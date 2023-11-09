Skip To Content
    25 Lowe’s Products That Will Impress Any Guests That Come Over

    Get ready to be the envy of the neighborhood.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A five-piece patio set to take your backyard from a patch of grass to a peaceful oasis for entertaining without doing any landscaping. Each piece in this durable set is weather- and water-resistant, and the included cushions are seriously comfortable so you and your guests can relax for hours.

    the five-piece patio set in a backyard
    Lowe's

    This set includes a three-seat sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans, as well as five back cushions and two ottoman cushions. 

    Promising review: “I love my new patio furniture! It is very sturdy, I love the bright blue cushions and they zip off if you need to wash them. The wicker looks like it will last a long time. It's a dark brown and looks great on my brick patio.” —A R Reynolds

    Price: $764.99+ (originally $849.99; available in five colors)

    2. A wine fridge with a 54-bottle capacity because you don’t need a wine cellar to show off your collection of merlot and sauvignon blanc. This six-shelf fridge comes with a two-year warranty and can be built into a kitchen counter or stand on its own. Plus, it has a temperature range of over 25 degrees, so you can properly store every bottle in your collection.

    the wine fridge with six shelves filled with wine
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “Great capacity. The soft close shelves are a wonderful touch! It is so quiet. We put it next to our living room, but worried it would be noisy when the compressor runs (it’s on tile floors), like our refrigerator is. I have yet to hear it come on, and it holds the temp perfectly for my reds. Time will tell how well it lasts, but so far, it’s perfect for our needs.” —mdawne

    Price: $499 (originally $899; also available in a 46-bottle capacity)

    3. A rattan pendant light for brightening up a dim corner of your cooking hub. Bring the beachy vibes all year round with this find that even comes with its own mounting hardware for easy installation.

    the rattan chandelier hanging in a room
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “So happy with our purchase! I’ve never changed out a light fixture before, but this was pretty straightforward! This light is the perfect fixture for our kitchen table!” —Nilnerb

    Price: $179.98

    4. A classic white arbor to make the entrance to your garden or front yard charming and grand. Made of weather-resistant vinyl, this elegant arch is easy to assemble and even includes lattice detailing to support climbing plants and flowers.

    the white garden arbor with a trellis on either side in a garden
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “The New England white garden arbor is a beautiful addition to our backyard. The arbor is sturdy, easy to put together, and a very decorative trellis for our wisteria vine to grow and climb all over.” —Joe

    Price: $348.91

    5. A shiny green peel-and-stick backsplash aka an easy upgrade to a kitchen without all of the mess that comes with physically laying tiles. The installation of these beauties doesn’t even require glue or grout — just peel off the backing, line them up, adhere the tile sheets to the wall, and enjoy!

    the green subway tiles in a kitchen as a backsplash
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “Very nice quality, easy to stick, enriched the look of our kitchen.” —Yoshi

    Price: $21.80

    6. Or, if you prefer something a bit more neutral, a glossy white chevron peel-and-stick backsplash because it won’t clash with any hardware or kitchen appliances already in your space. Your guests will definitely be jealous when they find out how easy it was to install.

    the white chevron tiles in a kitchen as a backsplash
    Lowe's

    Price: $37.49

    7. A pot filler faucet because listen — lugging a ton of water to the stove is inconvenient and annoying, and this brings the water right to you, thus making you envied by all.

    the gold faucet installed in a wall above a glass cooktop with a large pot on top
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Very well built. Easy install, just make sure you use diamond bits to cut the holes and go slowly!" —Lowe's reviewer

    Price: $426.86+ (available in six finishes)

    8. A countertop resurfacing kit for anyone with just a little DIY know-how to transform those old, chipped plasticky countertops into something gorgeous, glossy, and durable, but at a fraction of the price of real marble or quartz countertops. Your pals will demand to know your secrets ASAP!

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I love the price and quality. If you can’t afford new countertops do this! People think they’re professionally done and impressed with the way they look. I did this at my old house and two years later they’re still looking good!" —Lowe's reviewer

    Price: $138.89+ (available in 10 colors)

    9. A tiered water fountain, because every garden needs a water feature. This one comes with a submersible pump that continuously re-circulates the water, and gives off some serious Bridgerton vibes.

    the tiered fountain in a garden
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “Large, beautiful fountain! Looks like a more expensive solid concrete fountain but lightweight and easy to move and assemble. The water is quite loud but for a larger space it’s perfect!” —AnnSim

    Price: $224.99 (originally $249.99)

    10. A semi-automatic espresso machine that’s anything but ordinary. This sleek appliance might as well be in a café in Italy — it has a cup warmer and a steam wand, as well as dual temperature sensors for ace drinks every time. It can even be programmed to your preferred shot size!

    a person making an espresso and using the steam wand
    Lowe's

    Price: $350

    11. A “smart” refrigerator with a glass panel you can tap twice to view what’s inside without having to open the door. This appliance boasts *two* ice makers — one that creates standard crushed or cubed ice, and another that yields craft ice for cocktails — and shoppers also love that the exterior doesn’t show fingerprints.

    model in front of the fridge with a glass panel
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “Like the auto-cleaning for the water/ice dispenser. The backup ice tray is also great. Big, round globes of ice in it. Love the front door that you knock on to see what's in the refrigerator. Feels like I'm in a cafe or hotel snack shop. I just do it randomly. So much more room than our old refrigerator. We can actually see everything. Also cools our sodas much more quickly. It is truly fingerprint-proof (aside from the knock door). My husband is notorious for being messy and he's yet to leave a fingerprint. Love the recessed handles also.” —Lolab

    Price: $1,599 (originally $2,099)

