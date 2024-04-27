21 Products That’ll Add *Extra* Personality To Any Space

1. A patchwork loveseat that's so colorful, it'll actually match with the rest of your furniture. Each piece is truly unique because it's crafted from a wide array of vintage kantha fabrics, so you can rest assured that no one else will have this beauty.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $999.
2. An accent table with an eye-catching drip effect that's simply too cool to ignore. And this table doesn't just look awesome, it's functional too.
3. A distinctive paper towel or toilet paper holder that's bound to make you chuckle every time you use it. Chances are, guests will want to know where you got this lil' cutie.
Promising review: "This is the most adorable, weird TP holder! I was torn between the cat, frog, or giraffe. After getting this one and seeing how well made it is, I’ll probably be ordering one of each to change out when I get bored! These are solid and heavy enough that they won’t fall over when tearing off a square. 😂🙌🏻" —Jaime
Get it from Amazon for $17.25+ (available in eight styles).
4. An intricate mandala stencil to customize a boring blank wall. Sure, you could spend money on a painting, print, or photograph, but this design is much more inviting and unique.
5. Or a floral medallion tapestry that's even easier to hang and display on an unoccupied wall. Choose from different hues to find one that best fits your space.
It comes with two traceless thumbtacks, two metal clips, and two mounting tapes, so you can hang it however you like.
Promising review: "It's so cute! And fills up the space so beautifully. Honestly get it lol. I just used nails to attach it to the wall did it alone. Its very big too. Also made a cute background for pics. Chacha enjoys it." —Tanya
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in medium and large and in three colors).
6. An iridescent table that'll change colors all day long, depending on how the light hits it. Who wants a room full of beige furniture when you can have this vibrant beauty?
7. And a wavy mirror with an equally wavy frame that boasts a holographic effect. This means that it shows different colors from different angles, ensuring your space will be anything but boring.
Galisfly is a woman-owned small business based in Tel Aviv making handmade iridescent mirrors and jewelry.
Promising review: "I ordered the wiggly reflector for my daughters’ new room and it is absolutely stunning! The picture does no justice. I cannot wait to hang it up on their wall and was happy and pleasantly surprised that it came with the hardware to do so. Would definitely buy again!" —matamonalisa559
8. A crystal lamp that'll help cleanse the energy in your space, if you believe in that sort of thing. At the very least, just look at this selenite accent piece as a calming and unique alternative to a typical table lamp.
9. A rainbow-shaped rattan wall shelf so you can proudly display some of your most beloved items around your home without taking up too much space. Many shoppers hang this shelf in groups of two or more to decorate otherwise bare walls.
Birdie Design Company is a Houston, Texas-based shop that creates all sorts of organizational pieces to hang on your walls including shelves and baskets.
Promising review: "The price is excellent for how beautiful, high-quality, and unique this piece is! I'm so happy I got it for my room." —Bailee
Get it from Birdie Design Company on Etsy for $35.
10. A roll of contact paper with a luxe-looking faux-marble pattern that you can use to zhuzh up your fireplace, bookshelves, bathroom vanity, and more.
The film is made from vinyl/PVC film and is water-resistant. To apply, you cut the film to the size you need, remove the backing paper, put it on any dry and flat surface using a D-C-Fix smoother, and it will look as good as new.
Promising review: "Wow!!! I can't believe how much this brightened up our bathroom!! The paper is very thick and seems very durable!! It looks beautiful! It is mostly easy to install. Just takes some patience. I watched videos on how other people did it first before attempting it myself which I think really helped!! Using a blow-dryer to smooth it on helps prevent bubbles from getting caught underneath the paper. This cheap update made such a difference!!!" —Anna F.
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).
11. A mushroom nightlight for you or anyone in your life who doesn't love the dark. This playful piece automatically turns on when it gets dark enough, and switches off during the day. Plus, you can get this lil' shroom in a variety of colors to best suit your mood and space.
Promising reviews: "This nightlight is so cute in my bathroom. It looks like a mushroom is coming out of my wall and I love it!" —Elise
"Our family really likes this nightlight in the hallway between our kids' bedrooms and bathroom. Just enough light to see, not too bright. It changes colors which is very soothing! Makes me smile when I see it!" —Jessica Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $8.88+ (available in five colors, color-changing options, and a four-pack).
12. A seashell-shaped accent pillow so you can channel Ariel from The Little Mermaid whenever the heck you feel like it. Even if you're not an LM fan, there's no denying that this little ~treasure~ adds plenty of personality to your space.
13. An acrylic plant hanger so you can really flex that green thumb of yours. With space for six or more plants, this piece is for the ultimate plant parent. The illusion that your green babies are floating is just an added bonus.
This comes pre-assembled and secures with a single fastener.
Indoor Window Gardens is a small, family-owned business based in Pickens, South Carolina.
Promising review: "Not only do these shelves look amazing and give me so much more room for my plants but the customer service is amazing! I forgot to order extensions with my order so I contacted the shop and they helped me by making a special listing for the extensions. They placed them in my original order so everything came together. If you’re looking for a window shelf this is it!!" —Jamie Miner
Get it from Indoor Window Gardens on Etsy for $66.60+ (available in three styles and three mounting options).