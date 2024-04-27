BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    21 Products That’ll Add *Extra* Personality To Any Space

    Be the first of your friends to get your hands on these wow-worthy finds.

    by
    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Yasmine Singh
    by Yasmine Singh

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A patchwork loveseat that's so colorful, it'll actually match with the rest of your furniture. Each piece is truly unique because it's crafted from a wide array of vintage kantha fabrics, so you can rest assured that no one else will have this beauty.

    patchwork sofa with different patterns of fabric throughout
    Urban Outfitters

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $999.

    2. An accent table with an eye-catching drip effect that's simply too cool to ignore. And this table doesn't just look awesome, it's functional too.

    table that looks like dripping gold placed in living room
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love, love, love this end table! It’s beautiful and the glass top fit smoothly in with no trouble. It’s a gorgeous conversation piece. Thank you so very much!!!" —Dee Dee

    Get it from Amazon for $159.74+ (available in five finishes).

    3. A distinctive paper towel or toilet paper holder that's bound to make you chuckle every time you use it. Chances are, guests will want to know where you got this lil' cutie.

    A gold holder in the shape of a cat with two toilet paper rolls hanging on the cat's tail
    The holder in the shape of a dinosaur with a paper towel roll on it's long neck
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is the most adorable, weird TP holder! I was torn between the cat, frog, or giraffe. After getting this one and seeing how well made it is, I’ll probably be ordering one of each to change out when I get bored! These are solid and heavy enough that they won’t fall over when tearing off a square. 😂🙌🏻" —Jaime

    Get it from Amazon for $17.25+ (available in eight styles).

    4. An intricate mandala stencil to customize a boring blank wall. Sure, you could spend money on a painting, print, or photograph, but this design is much more inviting and unique.

    A big design painted over a desk using the stencil from Cutting Edge Stencils
    Cutting Edge Stencils / Etsy

    Cutting Edge Stencils is a small business based in New Jersey that creates handmade stencils for walls, tiles, and furniture. Take a peek at their Etsy shop for a stencil that suits you best.

    Get it from Cutting Edge Stencils on Etsy for $15+ (available in nine sizes).

    5. Or a floral medallion tapestry that's even easier to hang and display on an unoccupied wall. Choose from different hues to find one that best fits your space.

    Large white tapestry with pink, green, and brown flowers in leaves in a circular pattern on the tapestry on a wall in a bedroom
    Amazon

    It comes with two traceless thumbtacks, two metal clips, and two mounting tapes, so you can hang it however you like.

    Promising review: "It's so cute! And fills up the space so beautifully. Honestly get it lol. I just used nails to attach it to the wall did it alone. Its very big too. Also made a cute background for pics. Chacha enjoys it." —Tanya

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in medium and large and in three colors).

    6. An iridescent table that'll change colors all day long, depending on how the light hits it. Who wants a room full of beige furniture when you can have this vibrant beauty?

    The table with a vase and candle on top
    The table near a couch reflecting light on a rug
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is such a beautiful table. I'm obsessed." —Maloy D.

    Get it from Amazon for $89+ (available in two styles). 

    7. And a wavy mirror with an equally wavy frame that boasts a holographic effect. This means that it shows different colors from different angles, ensuring your space will be anything but boring. 

    A model holding the mirror in their hands
    The mirror in on a wall reflecting a pink color
    Galisfly/Etsy

    Galisfly is a woman-owned small business based in Tel Aviv making handmade iridescent mirrors and jewelry.

    Promising review: "I ordered the wiggly reflector for my daughters’ new room and it is absolutely stunning! The picture does no justice. I cannot wait to hang it up on their wall and was happy and pleasantly surprised that it came with the hardware to do so. Would definitely buy again!" —matamonalisa559

    Get it from Galisfly on Etsy for $126.65 (originally $149).