    12. Or, if you don’t want a whole new fridge, a portable ice maker to make ~perfect~ trendy nugget ice for soft drinks, cocktails, and more. You’ll never run out of ice again with this puppy, which can make up to 38 pounds of the frozen stuff a day and over a pound per hour.

    the ice maker making nugget ice
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “So happy with my nugget ice maker. It replaced another countertop ice maker, made by a generic brand, that broke after a few years. The Opal Ice Maker is perfect though. I love being able to make nugget ice at home, and the stainless steel appliance looks great on my counter.” —DavidC

    Price: $499 (originally $629)

    13. A bathroom vanity with a European-style basin if you want a chic upgrade (with zero construction) that others will covet. This piece boasts a marble top and includes hardware with a satin nickel finish, but the best part is the built-in storage underneath.

    the vanity with a European-style sink and storage underneath in a bathroom
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “The footprint of this cabinet is a big floor-space saver. I renovated my bathroom to allow for the use of a wheelchair. The slim profile of the cabinet is just what I needed, yet the sink is full sized.” —Santaray

    Price: $199+ (available in two widths and three colors)

    14. A stainless-steel electric kettle that allows you to set the exact temperature you want your hot water to be. No more burning your mouth because the kettle thought you wanted to drink lava or taking a sip of cold tea because you took it off the burner too quickly.

    the stainless steel kettle
    Lowe's

    Price: $79.99

    15. A trio of floating shelves with elegant carvings so you can display photos, books, and more. Group 'em together for a chic storage ~moment,~ or place them in necessary spots around your home.

    the trio of floating shelves with carvings on the bottom hanging on a wall
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “Absolutely beautiful design. Well-made, super sturdy, not heavy. Just wonderful all the way around. Great addition to the room.” —Jken

    Price: $96.48 for three

    16. A traditional Cambridge trellis because what’s a garden without some regal accents? This trellis can be used against a wall or stand on its own and is designed for any vine or climbing plant. Reviewers love that it’s UV-resistant and easy to clean.

    the classic white trellis in a garden
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “I bought this for our climbing rose bush that gets about 10-feet tall. Hoping it will keep it in check this year. It was easy to put together. Looks beautiful and is very sturdy. Love it so much I bought another for my clematis plant!” —mlvb

    Price: $46.49

    17. A blue floral shower curtain to bring a pop of color to your bathroom without opening a paint can or replacing any tiles. This pretty curtain is machine-washable and easy to spot-clean.

    the blue shower curtain with a floral pattern in a bathroom
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “I love the fabric and the design of the shower curtain.” —happycustomer2021

    Price: $34.48

    18. A fairy garden kit that’ll surely delight any visitors (young or old!) to your home. You can arrange and design this mini garden scene to your liking among your flowers, or you can purchase a pot separately if that’s how you want to display it.

    Lowe's

    This set includes one teapot cottage, one fairy with tea, one tree trunk table, two tree trunk chairs, three lattice fences, one tea set, one pair of hedgehogs, and one welcome sign.

    Promising review: “This is so cute. My daughter loved it, and it is a little fairy garden in our roses.” —Kelsey

    Price: $21.41

    19. An electric towel warmer, like the ones you see in fancy hotels, so you (and any guests) can wrap yourself in a cozy towel after every shower or bath. While you can mount this product to the wall if desired, it also comes with “feet” so it can stand on its own. Either way, all you need to do is plug this warmer in to get it going!

    Lowe's

    Price: $64.71

    20. A round mirror in case you want to make a room in your house feel bigger without knocking down any walls. With a durable metal frame, this modern mirror will last for years to come. Plus, the sleek gold frame will pop anywhere — from the entryway to the bathroom.

    the round mirror with gold trim in an entryway
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “I love this mirror. Excellent addition to my bathroom.” —Jo11

    Price: $59.98

    21. A three-piece casserole dish with a wicker cover from Dolly Parton herself. Use this beauty to display your culinary creations at your next dinner party, or bring it to the neighborhood potluck and prepare to get a ton of compliments. The best part? The dish is freezer-, microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe.

    the casserole dish with a wicker bottom holding a casserole
    Lowe's

    Price: $28.48

    22. A medallion-print rug that’s suitable for indoor or outdoor use, so you can freshen up the spot of your choice. Use this washable rug to cover up scuffed floors, elevate a patio, or just make an area more comfortable and appealing.

    the medallion-print rug in a living room
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “Beautifully made! Thick, lots of cushioning and so comfortable to walk on. Stainmaster helped to ensure a spill cleans up quickly with no worries. Love it!” —MgYy99

    Price: $179+ (available in three colors and three sizes)

    23. A periwinkle plant to add some colorful flora to your garden. This easy-to-grow perennial plant comes in a 2.5-quart pot, and is best suited for shady spots. Due to its bright color, it may even help deter deer from munching on your flowers!

    Lowe's

    Promising review: “It came in a sturdy pot, and the packaging was done with care. The soil was still wet so it could go right in the ground. Great!” —Grammys

    Price: $23.98

    24. An artificial succulent in an adorable ceramic dog in case you need an accent piece worth talking about. Stick this little buddy on a coffee table, mantle, or shelf for a fun conversation starter.

    the white dog pot with the succulent inside
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “Bought this little pup for my niece who owns a Frenchie and she LOVED it. You can actually replace the plastic succulent with something real. It's bigger than expected...and perfect.” —Boyotti

    Price: $19.98

    25. A set of four blush-coral coupe glasses so you and your guests can enjoy a variety of cocktails and drinks in a chic way. Each coupe is made out of European crystal and is dishwasher-safe.

    the set of four coral coupe glasses
    Lowe's

    Price: $52.98 (originally $59.98)

