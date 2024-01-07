Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Products To Clean Those Places You Haven’t Cleaned In *Months*

    No judgment, these spots should just clean themselves anyway.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets in case your model is sporting months worth of limescale and mineral buildup, plus other gross residue you can’t even see. Reviewers love this product because it cleans and deodorizes each part of the dishwasher, including internal hoses and other impossible-to-reach spots.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This product does what it says. My dishwasher was beginning to have a musty smell even after I cleaned it out. Adding these packs to my cleaning cycle has removed the smell plus leaves the machine clean and shiny. I will rebuy when needed.” —Ellen J.

    Get a pack of 24 from Amazon for $17.95.

    2. A handheld car vacuum cleaner so you can rid your entire vehicle of crumbs, pet hair, sand, and who knows what else. High-powered yet small enough to squeeze into hard-to-reach places (like underneath the seats), this is a must for any car owner. Plus, it gets bonus points for plugging directly into your car’s 12-volt outlet.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This car vacuum comes with a flathead hose attachment, an extension tube attachment, a brush head attachment, a carry bag, a filter brush, and a spare HEPA filter.

    Promising review: “I had been looking for a mini vacuum to keep in my new car so I didn't have to lug around the big shop-vac each time I needed to clean the car. I really didn't have high hopes but thought that I would give it a try since it was such a great price. WOW what a pleasant surprise. I love this little vacuum. I don't know where to begin to list all of the positives about this product. This vacuum includes many attachments that are easily attached and removed. All fit inside an attractive and sturdy bag that zips up to keep all the pieces organized. I store it in the back compartment of my car in the compartment that holds my spare tire. The cord is long enough to reach all corners of my car, and the variety of attachments make it possible to clean every nook and cranny. The suction power is amazing.

    I have a dirt driveway so my floor mats gather many little stones and dirt. We travel to the beach frequently and it sucks up ALL the sand also! Another plus is that the cord plugs into the car so an extension cord or electric outlet source is not necessary. It is easy to empty and clean the dirt from the compartment. The filter is removed and I just blow out the dust and return the filter in place, but I'm sure I could quickly rinse it or order a new one when the time comes. I have owned this vacuum for about three months. I am extremely satisfied with this purchase and have shared the order link with friends and family. Even at full price I think this is a great value and a great purchase!” —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $21.55+ (available in four styles).

    3. A jar of The Pink Stuff, which is a cleaning paste you simply *need* in your arsenal. Versatile and incredibly handy, this product removes stains, grease, and grime from a multitude of surfaces, including floors, marble countertops, and stainless steel cookware and fixtures.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I have tried many grout cleaners, both commercial and homemade, such as baking soda, etc. Nothing touched the stains in the grout on my bathroom floor UNTIL THE PINK STUFF. I tried a small area of grout with a toothbrush, rinsed, let it dry and it looked like new! I've done the whole bathroom that way and have the sore knees to attest to it but it worked! Then I moved on to other hard to clean surfaces, hard water build up on the shower door, gone. Came out sparking. This morning the stainless steel front of the dishwasher. Even stainless steel cleaner would not remove these out streaks that have been on it since it was installed. In a moment of inspiration I tried the Pink Stuff this morning. Came out perfect! Amazing product!” —DD

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    4. A pack of 12 Bottle Bright cleaning tablets because your go-to reusable water bottle or thermos could definitely use a deep clean. These tablets remove any funky odors and residue without soap or scrubbing. To use, simply drop a tablet in a tumbler with warm water, leave it alone for 30 minutes, empty the tumbler, and give it a rinse.

    a reviewer photo that shows a tumbler before and after using the cleaning tablets
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Quite amazing! My Contigo coffee cups looked absolutely GROSS inside! I thought I was going to have to throw them out! I've tried baking soda and vinegar, soaking them overnight, and scrubbing them, and they've remained stained and putrid looking. I saw these tablets advertised and gave them a try. Just fill your cup up with warm water, drop in a tablet, and wait 30 minutes and voila!! All of the built-up scum rinsed right out!” —KnowledgeSeeker

    Get it from Amazon for $8+ (available in three sizes).

