Only People Who Are True Clean Freaks Have Everything On This List

1. A bottle of Wet and Forget shower cleaner to remove soap scum, mold, and grime from every part of your bathtub and shower. All you need to do is spray your shower with this stuff weekly, let it sit overnight, and rinse it off the following morning. Once you wake up, your bathroom will be *sparkling* clean with no scrubbing required!
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
2. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets in case your model is sporting months worth of limescale and mineral buildup, plus other gross residue you can’t even see. Reviewers love this product because it cleans and deodorizes each part of the dishwasher, including internal hoses and other impossible-to-reach spots.
Promising review: "Convenient, easy, quick way to keep the dishwasher fresh and working at peak." —Amazon Customer
3. An air purifier with a three-stage filtration system, including a legit HEPA filter. If you or your loved ones are sensitive to dust, smoke, pollen or any other unwanted air particles, this beloved gadget is for you. It has ~thousands~ of five-star reviews, and is even capable of filtering out yucky odors, too.
Promising review: "This is an excellent purifier for those who are affected by cat dander, mold, and other problems associated with breathing difficulties. I have several cats so there is so much hair in the air in addition to their dander. This machine has solved my breathing problems during the night (I use it in my bedroom). In fact I am sleeping better every night, which I'm sure is due to the cleaner air that I am breathing. Another plus is that I'm using a great deal less tissues." —Linda Cruz
4. A worthy grout cleaner that'll transform your tile grout from gross and gray to clean and bright in minutes. Safe to use on ceramic and porcelain tiles, this is the kind of cleaning product you may not think you need, but can't live without after you use it for the first time.
Promising review: "Amazing product. We had very rough grout in a high traffic area that I thought for sure would require grinding and regrout. But five minutes and light brushing made it look brand-new. Even the really tough areas look new! This works better than any product we’ve ever tried. Money well spent and one bottle did three rooms!" —Scott S.
5. An enzyme-powered stain and odor eliminator spray for any pet parents who frequently encounter cat pee or dog vomit. This powerful cleaner works to remove stains and smells from a variety of surfaces (including carpet) in as little as 30 minutes!
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pads, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
6. A box of rinse pods you simply must try if you have a Keurig coffee maker. These pods remove the inevitable coffee grinds and residue from your machine, thus helping it to last longer and brew better java. To use, pop a pod in just like you would a coffee one, then run a cycle with only water to rinse. You’ll be amazed at the results.
Promising review: "Thought I was having problems with my machine. Used two cups to flush the entire coffee maker out and it started working like new. Totally satisfied!" —Dara Pazooki
7. A cute fish-shaped humidifier tank cleaner, because chances are you're a bit lax when it comes to humidifier maintenance. This lil' guy literally takes a swim around your humidifier tank and removes odor-causing bacteria and other gunk, keeping your gadget clean for an entire month.
8. A Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner that’ll remove dust, crumbs, pet hair, and more from every nook and cranny of your home. This machine, which you can tote from room to room, is lightweight and works on carpets, upholstery, and car interiors thanks to powerful spray and suction.
9. An instant carpet spot remover for those who need to rid their carpets of any stubborn, mysterious stains. Safe to use around kids and pets, this cleaner works almost instantly after you apply it to a stain and rub it in. Use it on red wine, ink, pet-related messes, and more.
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING. We have a 1.5-year-old puppy and have make several futile attempts to clean up carpet stains from her potty training days. Another dog owner clued us into this, and we cannot believe we didn't buy it sooner. Seriously, the same night this arrived, I spilled an entire bottle of beer on white carpet (oops), grabbed the Folex, sprayed a bunch onto the stain, massaged it into the carpet with my finger tips, and blotted with a damp towel. You can't see ANY remnant of a stain. I've also attacked old stains (like one-plus year old) and saw the same results. Seriously, buy this!!!" —AKM
10. A tub of reusable cleaning gel that’ll remove dirt and debris from pretty much every surface you can think of. Thanks to its sticky texture, this putty-like substance thrives in tricky-to-clean spots like computer keyboards, car consoles, and TV remotes.
Promising review: "WOW!!! This stuff is incredible! I work in an environment that is very dirty and our office is always covered in a fine layer of dust. Just a few minutes spent mashing this slime into all the cracks and crevices of my keyboard, mouse, phone, etc and it's all clean as can be! This stuff picks up dirt on contact and leaves behind a clean, no smell, no residue surface. I bought a second jar for my vehicle and it works miracles in there as well. My air vents, shifter and seats are now spotless. I couldn't be happier with this product." —Jenna75
11. A teeth-whitening pen in case you want to brighten your smile and get rid of those stubborn coffee stains once and for all. Equipped with enough whitening gel for 20 uses, this handy pen can make teeth up to eight shades lighter, and delivers results quickly.
Promising review: "This worked quick! I'd say I noticed a difference in three days in my teeth. It's super easy to use. Just brush and floss your teeth, dry them with a tissue, and apply. You only have to hold your mouth open for 30 seconds and then you can relax. Not much of a taste either. I love them!" —Amazon Customer
