped shelves in different colors hanging on a wall
    Target

    Promising review:These little shelves are incredibly cute, lightweight, and easy to hang. They have a saw-tooth style hanging bracket on the back, so they only require one nail each! I bought the yellow, and it’s almost an autumnal gold shade. I would buy these again.” —Leona G.

    Price: $15 (available in two colors)

    4. An over-door shoe organizer with 24 pockets to keep your sandals, sneakers, and slippers in one place. This organizer features a mix of solid and mesh panels in front of each pocket, and can hold various accessories as well. You can even use it in your pantry for snacks or in your hall closet for cleaning supplies!

    The shoe organizer hanging over a door with shoes inside
    Target

    Promising review: “This over-the-door shoe rack is a perfect addition to free up closet or floor space in any home. The sturdy canvas cloth design is much quieter than the metal shoe racks I’ve had in the past. It's nice neutral gray color makes my random array of shoes look tidy and uniform. The slots are big enough for my women's size 9.5 Nike Airs! The mesh pockets at the top are a thoughtful addition and perfect to hold small accessories or shoes. Also, the front ends of the four over-the-door hooks are capped and stick out just enough to hang ball caps, thin scarves, or handbags.” —AMO

    Price: $19

    5. A hanging mirror with a light wood frame in case you’re looking to add depth to your space. This round mirror has a built-in strap for easy mounting wherever you like, and goes with any decor style.

    the round mirror hanging in an entryway
    Target

    Promising review: “Absolutely love this mirror. I hang it in my office. It's the best size and even has a faux leather strap that makes it look more expensive than what it is!” —Amanda

    Price: $10

    6. A square throw pillow with a floral pattern in case you’re looking to bring a pop of color to your living room or bedroom. This colorful accent features a cotton exterior with plump filling that’s both easy to clean and comfortable to lie on.

    Target

    Promising review: “My home has a blue floral theme and I thought this would be the perfect addition, and it is!” —PineappleBath

    Price: $10

    7. A set of three vintage-style botanical drawings to add some vibrant hues to your living space. These blue-and-green prints have a hand-drawn look that adds character to a bathroom or entryway and work equally well whether they're grouped together, part of a gallery wall, or displayed on their own.

    The trio of floral prints hanging on a wall
    Target

    Promising review: “I was looking for botanical prints that looked high-end without the high-end price tag, and also wanted something that wasn't ‘too girly’ so that my husband would be onboard with flowers around the bed. We both LOVE these pieces — super easy to hang, I had them up on the wall within five minutes, and we've already had so many compliments on them. Target really nailed it with this set!” —Kristin

    Price: $75

    8. A chalkboard calendar because organizing your life is important, especially if you can do it in a stylish way. The calendar is magnet compatible and includes two white chalk pencils with magnetic clips and a gold magnet.

    The calendar with its pens hanging on a wall
    Target

    Promising review: “I love this calendar more than I could put into words! When I moved into my new house, I wanted a new calendar (I was using a whiteboard). This just adds something more! It’s more sophisticated than a whiteboard, and it looks so good my sister asked for one for Christmas! It’s easy to clean and the chalkboard pencils and markers from the same brand work like an absolute dream!” —cfumerola

    Price: $15.99

    9. A sturdy coir doormat that says “Yay! You’re here!” to immediately let your guests know exactly how welcome they are in your home.

    The doormat with a brown background and black writing underneath a door
    Target

    Promising review: “I’ve gotten so many compliments!! Love the quality and it's so cute.” —samin

    Price: $13

    10. A denim-inspired placemat to bring some color to your dinner table. This textilene placemat helps protect your table from messes and is super easy to clean, in addition to being completely adorable.

    The blue placemats on a table underneath two place settings
    Target

    Promising review: “These are classic and beautiful. We look forward to using them both indoors and outdoors. Easy to clean. So happy with the color!!” —boymom2

    Price: $3

    11. A succulent-print shower curtain that’s just too fun to ignore. While the bottom half of the shower curtain features vibrant orange, yellow, and green hues, the top half is mostly white, so it will still go with just about any bathroom decor style.

