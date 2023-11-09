25 Lowe’s Products That Will Impress Any Guests That Come Over

1. A five-piece patio set to take your backyard from a patch of grass to a peaceful oasis for entertaining without doing any landscaping. Each piece in this durable set is weather- and water-resistant, and the included cushions are seriously comfortable so you and your guests can relax for hours.
2. A wine fridge with a 54-bottle capacity because you don’t need a wine cellar to show off your collection of merlot and sauvignon blanc. This six-shelf fridge comes with a two-year warranty and can be built into a kitchen counter or stand on its own. Plus, it has a temperature range of over 25 degrees, so you can properly store every bottle in your collection.
3. A rattan pendant light for brightening up a dim corner of your cooking hub. Bring the beachy vibes all year round with this find that even comes with its own mounting hardware for easy installation.
4. A classic white arbor to make the entrance to your garden or front yard charming and grand. Made of weather-resistant vinyl, this elegant arch is easy to assemble and even includes lattice detailing to support climbing plants and flowers.
5. A shiny green peel-and-stick backsplash aka an easy upgrade to a kitchen without all of the mess that comes with physically laying tiles. The installation of these beauties doesn’t even require glue or grout — just peel off the backing, line them up, adhere the tile sheets to the wall, and enjoy!
6. Or, if you prefer something a bit more neutral, a glossy white chevron peel-and-stick backsplash because it won’t clash with any hardware or kitchen appliances already in your space. Your guests will definitely be jealous when they find out how easy it was to install.
7. A pot filler faucet because listen — lugging a ton of water to the stove is inconvenient and annoying, and this brings the water right to you, thus making you envied by all.
8. A countertop resurfacing kit for anyone with just a little DIY know-how to transform those old, chipped plasticky countertops into something gorgeous, glossy, and durable, but at a fraction of the price of real marble or quartz countertops. Your pals will demand to know your secrets ASAP!
9. A tiered water fountain, because every garden needs a water feature. This one comes with a submersible pump that continuously re-circulates the water, and gives off some serious Bridgerton vibes.
10. A semi-automatic espresso machine that’s anything but ordinary. This sleek appliance might as well be in a café in Italy — it has a cup warmer and a steam wand, as well as dual temperature sensors for ace drinks every time. It can even be programmed to your preferred shot size!
11. A “smart” refrigerator with a glass panel you can tap twice to view what’s inside without having to open the door. This appliance boasts *two* ice makers — one that creates standard crushed or cubed ice, and another that yields craft ice for cocktails — and shoppers also love that the exterior doesn’t show fingerprints.
12. Or, if you don’t want a whole new fridge, a portable ice maker to make ~perfect~ trendy nugget ice for soft drinks, cocktails, and more. You’ll never run out of ice again with this puppy, which can make up to 38 pounds of the frozen stuff a day and over a pound per hour.
13. A bathroom vanity with a European-style basin if you want a chic upgrade (with zero construction) that others will covet. This piece boasts a marble top and includes hardware with a satin nickel finish, but the best part is the built-in storage underneath.
14. A stainless-steel electric kettle that allows you to set the exact temperature you want your hot water to be. No more burning your mouth because the kettle thought you wanted to drink lava or taking a sip of cold tea because you took it off the burner too quickly.
15. A trio of floating shelves with elegant carvings so you can display photos, books, and more. Group 'em together for a chic storage ~moment,~ or place them in necessary spots around your home.
16. A traditional Cambridge trellis because what’s a garden without some regal accents? This trellis can be used against a wall or stand on its own and is designed for any vine or climbing plant. Reviewers love that it’s UV-resistant and easy to clean.
17. A blue floral shower curtain to bring a pop of color to your bathroom without opening a paint can or replacing any tiles. This pretty curtain is machine-washable and easy to spot-clean.
18. A fairy garden kit that’ll surely delight any visitors (young or old!) to your home. You can arrange and design this mini garden scene to your liking among your flowers, or you can purchase a pot separately if that’s how you want to display it.
19. An electric towel warmer, like the ones you see in fancy hotels, so you (and any guests) can wrap yourself in a cozy towel after every shower or bath. While you can mount this product to the wall if desired, it also comes with “feet” so it can stand on its own. Either way, all you need to do is plug this warmer in to get it going!
20. A round mirror in case you want to make a room in your house feel bigger without knocking down any walls. With a durable metal frame, this modern mirror will last for years to come. Plus, the sleek gold frame will pop anywhere — from the entryway to the bathroom.
21. A three-piece casserole dish with a wicker cover from Dolly Parton herself. Use this beauty to display your culinary creations at your next dinner party, or bring it to the neighborhood potluck and prepare to get a ton of compliments. The best part? The dish is freezer-, microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe.
22. A medallion-print rug that’s suitable for indoor or outdoor use, so you can freshen up the spot of your choice. Use this washable rug to cover up scuffed floors, elevate a patio, or just make an area more comfortable and appealing.
23. A periwinkle plant to add some colorful flora to your garden. This easy-to-grow perennial plant comes in a 2.5-quart pot, and is best suited for shady spots. Due to its bright color, it may even help deter deer from munching on your flowers!
24. An artificial succulent in an adorable ceramic dog in case you need an accent piece worth talking about. Stick this little buddy on a coffee table, mantle, or shelf for a fun conversation starter.
25. A set of four blush-coral coupe glasses so you and your guests can enjoy a variety of cocktails and drinks in a chic way. Each coupe is made out of European crystal and is dishwasher-safe.
