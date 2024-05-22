25 Home Goods From Target That’ll Help You Host More During The Summer Months

1. A sturdy coir doormat that says “stay awhile” to immediately let your guests know exactly how welcome they are in your home.
2. A ceramic citronella candle because who doesn't want to keep mosquitoes at bay while you and your pals enjoy your backyard? This wax candle comes in a sturdy holder with a speckled design that you can reuse later, and can burn for hours at a time. In addition to citronella, it also smells like eucalyptus, pine, vanilla, and cinnamon. Yum!
3. A five-piece stainless steel bar tools set for the summer occasions when you want to mix a drink or two. This set includes a bar spoon, jigger, strainer, and bottle opener that can all be stored on a convenient display stand that keeps everything organized.
4. A metal fire column that’ll transform your patio into a place you actually want to spend time in. This outdoor fixture is ideal if you love making s’mores in the summer and can help you make the most of your outdoor space well into the fall.
5. A square pouf suitable for indoor and outdoor use if you need extra seating in your den or backyard. This accent piece boasts a checkered striped pattern, and is easy to move from place to place.
6. A divided plastic lazy Susan that makes entertaining easy. Pop this on your dinning table when hosting so your guests will always have what they want. It rotates 360 degrees, so you can always find everything, and the divider is removable so it can accommodate items of different sizes. When not hosting, just use this as a pantry organizer.
7. A sleek corkscrew to make opening a bottle of wine as easy as pouring yourself a glass…or two. The nonstick screw glides smoothly into the cork and the corkscrew features a comfortable nonslip grip.
8. A set of 10 outdoor string lights in case you want to illuminate your backyard or terrace. There’s an adorable woven wicker shade around each individual bulb, and the lights plug in, making them super easy to use. For even more light, you can string several sets together.
9. A set of six stemless wineglasses that are perfect for both white and red wine. Reviewers love that this dishwasher-safe set is also stackable, which is a serious space saver.
10. A three-wick candle with a wooded sage scent to fill your home with the aroma of the outdoors without having to set foot outside when it's just too darn hot. This elegant soy candle boasts notes of sage intermingled with pine-like cypress, woodsy olive leaf, fruity rosewood, and smoky charcoal.
11. A denim-inspired placemat in case you want to bring some color to your dinner table when hosting. This textilene placemat helps protect your table from messes and is super easy to clean, in addition to being completely adorable.
12. A wood and gold-tone bar cart so you can display your liquor and vino bottles if they are works of art. This glam piece boasts two open shelves and features wheels and a leather top handle to move it around easily. Don’t need a bar? It can also function as an elegant coffee and tea cart.
13. A wicker egg chair to go on your apartment’s balcony or terrace (or just bring some tropical vibes into your living room). This all-weather chair comes with thick seat, side, and back cushions, so you can truly relax.
14. A plastic pitcher and tumbler set that’s perfect for serving plenty of water, lemonade, and even margaritas all summer long. Each piece in this dishwasher-safe set sports ribbed detailing, and the cups all have a clear blue rim. Plus, you can use this outside with zero stress, since it’s not made of glass.
15. A plastic wineglass to help you enjoy a nice drink with dinner without worrying about the meal ending in shattered glass. This wineglass can hold up to 20 ounces and is dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to save it for special occasions (you know, like those other wineglasses you bought and never use).
16. A 16-piece marble-patterned stoneware dinner set that’s so chic, you’ll want to throw a dinner party so that you can show it off. Reviewers love that this set is dishwasher-and- microwave safe.
17. A BPA-free plastic drink dispenser made for outdoor gatherings because it won’t break easily and shatter like a glass dispenser might. It can hold two gallons and is dishwasher-safe, and even has a bronze-finish spout for a luxe touch.
18. A wooden bed tray so you or any overnight guests can enjoy breakfast (or lunch, or dinner) from the coziness of a bed. This 20" x 13" tray even has foldable legs and cut out handles on either side making it easy to store and move.
19. A porcelain chip and dip bowl set to prove you are the host with the most. These dishwasher-safe bowls are durable and have a classic silhouette.
20. A set of marble salt and pepper shakers because proper seasoning is the key to good cooking and great food. This set will also look great on your tabletop when guests have come for dinner.
21. An oversize tray made of carved mango wood so you can serve drinks and snacks in style. This durable piece has small handles on either side and is also a great, easy way to decorate your tabletop.
22. A serving platter with five removable sections that’s perfect for serving veggies, chips, and an array of homemade dips and salsas. There’s also a large plate underneath that’s great for larger items. And the whole thing is dishwasher safe.
23. A porcelain serving bowl – it's basically begging you to prepare a salad or cook some pasta to put in it. It also works as an accent piece that can hold some fresh fruit. This chic bowl has a footed base and a beaded pattern around the rim.
24. An Oxo vacuum wine preserver designed to keep your favorite wine fresh even after the bottle is opened. The pump extracts air from inside the bottle and features a comfortable, non-slip grip for easy use. The preserver also comes with two stoppers to keep the wine extra fresh.
25. An elegant dessert stand in case you'd like to display cakes, cookies, pies, and other sweets in a way that’ll most certainly wow your guests. Complete with a carved wooden base and a glass dome, you can even use this stand when entertaining outside to keep bugs away from the food.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.