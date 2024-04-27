21 Products That’ll Add *Extra* Personality To Any Space

The film is made from vinyl/PVC film and is water-resistant. To apply, you cut the film to the size you need, remove the backing paper, put it on any dry and flat surface using a D-C-Fix smoother, and it will look as good as new.

Promising review: "Wow!!! I can't believe how much this brightened up our bathroom!! The paper is very thick and seems very durable!! It looks beautiful! It is mostly easy to install. Just takes some patience. I watched videos on how other people did it first before attempting it myself which I think really helped!! Using a blow-dryer to smooth it on helps prevent bubbles from getting caught underneath the paper. This cheap update made such a difference!!!" —Anna F.

Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).