    5. An electric high-pressure washer with an 1,800-watt motor designed to clean cars, fences, decks, patios, and more. Since this appliance is equipped with two removable detergent tanks, you can actually tackle several cleaning projects at once. Three cheers for efficiency!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I have absolutely no complaints. This little power washer was worth every cent! My concrete and steps were black because they had not been cleaned in years (see steps before and after.) They look amazing after using this. I got the 10 inch brush attachment, which was a time saver. You can't go wrong with this SunJoe!” —Ria

    Get it from Amazon for $149.

    6. A tube of whitening gel that works like ~pure magic~ on caulk and sealant. Use this to brighten any silicone in between tiles, window frames, sinks, or bathtubs. To get the most out of this product, apply it to grubby sealant in a well-ventilated room, wait for about seven hours, and prepare to be amazed by the sparkling results.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This cleaner works!! I’ve tried everything to clean around the mold/mildew in the shower, but this actually works in one try. It’s easy to use and it’s thick so it sticks to the stain. The directions state to let it sit for five to six hours, but it worked faster than that. I definitely will buy it again.” —Jenny

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    7. A pack of Keurig cleaning pods you simply must try if you have a Keurig coffee maker. These pods remove the inevitable coffee grinds and residue from your machine, thus helping it to last longer and brew better java. To use, pop a pod in just like you would a coffee one, then run a cycle with only water to rinse. You’ll be amazed at the results.

    reviewer photo of the cleaning pods next to a cup of dirty water coming from the machine
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I think the k-cup coffee machines internal cleaning pods are often overlooked. This product was great, easy to use, and gets the job done. Pop the pod in, and start. You'll be surprised how much it cleans. I ran the cycle twice, and I can definitely taste the difference since the cleaning cycle.” —Octave

    Get six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in packs of 12 and 18).

    8. A pack of garbage disposal cleaners in case you need to eliminate the sink stink from your kitchen. These cleaners, which use a bleach alternative and go straight into the disposal, scrub away buildup and nasty smells. In addition to cleaning your garbage disposal, they also work in drain pipes and septic systems.

    reviewer&#x27;s sink with blue foam from the cleaner coming out of the drain
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Simple to use. Smells good. What I like best: It foams up and out of the disposal drain with enough action to clean that disgusting underside of the rubber flap at the top of the drain. I've been using this for almost a year (once a month), and recommended it to two friends yesterday.” —Deanna A.

    Get four packets from Amazon for $3.78.

    9. A Baseboard Buddy with three reusable cleaning pads for those of us with dusty baseboards, which is basically everyone. Equipped with a contoured head that conforms to any baseboard or molding, this tool will remove dirt you didn’t even know existed. Simply attach a cleaning pad to the rotatable head and give your baseboards a swipe. The extendable handle lets you clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: “If you like to keep your baseboards and your crown molding clean, this is the best product to use. I sprayed a little bit of lemon oil on the pads they provide with this product and it cleans very well. I would recommend that when you are cleaning these pads to put them in a laundry zip bag so they won't get bent or twisted and you can keep them together for the next time you use this product. As a 50+ woman I was thrilled to find this product and I ordered it immediately because I didn't have to break out my knee pads and get on my hands and knees to clean baseboards any more! This product works great and it gets AA+ Love it!!!” —angela

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    10. A tub of reusable cleaning gel that’ll remove dirt and debris from pretty much every surface you can think of. Thanks to its sticky texture, this putty-like substance thrives in tricky-to-clean spots like computer keyboards, car consoles, and TV remotes.

    the gel cleaning a car air vent
    Amazon

    Promising review: “This product was very easy to use and it’s satisfying to be able to pick up all the crumbs and dirt in my car. It does the job getting into the small nooks and crannies that a vacuum is unable to reach. I haven't tried cleaning the product yet, but as of right now it is a product I would recommend to others and buy again myself.” —Makayla

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    11. A pack of washing machine cleaners if your washer has developed an unfortunate stench and could generally use a little refresh. These tablets clean the interior, deodorize it, and can help improve the appliance’s performance. To use, just pop a tablet in the empty machine, run it on a normal cycle, and clean out any residue that might be left behind.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: “The Washing Machine Cleaner has been a total game-changer for the maintenance and performance of my washing machine. As a homeowner who relies heavily on my washer, I've been on the hunt for an effective solution to combat limescale buildup and maintain optimal cleanliness. This product has exceeded my expectations in every way. The deep-cleaning action of these tablets is nothing short of impressive. After running a cycle with a tablet, I noticed a tangible improvement in the cleanliness of the drum and the overall odor of my washing machine. The tablets effectively dissolved any limescale buildup and grime, leaving the interior of the machine looking and smelling fresh. Not only does my washing machine perform better after using these tablets, but my clothes also come out smelling cleaner and fresher.” —Mrs Sunshine

    Get 24 tablets from Amazon for $17.95 (also available in a pack of 48).

