    30 Kitchen Gifts From Wayfair That Are As Useful As They Are Luxurious

    Give 'em the gift of (kitchen) luxury.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Le Creuset Dutch oven with more than 10,000 5-star reviews because it's a kitchen must-have for a reason. Ideal for slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking, frying, and more, they won't be bummed to unwrap this baby.

    The Le Creuset Dutch oven with handles on either side and a matching lid
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Absolutely beautiful. Very heavy and well-made. The color matches what I’m doing in my new house. This will be on display at all times, like a work of art. I can’t wait to use it!” —Connie

    Price: $249.95+ (available in various sizes and 12 colors)

    2. A revolving stainless-steel spice rack so they can find their cumin, garlic powder, and rosemary with one twirl (instead of minutes of hunting through a drawer or cabinet). Plus, this rotating rack comes with 20 jars with sifter caps that are pre-filled with premium spices, so you can save them a trip to the grocery store. ~AND~! They also get free spice refills for FIVE YEARS so this is basically a gift that keeps on giving.

    The rotating spice rack filled with spice jars on a kitchen counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I absolutely love this spice rack set! It looks amazing, and the free refills are such an amazing bonus. I highly recommend this product!” —Sophia

    Price: $26.31 (originally $60)

    3. A Vitamix blender to whip up everything from smoothies to soups in minutes. It’s also great if they want to get really ambitious and knead some dough or make their own nut butter. This appliance has touchscreen controls, five pre-programmed settings, and even boasts a self-cleaning function to make cleanup easier.

    The Vitamix blender making soup on a kitchen counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “The best blender I’ve ever had!!! It’s a beast!!! Smoothies always turn out smooth and silky!!! I can’t wait to make nut butter and soups! Smoothie bowls always turn out excellent, too! The more you use it, the more you’re going to love it!!!” —Connie

    Price: $569.99+ (available in two colors)

    4. A Margaritaville frozen drink maker for those who love to whip up their own refreshing slushies or cocktails. This appliance creates premium shaved ice rather than crushed ice, and comes with an easy-pour spout so drinks flow like water.

    the frozen drink maker making margaritas
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Oh my word! This is the best thing I have bought in a long time! Just beyond perfect!!!! We, of course, use it for margaritas, but it is also for just slushies, too! We live on the lake, and [this] will be used for sure!!” —Amy

    Price: $289.99 (originally $399.99)

    5. A rustic-style Rachael Ray cutting board that’s practical and pretty enough for them to also use as a serving platter or trivet. The board is made of acacia wood and boasts a wood grain surface. It’s also dishwasher safe.

    Kevin Gia/ Wayfair, Bethany/ Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful product! I love the non-skid legs, which lift the cutting board off the counter to allow it to dry thoroughly to prevent cracking and splitting. I love the beveled edges. Beautiful craftsmanship in the cut and in the colors by nature!” —Sy

    Price: $29.91 (originally $70)

    6. A Staub cast-iron kettle that makes a mean cup of tea and looks great on their stovetop while doing it. This enameled piece is crafted in France and works on all stovetops. The best part is that it heats water quickly and evenly ~every~ time.

    the cast-iron kettle with a handle
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Staub never disappoints! Beautiful tea kettle & is perfectly sized - a petite kettle, but it is sturdy/heavy due to cast iron material. No whistle which is preferred. Enameled cast iron is excellent quality. Maintains heat well. The grenadine color is beautiful. A great addition to my Staub collection. Highly recommend it.” —TexasShopper

    Price: $130.70+ (originally $300; available in six colors)

    7. A wine fridge that'll fit underneath a standard kitchen counter or stand on its own. A perfect everybody-pitch-in gift, this fridge can store up to 29 bottles of wine on five adjustable shelves and has dual temperature zones, so all of their vino is chilled to perfection. It’s also equipped with a locking door, to keep out inquisitive littles (or sticky-fingered pals with a taste for the good stuff).

    The wine fridge underneath a kitchen counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I LOVE this wine fridge. We had it freestanding in our condo, and now it's built-in to our cabinet in our new kitchen. It’s quiet and has a sleek/modern look. It's also one of the few fridges with appropriate temps for champagne. I love that we can keep red/white wine on the bottom and champagne on the top.” —Anne

    Price: $691.87 (originally $799.99)

    8. An espresso machine from DeLonghi that’s anything but ordinary. This sleek appliance might as well be in a cafe in Italy. It has a milk frother as well as separate thermostats for water and steam for ace drinks every time, and is even pod compatible!

