30 Kitchen Gifts From Wayfair That Are As Useful As They Are Luxurious

1. A Le Creuset Dutch oven with more than 10,000 5-star reviews because it's a kitchen must-have for a reason. Ideal for slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking, frying, and more, they won't be bummed to unwrap this baby.
2. A revolving stainless-steel spice rack so they can find their cumin, garlic powder, and rosemary with one twirl (instead of minutes of hunting through a drawer or cabinet). Plus, this rotating rack comes with 20 jars with sifter caps that are pre-filled with premium spices, so you can save them a trip to the grocery store. ~AND~! They also get free spice refills for FIVE YEARS so this is basically a gift that keeps on giving.
3. A Vitamix blender to whip up everything from smoothies to soups in minutes. It’s also great if they want to get really ambitious and knead some dough or make their own nut butter. This appliance has touchscreen controls, five pre-programmed settings, and even boasts a self-cleaning function to make cleanup easier.
4. A Margaritaville frozen drink maker for those who love to whip up their own refreshing slushies or cocktails. This appliance creates premium shaved ice rather than crushed ice, and comes with an easy-pour spout so drinks flow like water.
5. A rustic-style Rachael Ray cutting board that’s practical and pretty enough for them to also use as a serving platter or trivet. The board is made of acacia wood and boasts a wood grain surface. It’s also dishwasher safe.
6. A Staub cast-iron kettle that makes a mean cup of tea and looks great on their stovetop while doing it. This enameled piece is crafted in France and works on all stovetops. The best part is that it heats water quickly and evenly ~every~ time.
7. A wine fridge that'll fit underneath a standard kitchen counter or stand on its own. A perfect everybody-pitch-in gift, this fridge can store up to 29 bottles of wine on five adjustable shelves and has dual temperature zones, so all of their vino is chilled to perfection. It’s also equipped with a locking door, to keep out inquisitive littles (or sticky-fingered pals with a taste for the good stuff).
8. An espresso machine from DeLonghi that’s anything but ordinary. This sleek appliance might as well be in a cafe in Italy. It has a milk frother as well as separate thermostats for water and steam for ace drinks every time, and is even pod compatible!
9. A 13-piece knife set complete with a knife block in case they're preparing to cook and chop their way through Julia Child's Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Each knife is ergonomic for optimal results and boasts a lightweight, stainless steel handle that’s easy to grip.
10. A 16-piece dinnerware set so they can show off all of their culinary delights in style. This set includes four complete place settings, and each individual piece is chip-resistant. Reviewers love that everything is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, too.
11. A modern SodaStream so they can whip up sparkling soft drinks whenever they feel like it. This sleek appliance works with all SodaStream flavors and carbonation bottles, and will undoubtedly save them money on bubbly drinks like seltzer and cola. Cheers to that!
12. A set of eight traditional Riedel wine glasses for those who enjoy a little vino at the end of the day. This set works for red and white wine, and is also suitable for sangria, spritzes, and other beverages. Each glass is made of Bavarian crystal, which is as luxurious as it sounds, yet also dishwasher-safe.
13. An 11-piece cookware set from Cuisinart capable of cooking up a storm in style. Each piece is made from aluminum and has a nonstick interior that makes their cleanup ridiculously easy. Talk about a win-win!
14. An 8-quart Instant Pot to address virtually all of their culinary needs. This must-have gadget has a whopping 11 cooking functions, including pressure cooking, steaming, and roasting.
15. Or an air fryer-toaster oven combo with the capacity to air fry and toast chicken wings, French fries, bagels, and more. And it doesn’t end there — this versatile appliance can also proof dough and dehydrate foods. The limit on what this baby can do does not exist!
16. A six-piece kitchen utensil set so all their cooking needs will be totally (and stylishly!) covered. Each piece is made from high-quality teak and coated with a clear lacquer. All of the pieces are also extremely durable, and the set comes with a lifetime warranty.
17. A luxe granite mortar and pestle set to easily crush herbs and spices in order to add flavor to your favorite dishes. Grinding spices utilizes their full potency, thus improving everything from roast chicken to salad dressing.
18. A Rachael Ray salt and pepper grinder set because there’s nothing worse than under-seasoned food. Each durable piece is crafted from eco-friendly acacia wood and is chic enough to display near their stovetop or on the dining table.
19. A Cuisinart juice extractor because everyone loves healthy, fresh-squeezed juice. This 1,000-watt juicer features five juicing speeds to blend any fruit and veggie they can think of, a foam management system so they can adjust the amount of foam in their juice, and a separate compartment for pulp that makes the juicer easy to clean.
20. A KitchenAid stand mixer so they can make everything from cookies to shredded chicken for taco night. With 10 different speeds and a tilt-head that makes adding ingredients super simple, they may never put this appliance away. They can also buy separate attachments to make fresh pasta, grind meat, and more.
21. A Le Creuset casserole dish in case they want to show off their baked pasta dishes, breakfast bakes, and more. Made from premium stoneware, this scratch-resistant dish is suitable for the freezer, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
22. A set of four ornate drinking glasses that’ll add a pop of color and elegance to their dining table. Each glass features intricate floral and leaf designs, and can hold any cold beverage. Just note that they need to hand-wash these beauties.
23. A 45-piece stainless-steel flatware set that includes eight place settings, so they can treat all of their guests to an unmistakably contemporary look. This set even includes matching serving pieces, which is ~perfect~ if they like to entertain.
24. A Royal Albert serving tray for them to use to display steaks, roasts, and more. This bone china tray features a bold floral pattern, and has a handle on either side so it can be transported easily. The best part is that they can throw it in the dishwasher after every use.
25. Or, for something a bit more modern, a porcelain tray with copper-plated handles in case they want to elegantly serve hors d'oeuvres and other small bites.
26. A cake dome with an elegant marble base because everyone needs to display their desserts in style. This fancy piece comes with a matching glass cover, and is ideal for showing off cakes, cookies, and other treats.
27. A set of four agate coasters that’ll add a chic touch whenever they entertain. These vibrant coasters come in a variety of color combinations, and each one has a unique pattern. You can even personalize each one, which makes this gift especially thoughtful.
28. A cordless electric kettle that allows them to set the exact temperature they want their hot water to be, depending on what drink they’re brewing. No more burning their mouth because the kettle thought they wanted to drink lava, or taking a sip of cold tea because they took it off the burner too quickly.
29. A Le Creuset snowman mug for those who are ready to get in the holiday spirit. Made of premium stoneware, this festive coffee mug is perfect for warm apple cider, tea, or hot chocolate, and it just so happens to be dishwasher-safe.
30. A five-piece salad serving set to show off their greens in style. Each dish in this set features a vibrant Portofino-inspired pattern that’ll make them feel like they’re on the Italian coast. Our favorite thing about this set is that everything is dishwasher-safe.