    12. A microfiber blinds duster to wipe away a year’s worth of dust, dander, and who knows what else in minutes. This tool, which comes with five reusable sleeves, works on two blinds at a time with one swift swipe. After just one use you’ll realize this is much more efficient than using a dust rag or paper towel to get the job done.

    a person using the duster to clean their blinds
    Amazon

    Promising review: “I got mold this year, so simply running a feather duster was not enough. This tool gives you the perfect amount of tension so that you can really grip the blinds and dig in to remove the filth. I tried with just a wet rag by hand before this and broke one of the shingles, but was able to do the rest of the shutter. Next came the moldy blinds. This thing took down the mold and held up to a lot of scrubbing. Also, since the wipes are easy cloth replacements, you can get one nice and soapy, then swap in a dry one to dry the blinds off as you go. The plastic handle is thick, solid, and up to the task. That's some real scrubbing there I needed to do and this let me go three or four times faster, and more importantly, no strain on the blind itself. Very very happy!” —V. Imrich

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    13. A stainless steel cleaner kit with a bottle of lavender-scented polish and a microfiber cloth. Use this cleaner to remove fingerprints, grease, and other smudges from a myriad of stainless steel surfaces in your home, such as the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Oh my gosh this stuff is amazing I absolutely love it. I used it on my dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven and even my toaster oven. The shine is amazing and it’s been four days and still no smudges or fingerprints. I will continue using it as it will save me time and my appliances look like new!! Try it you won’t be sorry you got it. It’s definitely an investment in keeping your appliances looking great!!” —Ms mary

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in two sizes and also in a pack of two).

    14. A leather brush cleaner so you can clean your suede and nubuck shoes as good as the pros. This tool boasts rubber bristles, a thin welt brush, a rounded welt brush, and nylon bristles, meaning whatever dirt you’ve picked up doesn’t stand a chance. Those Uggs have never looked so good!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    ​​Promising review: “After dropping a giant dollop of grease on my favorite pair of winter-time shoes, I was devastated when the simple act of cleaning them turned into what I was sure was their utter destruction. They became discolored, hard, brittle, and everything that is NOT what this soft shoe is - not to mention the grease stain just spread and did not come out. I was searching for something else I could use to clean/save them when I stumbled onto this product. Actually, I read about it in a review for a completely different cleaning substance that said, "Don't use this, use THIS." The brush was cheap, and I figured I had nothing to lose as nothing else seemed to work and I was resigned to the idea I might have to throw the shoes out. I used the brush as instructed - cynical that it would actually do anything - and much to my complete shock, it worked. Not just a little either, not just slightly helpful,... IT. WORKED. The fabric is soft, and the discoloration is largely gone/unnoticeable. More incredibly - What remained of the grease stain came out upon brushing!!! I honestly did not expect this result, I'm amazed really. If you have a pair of shoes you think is unrecoverable, give it a try. I can tell you from experience, it works a lot better than any cleaning solution.” —Saylrman64

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    15. A bottle of concrete oil stain remover in the event that you need to tackle tough oil and grease spots plaguing your garage, driveway, and other porous exterior surfaces. Brake fluid and the like are no match for this cleaner, which contains no acid or bleach. To use, just apply it to a stain, let it dry, and brush any leftover residue away.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This product is simply amazing! After a botched oil change, a family member's vehicle leaked oil all over my driveway. Chomp Pull It Out was a cinch to use and COMPLETELY removed the stains!!!” —Ricki

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97+ (available in two sizes).

    16. An automatic toilet cleaning system that’ll make your bowl whiter and brighter with every flush. This system consists of a cartridge with bleach you hang directly in your toilet tank. The cartridge is concealed and can last for three months, and requires *zero* scrubbing from you.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: “I had a problem with pink mold in my toilet and was cleaning everyday. I put this in — which was super simple — and I haven't seen the pink mold since. Going to purchase one for my other toilet. Highly recommend it. It has a bleach cartridge, but it really doesn't smell strong and definitely does the job.” —Deborah

    Get it from Amazon for $10.65.

