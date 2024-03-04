Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Only People Who Are True Clean Freaks Have Everything On This List

    You mean to tell me that ya'll have been cleaning your mattresses this whole time...

    by
    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A bottle of Wet and Forget shower cleaner to remove soap scum, mold, and grime from every part of your bathtub and shower. All you need to do is spray your shower with this stuff weekly, let it sit overnight, and rinse it off the following morning. Once you wake up, your bathroom will be *sparkling* clean with no scrubbing required!

    Before: a dirty shower floor; after: the clean shower floor
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes).

    2. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets in case your model is sporting months worth of limescale and mineral buildup, plus other gross residue you can’t even see. Reviewers love this product because it cleans and deodorizes each part of the dishwasher, including internal hoses and other impossible-to-reach spots.

    A dirty dishwasher with brown stains on the bottom
    The same dishwasher, which is now stain-free after using the tablets
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Convenient, easy, quick way to keep the dishwasher fresh and working at peak." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.

    3. An air purifier with a three-stage filtration system, including a legit HEPA filter. If you or your loved ones are sensitive to dust, smoke, pollen or any other unwanted air particles, this beloved gadget is for you. It has ~thousands~ of five-star reviews, and is even capable of filtering out yucky odors, too.

    The air purifier in white sitting next to a nightstand
    Reviewer photo of the filter showing how much dust it picked up
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an excellent purifier for those who are affected by cat dander, mold, and other problems associated with breathing difficulties. I have several cats so there is so much hair in the air in addition to their dander. This machine has solved my breathing problems during the night (I use it in my bedroom). In fact I am sleeping better every night, which I'm sure is due to the cleaner air that I am breathing. Another plus is that I'm using a great deal less tissues." —Linda Cruz

    Get it from Amazon for $69.98+ (available in two colors).

    4. A worthy grout cleaner that'll transform your tile grout from gross and gray to clean and bright in minutes. Safe to use on ceramic and porcelain tiles, this is the kind of cleaning product you may not think you need, but can't live without after you use it for the first time.

    Reviewer's white tile and dark gray grout
    The same section of tile but the grout is now white
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing product. We had very rough grout in a high traffic area that I thought for sure would require grinding and regrout. But five minutes and light brushing made it look brand-new. Even the really tough areas look new! This works better than any product we’ve ever tried. Money well spent and one bottle did three rooms!" —Scott S.

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in three sizes).

    5. An enzyme-powered stain and odor eliminator spray for any pet parents who frequently encounter cat pee or dog vomit. This powerful cleaner works to remove stains and smells from a variety of surfaces (including carpet) in as little as 30 minutes!

    Reviewer's photo of a white carpet with a pet mess on it before using the stain remover
    Reviewer's photo of a clean white carpet after using the stain remover
    www.amazon.com

    Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

    Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pads, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

    Get it from Amazon for $19.31+ (available in two sizes).

    Check out our in-depth Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review.

    6. A box of rinse pods you simply must try if you have a Keurig coffee maker. These pods remove the inevitable coffee grinds and residue from your machine, thus helping it to last longer and brew better java. To use, pop a pod in just like you would a coffee one, then run a cycle with only water to rinse. You’ll be amazed at the results.

    reviewer photo of the water that came out of their keurig after using the k-cup cleaning pod and you can see that the original brown water gets cleaner and clearer after each cycle of using the cleaning cup
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Thought I was having problems with my machine. Used two cups to flush the entire coffee maker out and it started working like new. Totally satisfied!" —Dara Pazooki

    Get them from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in packs of six, 12, and 18 pods).

    7. A cute fish-shaped humidifier tank cleaner, because chances are you're a bit lax when it comes to humidifier maintenance. This lil' guy literally takes a swim around your humidifier tank and removes odor-causing bacteria and other gunk, keeping your gadget clean for an entire month.

    the blue plastic fish filled white white balls that sanitize the water
    the fish swimming around a humidifier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "A small price for peace of mind that your humidifier water is bacteria-free. Easy to use and cute to see bobbing around in the humidifier. It doesn't add any noise at all. Love it. Easy transaction and fast shipping. A+" —LABoyle

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98.

    8. A Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner that’ll remove dust, crumbs, pet hair, and more from every nook and cranny of your home. This machine, which you can tote from room to room, is lightweight and works on carpets, upholstery, and car interiors thanks to powerful spray and suction.

    amazon.com

    This vacuum comes with a tough stain tool, a HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, an 8-ounce bottle of Spot and Stain with Febreze, and a 1-year limited warranty. The Spot and Stain is also available solo on Amazon for $12.99!

    Promising review: “Honestly, this is a nice little gadget to have. Since buying it, I've found myself reaching for it more than I even realized. My son is 4 and has had several accidents, spills, potty accidents, and even walking mud through the house. Every time an accident occurred it was nice knowing I had this in my arsenal to combat the mess. Honestly, I can't believe I didn't get this sooner. It makes cleaning messes a breeze and has taken stains right out of my carpet. Worth every penny. And I would highly recommend it. I plan to use this to help me clean the interior of my car next.” —Meshelly

    Get it from Amazon for $98.

    9. An instant carpet spot remover for those who need to rid their carpets of any stubborn, mysterious stains. Safe to use around kids and pets, this cleaner works almost instantly after you apply it to a stain and rub it in. Use it on red wine, ink, pet-related messes, and more.

    Cream carpet with large and dark brown chocolate milk stain on it
    The same carpet with the chocolate milk stain totally removed
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING. We have a 1.5-year-old puppy and have make several futile attempts to clean up carpet stains from her potty training days. Another dog owner clued us into this, and we cannot believe we didn't buy it sooner. Seriously, the same night this arrived, I spilled an entire bottle of beer on white carpet (oops), grabbed the Folex, sprayed a bunch onto the stain, massaged it into the carpet with my finger tips, and blotted with a damp towel. You can't see ANY remnant of a stain. I've also attacked old stains (like one-plus year old) and saw the same results. Seriously, buy this!!!" —AKM

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65+.

    10. A tub of reusable cleaning gel that’ll remove dirt and debris from pretty much every surface you can think of. Thanks to its sticky texture, this putty-like substance thrives in tricky-to-clean spots like computer keyboards, car consoles, and TV remotes.

    Reviewer's photo of the gel cleaner being used on a car air vent
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "WOW!!! This stuff is incredible! I work in an environment that is very dirty and our office is always covered in a fine layer of dust. Just a few minutes spent mashing this slime into all the cracks and crevices of my keyboard, mouse, phone, etc and it's all clean as can be! This stuff picks up dirt on contact and leaves behind a clean, no smell, no residue surface. I bought a second jar for my vehicle and it works miracles in there as well. My air vents, shifter and seats are now spotless. I couldn't be happier with this product." —Jenna75

    Get it from Amazon for $6.88+ (available in three colors).

    11. A teeth-whitening pen in case you want to brighten your smile and get rid of those stubborn coffee stains once and for all. Equipped with enough whitening gel for 20 uses, this handy pen can make teeth up to eight shades lighter, and delivers results quickly.

    Reviewer before and after showing the pen noticeably whitened their yellow teeth
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This worked quick! I'd say I noticed a difference in three days in my teeth. It's super easy to use. Just brush and floss your teeth, dry them with a tissue, and apply. You only have to hold your mouth open for 30 seconds and then you can relax. Not much of a taste either. I love them!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.