    8. A crystal lamp that'll help cleanse the energy in your space, if you believe in that sort of thing. At the very least, just look at this selenite accent piece as a calming and unique alternative to a typical table lamp.

    a reviewer photo of the white crystal lamp
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It exceeds my expectations. It stands almost 9 inches on the base. Very bright, surprisingly bright! Gives off a beautiful glow in a darker room. Arrived in shipping box, intact with plenty of cushion. The lamp and base were in an additional box. That box looked like it has been kicked around and handlers a lot. I was preparing for the worst. Luckily the tower was wrapped with additional foam wrap inside the second box, so everything arrived in one piece. I will buy again from this seller. Definitely worth the price for the size and momentary suspense!" —Amazonian😍

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    9. A rainbow-shaped rattan wall shelf so you can proudly display some of your most beloved items around your home without taking up too much space. Many shoppers hang this shelf in groups of two or more to decorate otherwise bare walls.

    the rattan wall shelf holding books and decor
    Birdie Design Company / Etsy

    Birdie Design Company is a Houston, Texas-based shop that creates all sorts of organizational pieces to hang on your walls including shelves and baskets.

    Promising review: "The price is excellent for how beautiful, high-quality, and unique this piece is! I'm so happy I got it for my room." —Bailee

    Get it from Birdie Design Company on Etsy for $35

    10. A roll of contact paper with a luxe-looking faux-marble pattern that you can use to zhuzh up your fireplace, bookshelves, bathroom vanity, and more.

    A bathroom counter—one without the film and one with
    www.amazon.com

    The film is made from vinyl/PVC film and is water-resistant. To apply, you cut the film to the size you need, remove the backing paper, put it on any dry and flat surface using a D-C-Fix smoother, and it will look as good as new.

    Promising review: "Wow!!! I can't believe how much this brightened up our bathroom!! The paper is very thick and seems very durable!! It looks beautiful! It is mostly easy to install. Just takes some patience. I watched videos on how other people did it first before attempting it myself which I think really helped!! Using a blow-dryer to smooth it on helps prevent bubbles from getting caught underneath the paper. This cheap update made such a difference!!!" —Anna F.

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).

    11. A mushroom nightlight for you or anyone in your life who doesn't love the dark. This playful piece automatically turns on when it gets dark enough, and switches off during the day. Plus, you can get this lil' shroom in a variety of colors to best suit your mood and space.

    The mushroom nightlight in blue plugged into an outlet
    The mushroom nightlight in white plugged into an outlet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This nightlight is so cute in my bathroom. It looks like a mushroom is coming out of my wall and I love it!" —Elise

    "Our family really likes this nightlight in the hallway between our kids' bedrooms and bathroom. Just enough light to see, not too bright. It changes colors which is very soothing! Makes me smile when I see it!" —Jessica Nelson

    Get it from Amazon for $8.88+ (available in five colors, color-changing options, and a four-pack).

    12. A seashell-shaped accent pillow so you can channel Ariel from The Little Mermaid whenever the heck you feel like it. Even if you're not an LM fan, there's no denying that this little ~treasure~ adds plenty of personality to your space.

    The seashell pillow in pink on a couch next to another pillow
    The pillows in various colors on a chair and on the floor near the chair
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Softest little gem. This pillow was the best purchase I’ve made on Amazon! It’s perfectly soft, well made, and adds just a pop of color to my couch. I love it!" —Erica

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and nine colors).

    13. An acrylic plant hanger so you can really flex that green thumb of yours. With space for six or more plants, this piece is for the ultimate plant parent. The illusion that your green babies are floating is just an added bonus.

    The three-tiered shelf holding nine plants
    another image of plants hung in front of an open window
    Indoor Window Gardens / Etsy

    This comes pre-assembled and secures with a single fastener.

    Indoor Window Gardens is a small, family-owned business based in Pickens, South Carolina.

    Promising review: "Not only do these shelves look amazing and give me so much more room for my plants but the customer service is amazing! I forgot to order extensions with my order so I contacted the shop and they helped me by making a special listing for the extensions. They placed them in my original order so everything came together. If you’re looking for a window shelf this is it!!" —Jamie Miner

    Get it from Indoor Window Gardens on Etsy for $66.60+ (available in three styles and three mounting options).