    17. A Rubbermaid cordless power scrubber you need if dark grout keeps you awake at night. This battery-powered gadget has an oscillating head that scrubs 60 times per second, and features several scrubbing settings for the best clean. You can even purchase different brush heads separately to clean other nooks and crannies.

    a reviewer photo that shows before-and-after results of a tile floor that has been treated with the scrubber
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This thing is incredible! It is a powerful little scrubber that works wonders. I had been hand scrubbing the shower door joint for years. Every time it would take me 30–40 minutes. With this fool, I’m done in five minutes.” —Amanda

    Get it from Amazon for $17.38.

    18. A clever cleaning brush set tailor-made for hard-to-reach, narrow areas such as windowsills and sliding door bases, which probably haven’t been properly cleaned in eons. Each piece is designed to destroy dust and eliminate dirt, and will surely be more effective than a regular duster or rag.

    amazon.com

    This five-piece set comes with a track cleaning brush, a tile lines brush, a window blind duster, a 2-in-1 windowsill sweeper, and a hand-held groove gap brush.

    Promising review: “These little brushes are exactly what you’re missing. They’re the perfect size to clean all the annoying, hard to get to areas like window tracks, blinds, etc. They make these chores so much quicker to accomplish, so you can get on with your day. Also, the tiny microfiber cover for the blind cleaner is washable. Get these!” —Roseann

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    19. A brush to clean your hairbrush because, if you’re anything like me, you weren’t even aware that a hairbrush *should* be cleaned. This handy tool features a pointed tip and two sets of stiff bristles that excel at removing hair from every crevice of your brush, so your locks won’t suffer.

    a reviewer photo of the hairbrush brush after it removed hair and other debris from a brush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This ‘brushes' brush’ is incredible. It took me about 20 minutes (which if you've ever used tweezers or a pocket knife to remove the fuzzies, you'll know that's not bad at all), and the brush came clean! The fuzz around the bristles drives me nuts! This steadily chips away at them until the brush looks about as good as the day you bought it! The Denman cleaning brush is very sturdy and doesn't get bent out of shape, but it does not damage the brush you're cleaning.” —Ali M

    Get it from Amazon for $9.56.

    20. A bottle of jetted tub cleaner to ensure your jacuzzi (or any other tub with jets) will sparkle and shine, just like the day you bought it. For the best results, fill your tub with water, add some cleaner, and run the jets for about 15 minutes. Once this process is complete, your jetted tub will be free of soap buildup and other gross grime.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “We bought a house with a jetted tub. The tub looked pretty clean but since there were jets I wanted to clean them before using it. Considered a bleach solution but came across this and figured it might make sense—probably couldn’t hurt, right? The stuff that came out of the jets was absolutely disgusting. Greenish. Horrifying. I let that run, then cleaned the tub again. I still couldn’t use it since that couldn’t be unseen. I decided to run some more. This time the water was absolutely clean and clear. No doubt that this stuff is worth the money. Bleach wouldn’t have gotten that stuff out.” —Tracey

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84+ (available in two sizes and also a pack of two).

    21. A FlexiSnake Drain Weasel so you can unclog your own drains without spending money on a plumber. No matter how clean you think your drains are, we promise there’s *plenty* of hair and other gunk to be removed. Word to the wise: Don’t tackle this task immediately following a meal. Trust us.

    a reviewer photo of the drain weasel retrieving a massive clump of hair from a drain
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Drain-O has never failed me for clearing up hair clogs until now. I decided to try this product before having to reach out to my landlord. The total time it took for me to open the package, read the instructions, and completely fix the problem was literally about 60 seconds. It was so easy to use and was even kind of fun. :) It pulled out a huge wad of hair and goop so easily and all I had to do was throw the disposable piece away. 10/10 would recommend it!” —Emily

    Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99.

    22. A pair of dryer vent cleaners designed to remove lint, hair, and dust from your dryer vent and other hard-to-reach places. Made with a wood handle, stainless-steel shaft, and thick bristles, this sturdy tool is a pro at trapping unwanted debris and can help prevent dangerous dryer fires.

    amazon.com

    Promising review:This lint brush quite possibly saved me from having a fire start in my dryer. I have seen these advertised for so long and kept telling my husband that we need to get one...never happened. I finally broke down and ordered this set on Amazon, and OMG!!! I plunged the brush into the lint screen area, pulled it out and was slightly impressed, BUT the more I kept doing it...THE MORE LINT THAT CAME OUT!! I have had this dryer for over 10 YEARS and had never done this. Don't be like me, buy this lint brush cleaner.” —Staze Craze

    Get two from Amazon for $7.99.