    The white shower curtain with colorful succulents on the bottom half
    Target

    Promising review: “This curtain is a nice weight and looks terrific! The colors are vivid and blend well with several different backdrops.” —None

    Price: $16

    12. A coiled rope storage basket that provides a creative way to store toys, extra pillows, and more. With 13 inches of storage space and contrasting handles that make transportation from room to room ridiculously easy, you can’t go wrong with this purchase.

    two of the coiled storage baskets holding various toys in a playroom
    Target

    Promising review:This great find is just perfect in my room to hold essentials in a non- messy way. Just love the look with leather handles! It's an essential that won't be disappointing.” —Deb

    Price: $15 (available in two colors)

    13. A natural-finish wooden picture frame so you can show off your fave pics while also making a style statement. This neutral frame features a debossed pattern all around and can be displayed vertically or horizontally.

    The frame with a debossed texture all around
    Target

    Promising review: “I needed something basic, but not boring. This frame goes with any picture, and I love it.” —Tbrown

    Price: $6

    14. A tufted faux shearling ottoman so you can finally put your feet up and relax. This chic piece has a contrasting brass base and is sturdy enough to be used as an extra seat when you have company.

    the tufted ottoman with a brass base in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: “Love how this ottoman completed my reading nook. The height is perfect to rest your feet while sitting in a comfortable chair and the material is very soft. Highly recommend it!” —Kaitlynhomestyle

    Price: $100

    15. A heathered curtain panel because sometimes you want a little bit of privacy. Each machine-washable panel is able to darken the room while adding style to your space, and comes with a rod pocket so you can hang it easily. Just note that you’ll need to purchase two panels if you want to cover both sides of a window.

    two of the heathered curtain panels hanging on either side of a window in a room
    Target

    Promising review: “These work so so great! I have them over each window in my home. And it has significantly reduced the amount of heat coming into each room. They are also great to keep the lights from outside coming in.” —Cody

    Price: $11 per panel (available in two sizes and four colors)

    16. A large double-burner griddle from our Goodful collection that’ll have people calling you ‘chef’ all day long. This cast aluminum pan features a nonstick surface that can’t be beat, making it ideal for batch cooking and larger meals. It can even go in the dishwasher if you don’t feel like cleaning it by hand.

    the double-burner griddle cooking pancakes and eggs
    Target

    Promising review: “I cannot say enough great things about this double burner griddle!! We love doing big breakfasts at our house and this makes it easy to cook more food with less pots and pans. It cooks evenly and is super easy to clean! The nonstick surface makes cooking a breeze!” —Kwerth11

    Price: $49.99

    17. A three-wick candle with a wooded sage scent to fill your home with the aroma of the outdoors without having to set foot outside. This elegant soy candle boasts notes of sage intermingled with pine-like cypress, woodsy olive leaf, fruity rosewood, and smoky charcoal.

    The three-wick candle in a ceramic jar on a shelf
    Target

    Promising review: “This is one of my top scented candles! Not too masculine or feminine. Scent is very strong. After the wick runs out, it continues to keep my room scented.” —RC

    Price: $16

    18. A diamond patterned shag rug that’ll add some texture to a room of your choosing, making the space infinitely more comfy and cozy. Reviewers love that this accent piece is fade- and stain-resistant, and has minimal shedding.

    Target

    Promising review: “Absolutely love how cozy and fluffy this rug is! The color is beautiful, and it is thick enough to sit on without a pillow. The price is so amazing for this size and thickness.” —Beautybybergie

    Price: $99+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    19. A neutral five-piece bedding set to freshen up your bedroom style and revamp your room. This durable cotton set boasts a gray woven stripe pattern with geometric shapes and goes with just about anything.

    The cream and black comforter and pillows on a bed
    Target

    This set includes two decorative pillows, two shams, and a comforter.

    Promising review: “Love this comforter! Not too hot, not too cold. It’s easy to wash and just absolutely beautiful.” —GirlMomx4

    Price: $79+ (available in two sizes)

    20. A full-length easel mirror to stand on its own or lean against a wall so you can check your 'fit before you leave the house. This mirror is inspired by French country design and will add charm to any room.

    the full length mirror in a bedroom
    Target

    Promising review: “Beautiful mirror. I love the design. I had no trouble with the reflection being distorted.” —R

    Price: $80

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.