27 Spring Cleaning Products Even Lazy People Won’t Mind Using

After "brewing" the cleaning pod through your coffee machine, reviewers recommend running a few "brews" with plain water to make sure the cleaning solution is completely rinsed out before popping in your coffee.

Promising reviews: "OK, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle, and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So, yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a 2.0, and I had no issues." —Mads0421



"These are so easy to use, and are so well-priced, you might think they couldn't possibly work well — but they DO!! Seeing what comes out of your machine is sort of gross, but the improvement in the flavor of the coffee is worth it! I did three rinses after using the cleaning pod, instead of the one the box calls for, and couldn't detect any strange residual taste." —Mel F

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in packs of 12 and 18).