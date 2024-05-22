BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Home Goods From Target That’ll Help You Host More During The Summer Months

    Time to put on your hosting hat.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A sturdy coir doormat that says “stay awhile” to immediately let your guests know exactly how welcome they are in your home.

    Door mat with &quot;STAY AWHILE&quot; on it, framed by plants, positioned at a wooden front door entrance
    Target

    Promising review: "Very nice and it’s a good size for the doorway." —Jah Bess

    Price: $20

    2. A ceramic citronella candle because who doesn't want to keep mosquitoes at bay while you and your pals enjoy your backyard? This wax candle comes in a sturdy holder with a speckled design that you can reuse later, and can burn for hours at a time. In addition to citronella, it also smells like eucalyptus, pine, vanilla, and cinnamon. Yum!

    lit citronella candles on table
    Target

    Promising review: “The candle is beautiful. I love the speckled detailing and it’s a really nice color, especially for spring and summer!” —User

    Price: $15+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    3. A five-piece stainless steel bar tools set for the summer occasions when you want to mix a drink or two. This set includes a bar spoon, jigger, strainer, and bottle opener that can all be stored on a convenient display stand that keeps everything organized.

    The silver cocktail set and a matching stand on a marble countertop
    Target

    Promising review: “I just purchased a bar cart, and these are all of the items that I needed to get started. All the materials are sturdy and useful for entertaining when guests come over. Order it now!” —Target reviewer

    Price: $30

    4. A metal fire column that’ll transform your patio into a place you actually want to spend time in. This outdoor fixture is ideal if you love making s’mores in the summer and can help you make the most of your outdoor space well into the fall.

    The black fire column in a backyard
    Target

    Promising review: “Perfect firepit for a smaller area! I love that the propane tank is inside, so you can’t see it. It is a great design and looks great on my patio. It also gives off a fair amount of heat for the size. I love it!” —KG

    Price: $299

    5. A square pouf suitable for indoor and outdoor use if you need extra seating in your den or backyard. This accent piece boasts a checkered striped pattern, and is easy to move from place to place.

    A cozy outdoor patio setup with a sofa, ottoman, wicker baskets, plants, and decorative pillows
    Target

    Price: $79.99 (available in two colors)

    6. A divided plastic lazy Susan that makes entertaining easy. Pop this on your dinning table when hosting so your guests will always have what they want. It rotates 360 degrees, so you can always find everything, and the divider is removable so it can accommodate items of different sizes. When not hosting, just use this as a pantry organizer.

    The turntable with different compartments holding several condiments
    Target

    Promising review: “I am using this turntable to hold bottles of cooking oils and other condiments in my pantry. It holds a lot and is very sturdy. I really like that the divider inserts can be easily removed so that it can hold larger bottles. I am very pleased with this purchase and would highly recommend it!” —aca

    Price: $15

    7. A sleek corkscrew to make opening a bottle of wine as easy as pouring yourself a glass…or two. The nonstick screw glides smoothly into the cork and the corkscrew features a comfortable nonslip grip.

    The corkscrew next to a bottle of wine on a countertop
    Target

    Promising review: “Works like a charm so far. Seems sturdy and well-made. Easy to use.” —Amy

    Price: $9.99

    8. A set of 10 outdoor string lights in case you want to illuminate your backyard or terrace. There’s an adorable woven wicker shade around each individual bulb, and the lights plug in, making them super easy to use. For even more light, you can string several sets together.

    String lights with woven shades hung outdoors, adding ambiance to a patio setting
    Target

    Promising review: "They provide a perfect amount of light and have worked great for the month I've had them!" —Anne

    Price: $15

    9. A set of six stemless wineglasses that are perfect for both white and red wine. Reviewers love that this dishwasher-safe set is also stackable, which is a serious space saver.

