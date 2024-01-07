27 Products To Clean Those Places You Haven’t Cleaned In *Months*

1. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets in case your model is sporting months worth of limescale and mineral buildup, plus other gross residue you can’t even see. Reviewers love this product because it cleans and deodorizes each part of the dishwasher, including internal hoses and other impossible-to-reach spots.
2. A handheld car vacuum cleaner so you can rid your entire vehicle of crumbs, pet hair, sand, and who knows what else. High-powered yet small enough to squeeze into hard-to-reach places (like underneath the seats), this is a must for any car owner. Plus, it gets bonus points for plugging directly into your car’s 12-volt outlet.
3. A jar of The Pink Stuff, which is a cleaning paste you simply *need* in your arsenal. Versatile and incredibly handy, this product removes stains, grease, and grime from a multitude of surfaces, including floors, marble countertops, and stainless steel cookware and fixtures.
4. A pack of 12 Bottle Bright cleaning tablets because your go-to reusable water bottle or thermos could definitely use a deep clean. These tablets remove any funky odors and residue without soap or scrubbing. To use, simply drop a tablet in a tumbler with warm water, leave it alone for 30 minutes, empty the tumbler, and give it a rinse.
5. An electric high-pressure washer with an 1,800-watt motor designed to clean cars, fences, decks, patios, and more. Since this appliance is equipped with two removable detergent tanks, you can actually tackle several cleaning projects at once. Three cheers for efficiency!
6. A tube of whitening gel that works like ~pure magic~ on caulk and sealant. Use this to brighten any silicone in between tiles, window frames, sinks, or bathtubs. To get the most out of this product, apply it to grubby sealant in a well-ventilated room, wait for about seven hours, and prepare to be amazed by the sparkling results.
7. A pack of Keurig cleaning pods you simply must try if you have a Keurig coffee maker. These pods remove the inevitable coffee grinds and residue from your machine, thus helping it to last longer and brew better java. To use, pop a pod in just like you would a coffee one, then run a cycle with only water to rinse. You’ll be amazed at the results.
8. A pack of garbage disposal cleaners in case you need to eliminate the sink stink from your kitchen. These cleaners, which use a bleach alternative and go straight into the disposal, scrub away buildup and nasty smells. In addition to cleaning your garbage disposal, they also work in drain pipes and septic systems.
9. A Baseboard Buddy with three reusable cleaning pads for those of us with dusty baseboards, which is basically everyone. Equipped with a contoured head that conforms to any baseboard or molding, this tool will remove dirt you didn’t even know existed. Simply attach a cleaning pad to the rotatable head and give your baseboards a swipe. The extendable handle lets you clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between.
10. A tub of reusable cleaning gel that’ll remove dirt and debris from pretty much every surface you can think of. Thanks to its sticky texture, this putty-like substance thrives in tricky-to-clean spots like computer keyboards, car consoles, and TV remotes.
11. A pack of washing machine cleaners if your washer has developed an unfortunate stench and could generally use a little refresh. These tablets clean the interior, deodorize it, and can help improve the appliance’s performance. To use, just pop a tablet in the empty machine, run it on a normal cycle, and clean out any residue that might be left behind.
12. A microfiber blinds duster to wipe away a year’s worth of dust, dander, and who knows what else in minutes. This tool, which comes with five reusable sleeves, works on two blinds at a time with one swift swipe. After just one use you’ll realize this is much more efficient than using a dust rag or paper towel to get the job done.
13. A stainless steel cleaner kit with a bottle of lavender-scented polish and a microfiber cloth. Use this cleaner to remove fingerprints, grease, and other smudges from a myriad of stainless steel surfaces in your home, such as the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.
14. A leather brush cleaner so you can clean your suede and nubuck shoes as good as the pros. This tool boasts rubber bristles, a thin welt brush, a rounded welt brush, and nylon bristles, meaning whatever dirt you’ve picked up doesn’t stand a chance. Those Uggs have never looked so good!
15. A bottle of concrete oil stain remover in the event that you need to tackle tough oil and grease spots plaguing your garage, driveway, and other porous exterior surfaces. Brake fluid and the like are no match for this cleaner, which contains no acid or bleach. To use, just apply it to a stain, let it dry, and brush any leftover residue away.
16. An automatic toilet cleaning system that’ll make your bowl whiter and brighter with every flush. This system consists of a cartridge with bleach you hang directly in your toilet tank. The cartridge is concealed and can last for three months, and requires *zero* scrubbing from you.
17. A Rubbermaid cordless power scrubber you need if dark grout keeps you awake at night. This battery-powered gadget has an oscillating head that scrubs 60 times per second, and features several scrubbing settings for the best clean. You can even purchase different brush heads separately to clean other nooks and crannies.
18. A clever cleaning brush set tailor-made for hard-to-reach, narrow areas such as windowsills and sliding door bases, which probably haven’t been properly cleaned in eons. Each piece is designed to destroy dust and eliminate dirt, and will surely be more effective than a regular duster or rag.
19. A brush to clean your hairbrush because, if you’re anything like me, you weren’t even aware that a hairbrush *should* be cleaned. This handy tool features a pointed tip and two sets of stiff bristles that excel at removing hair from every crevice of your brush, so your locks won’t suffer.
20. A bottle of jetted tub cleaner to ensure your jacuzzi (or any other tub with jets) will sparkle and shine, just like the day you bought it. For the best results, fill your tub with water, add some cleaner, and run the jets for about 15 minutes. Once this process is complete, your jetted tub will be free of soap buildup and other gross grime.
21. A FlexiSnake Drain Weasel so you can unclog your own drains without spending money on a plumber. No matter how clean you think your drains are, we promise there’s *plenty* of hair and other gunk to be removed. Word to the wise: Don’t tackle this task immediately following a meal. Trust us.
22. A pair of dryer vent cleaners designed to remove lint, hair, and dust from your dryer vent and other hard-to-reach places. Made with a wood handle, stainless-steel shaft, and thick bristles, this sturdy tool is a pro at trapping unwanted debris and can help prevent dangerous dryer fires.
23. A pack of magic cleaning pads that *might* just be, well, magic. These extra-thick sponges remove everything from dirt on tennis shoes to grease from the stovetop, and mold in the shower, and they require very little effort. For the best results, wet the sponge slightly, give it a squeeze, and start cleaning.
24. A pack of earbud cleaning putty squares to remove all of that old earwax (ew) from your favorite pair of headphones. Not only will this putty help you hear more clearly, but it may improve certain connectivity issues with your headphones as well. To use, stick the putty in the opening of your earphones and then gently peel it back.
25. A makeup brush cleaner so you can give your beauty blenders and brushes the cleanse they so desperately deserve (and probably need). Paraben- and sulfate-free, this brush shampoo is safe for those with sensitive skin and doesn’t even have a scent.
26. A Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner that’ll remove dust, crumbs, pet hair, and more from every nook and cranny of your home. This machine, which you can tote from room to room, is lightweight and works on carpets, upholstery, and car interiors thanks to powerful spray and suction.
27. A bottle of hard water stain remover, because while water may seem benign, it can tarnish everything from windows to bathtub fixtures and give your house an unnecessarily dingy feel. This stuff can remove years worth of stains and rust in seconds, and reviewers love that a little goes a long way.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.