    23. A pack of magic cleaning pads that *might* just be, well, magic. These extra-thick sponges remove everything from dirt on tennis shoes to grease from the stovetop, and mold in the shower, and they require very little effort. For the best results, wet the sponge slightly, give it a squeeze, and start cleaning.

    a reviewer photo of a door covered in marks before the sponges, and a clean door after using the sponges
    amazon.com

    Friends, I first purchased these years ago, and I’ve never looked back. I know there isn’t really any magic involved, but when one sponge manages to remove about a dozen scuff marks from my walls and still has the strength to completely revive a pair of dirt-covered white sneakers after an impromptu hike, it’s hard to believe that there isn’t some sorcery afoot.

    Promising review: “Was not disappointed in the functionality of these sponges. I was very surprised how well they worked. I used them to do my shower. Although my shower needs some work after 17 years, the sponges worked well. I also used them to clean my Farberware electric coffee pot. They did a great job in shining it and cleaning the inside. Would recommend them.” —LMZ

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in packs of 20 and 100).

    24. A pack of earbud cleaning putty squares to remove all of that old earwax (ew) from your favorite pair of headphones. Not only will this putty help you hear more clearly, but it may improve certain connectivity issues with your headphones as well. To use, stick the putty in the opening of your earphones and then gently peel it back.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: “Got this in the mail today and spent an embarrassing amount of time cleaning EVERYTHING I could think of with this! I always wipe my earbuds off with Q-tips and didn’t think they were that bad, but the putty got SO MUCH gunk that I didn’t even know was in there. I used this on my phone and every set of earbuds and headphones in the house. I cannot believe how well it worked, all without leaving any residue behind.” —Liz.L

    Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in a pack of 24).

    25. A makeup brush cleaner so you can give your beauty blenders and brushes the cleanse they so desperately deserve (and probably need). Paraben- and sulfate-free, this brush shampoo is safe for those with sensitive skin and doesn’t even have a scent.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This brush shampoo is the best out there. You don’t need any fancy tools with this! Just put a bit in your palm and rub the brush into it. It suds quite easily which makes a small amount go a very long way. Rinse with water and ta-da!” —Camille

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    26. A Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner that’ll remove dust, crumbs, pet hair, and more from every nook and cranny of your home. This machine, which you can tote from room to room, is lightweight and works on carpets, upholstery, and car interiors thanks to powerful spray and suction.

    amazon.com

    This vacuum comes with a tough stain tool, a HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, an 8-ounce bottle of Spot and Stain with Febreze, and a 1-year limited warranty. The Spot and Stain is also available solo on Amazon for $12.99!

    Promising review: “Honestly, this is a nice little gadget to have. Since buying it, I've found myself reaching for it more than I even realized. My son is 4 and has had several accidents, spills, potty accidents, and even walking mud through the house. Every time an accident occurred it was nice knowing I had this in my arsenal to combat the mess. Honestly, I can't believe I didn't get this sooner. It makes cleaning messes a breeze and has taken stains right out of my carpet. Worth every penny. And I would highly recommend it. I plan to use this to help me clean the interior of my car next.” —Meshelly

    Get it from Amazon for $109.97.

    27. A bottle of hard water stain remover, because while water may seem benign, it can tarnish everything from windows to bathtub fixtures and give your house an unnecessarily dingy feel. This stuff can remove years worth of stains and rust in seconds, and reviewers love that a little goes a long way.

    a reviewer photo showing a dirty shower door before using the stain remover and a clean shower door after
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “We had hard water/calcium buildup running down the glass on our shower doors.I tried everything — bleach, lemons, alcohol, white vinegar, other store-bought products — and had just about given up. However, after figuring out that it was the hard water/calcium buildup I did google search for best cleaners for this and the BioClean Hard Water cleaner came up. I was blown away at how easy and fast it worked! I even started laughing out loud. It was so quick. Within 10 minutes I had the whole glass area clean and ALL streaks were gone. I couldn't believe how much time I had spent the previous month, and yet in only 10 minutes I was done. Love this stuff.” —parklover

    Get it from Amazon for $18.80.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.