    The stemless wineglass set, including one filled with red wine, on a table
    Target

    Promising reviews: "I have purchased these sets several times. I have thrown brunch and bday parties using these glasses for my mimosa bar. They are not your typical shape; however, they are STEMLESS and glass. No issues at all. I have even put decals on them. For the price, it is a great product and deal. Will continue to purchase." —Chelle

    “These are so lovely! I love the short, round shape. They stack easily and have gone through the dishwasher just fine. Excellent buy for the price.” —Moonybird

    Price: $12 (also available in three other sizes)

    10. A three-wick candle with a wooded sage scent to fill your home with the aroma of the outdoors without having to set foot outside when it's just too darn hot. This elegant soy candle boasts notes of sage intermingled with pine-like cypress, woodsy olive leaf, fruity rosewood, and smoky charcoal.

    The three-wick candle in a ceramic jar on a shelf
    Target

    Promising review: “This is one of my top scented candles! Not too masculine or feminine. Scent is very strong. After the wick runs out, it continues to keep my room scented.” —RC

    Price: $16

    11. A denim-inspired placemat in case you want to bring some color to your dinner table when hosting. This textilene placemat helps protect your table from messes and is super easy to clean, in addition to being completely adorable.

    The blue placemats on a table underneath two place settings
    Target

    Promising review: “These are classic and beautiful. We look forward to using them both indoors and outdoors. Easy to clean. So happy with the color!!” —boymom2

    Price: $3

    12. A wood and gold-tone bar cart so you can display your liquor and vino bottles if they are works of art. This glam piece boasts two open shelves and features wheels and a leather top handle to move it around easily. Don’t need a bar? It can also function as an elegant coffee and tea cart.

    A gold-tone bar cart filled with different bottles
    Target

    Promising review: “Super easy to assemble, and it’s so cute! It was so hard for me to find a wood and gold bar cart that I liked, but I fell in love with this one!” —Adorable bar cart

    Price: $150

    13. A wicker egg chair to go on your apartment’s balcony or terrace (or just bring some tropical vibes into your living room). This all-weather chair comes with thick seat, side, and back cushions, so you can truly relax.

    The patio chair with a wooden frame and large white cushions
    Target

    Promising review: “I absolutely love my new egg chair and it is the perfect focal point of my outdoor lounge. It’s so beautiful, very sturdy, and well-made. It is large enough for two, and really comfortable. It’s so deep that I added a lot more pillows. Perfect for curling up with a book or taking a nap.” —Molx82

    Price: $575 (available in two cushion colors)

    14. A plastic pitcher and tumbler set that’s perfect for serving plenty of water, lemonade, and even margaritas all summer long. Each piece in this dishwasher-safe set sports ribbed detailing, and the cups all have a clear blue rim. Plus, you can use this outside with zero stress, since it’s not made of glass.

    A glass pitcher with a wooden lid and four matching glasses on a table
    Target

    This set includes four short tumblers, a pitcher, and a wooden pitcher lid.

    Promising review: “I bought this set for the cups. So cute. Look like glass but smaller and perfect for my little ones. I’ve put them through the dishwasher and they did great.” —lou23

    Price: $19.99

    15. A plastic wineglass to help you enjoy a nice drink with dinner without worrying about the meal ending in shattered glass. This wineglass can hold up to 20 ounces and is dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to save it for special occasions (you know, like those other wineglasses you bought and never use).

    The plastic glass filled with red wine on a counter
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Love these! Wonderful for backyard entertaining! They are an excellent size for various cocktails and look great! I’ve only hand-washed them, but they are still looking good after a few parties." —Daniella535

    “Twenty ounces is a huge glass of wine. The plastic glass is perfect for utilizing as a backyard BBQ option or for using in the house for safety.” —sharri

    Price: $3

    16. A 16-piece marble-patterned stoneware dinner set that’s so chic, you’ll want to throw a dinner party so that you can show it off. Reviewers love that this set is dishwasher-and- microwave safe.

    A place setting using the marble dishes on a dining table
    Target

    This set includes four salad plates, four mugs, four bowls, and four dinner plates.

    Promising review: “Love these dishes! Very sturdy. Wash really well and they are the perfect balance of gray, black, and white!” —Sam26

    Price: $44.99

    17. A BPA-free plastic drink dispenser made for outdoor gatherings because it won’t break easily and shatter like a glass dispenser might. It can hold two gallons and is dishwasher-safe, and even has a bronze-finish spout for a luxe touch.

    A plastic beverage pitcher being used at an outdoor gathering
    Target

    Promising review: “Love the look to serve lemon water at family gatherings around the pool this summer.” —Gram

    Price: $15

    18. A wooden bed tray so you or any overnight guests can enjoy breakfast (or lunch, or dinner) from the coziness of a bed. This 20" x 13" tray even has foldable legs and cut out handles on either side making it easy to store and move.

    The wooden tray with foldable legs on a bed
    Target

    Promising review: “I live in a small apartment, where my living room is taken up by my cats' litter boxes and my workout area. For 5+ years, I've been eating in my bed, either placing my dishes on my bed or precariously in my lap. I don't know why I waited so long to order a bed tray! Not only does it look nice, but it easily folds/unfolds, and is the perfect height for eating. My laptop also fits perfectly within it. I'm no longer sitting so hunched over in bed.” —Debbie E

    Price: $30

    19. A porcelain chip and dip bowl set to prove you are the host with the most. These dishwasher-safe bowls are durable and have a classic silhouette.

    The white chip and dip bowl set
    Target

    Promising review: “This is designed perfectly for chips and dips. I especially love how deep the bowl is with the side extending straight up. This allows the vessel to hold a decent amount of food without losing volume from a tapered base. Easy to clean, classic look. The dip container is removable so it can be served alongside the larger bowl and it has a removable rubber base if you decide to keep it inside the bowl.” —Lauren

    Price: $20

    20. A set of marble salt and pepper shakers because proper seasoning is the key to good cooking and great food. This set will also look great on your tabletop when guests have come for dinner.

    The salt and pepper shaker set in a kitchen
    Target

    Promising review: “I love them! They're the perfect size, a little heavy, ever so slightly imperfect. Exactly what I didn't know I needed.” —Sherry

    Price: $15

    21. An oversize tray made of carved mango wood so you can serve drinks and snacks in style. This durable piece has small handles on either side and is also a great, easy way to decorate your tabletop.

    The oversized wood tray on a dining table
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful and perfect for a large charcuterie board. Especially because the edges are raised, so food won't roll off. Stunning color and real wood too!" —sms0205

    Price: $39.99

    22. A serving platter with five removable sections that’s perfect for serving veggies, chips, and an array of homemade dips and salsas. There’s also a large plate underneath that’s great for larger items. And the whole thing is dishwasher safe.

    The serving platter with five removable pieces and a plate underneath
    Target

    Promising review: “Very durable! Good size, great value for the product! I am so happy I bought this. The compartments are nice and deep. It’s great for holidays and entertaining.” —Amy G.

    Price: $18

    23. A porcelain serving bowl – it's basically begging you to prepare a salad or cook some pasta to put in it. It also works as an accent piece that can hold some fresh fruit. This chic bowl has a footed base and a beaded pattern around the rim.

    The bowl with apples in it on a kitchen counter
    Target

    Promising review: “Looks great on a kitchen island. It’s a beautiful piece and appears more expensive than it was.” —Ivylander

    Price: $25

    24. An Oxo vacuum wine preserver designed to keep your favorite wine fresh even after the bottle is opened. The pump extracts air from inside the bottle and features a comfortable, non-slip grip for easy use. The preserver also comes with two stoppers to keep the wine extra fresh.

    The wine preserver with two stoppers
    Target

    Promising review: “It works like it should. The wine had the same taste after a week of the original day of opening.” —wine drinker

    Price: $18.99

    25. An elegant dessert stand in case you'd like to display cakes, cookies, pies, and other sweets in a way that’ll most certainly wow your guests. Complete with a carved wooden base and a glass dome, you can even use this stand when entertaining outside to keep bugs away from the food.

    Powdered-covered cake on a wooden stand with a glass dome
    Target

    Promising review: “Gorgeous and affordable! Love the attractive wood base and the size is perfect to hold all your baked treats and cakes!” —Christina

    Price: $30

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.