    A reviewer photo of the espresso maker on a kitchen counter
    Melissa / Wayfair

    Promising review: “This is such a great machine, and simple enough to use! Once you learn how to use it, it becomes super easy to remember the steps and techniques. Great buy!” —Fabo

    Price: $153.69 (originally $259.95)

    9. A 13-piece knife set complete with a knife block in case they're preparing to cook and chop their way through Julia Child's Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Each knife is ergonomic for optimal results and boasts a lightweight, stainless steel handle that’s easy to grip.

    The stainless steel knife set in a black knife block on a kitchen counter next to a bamboo cutting board
    Wayfair

    This set includes a 3-inch paring knife, 4-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch chef's knife, kitchen shears, sharpening steel, knife block, and four steak knives.

    Promising review: “AMAZING!!!! These are not the most expensive set of knives I have purchased, but they are the best knives I have purchased. Wonderful craftsmanship, it’s the perfect weight in your hand. I look forward to cooking now!!! This was a wonderful investment.” —CHARLENE

    Price: $126.68 (originally $541.50)

    10. A 16-piece dinnerware set so they can show off all of their culinary delights in style. This set includes four complete place settings, and each individual piece is chip-resistant. Reviewers love that everything is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, too.

    The white dinnerware set with distressed trim on a table
    Wayfair

    Set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four mugs, and four cereal bowls.

    Promising review: “The dinnerware was even more beautiful than I expected. They look very nice for semi-formal dinner, but it has a beautiful down-home look for a casual get-together.” —Damary

    Price: $33.99+ (originally $112; available in two colors)

    11. A modern SodaStream so they can whip up sparkling soft drinks whenever they feel like it. This sleek appliance works with all SodaStream flavors and carbonation bottles, and will undoubtedly save them money on bubbly drinks like seltzer and cola. Cheers to that!

    the SodaStream on a counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This was a fabulous gift for my partner who used to drink 4-6 cans a day of flavored fizzy waters!” —Heidi

    Price: $89.98 (originally $149.99; available in four colors)

    12. A set of eight traditional Riedel wine glasses for those who enjoy a little vino at the end of the day. This set works for red and white wine, and is also suitable for sangria, spritzes, and other beverages. Each glass is made of Bavarian crystal, which is as luxurious as it sounds, yet also dishwasher-safe.

    the set of eight red and white wine glasses
    Wayfair

    This set includes four white wine glasses and four red wine glasses.

    Promising review: “Riedels are the most solid wine glass out there. A really reliable set and great for any wines!” —Carlos

    Price: $79.99 (originally $160)

    13. An 11-piece cookware set from Cuisinart capable of cooking up a storm in style. Each piece is made from aluminum and has a nonstick interior that makes their cleanup ridiculously easy. Talk about a win-win!

    The 11-piece red and gray set on a kitchen counter
    Wayfair

    Each set includes a stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans, sauté pan, steamer basket, and four matching lids.

    Promising review: “GORGEOUS! EXCELLENT non-sticking ability. Cooks evenly...everything you'd expect from Cuisinart!” —Mary

    Price: $85+ (originally $320; available in three colors)

    14. An 8-quart Instant Pot to address virtually all of their culinary needs. This must-have gadget has a whopping 11 cooking functions, including pressure cooking, steaming, and roasting.

    brand image of the instant pot pressure cooker
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I have only used my Instant Pot twice — once to air fry wings (very good and not dried out a bit), and today I pressure-cooked a corned beef. At first, I didn’t think it was tender enough, but then once I started slicing, it was perfect.” —Karen

    Price: $153.86 (originally $241.99)

    15. Or an air fryer-toaster oven combo with the capacity to air fry and toast chicken wings, French fries, bagels, and more. And it doesn’t end there — this versatile appliance can also proof dough and dehydrate foods. The limit on what this baby can do does not exist!

    Dalia/Wayfair, Siriporn/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Once I got the hang of the dial, I found myself using it for everything — toasting, baking, air frying, broiling — and it all works well. From perfect bagels to yummy fried potatoes — easy, fast, and well worth the price.” —Phyllis

    Price: $211.51 (originally $555)

    16. A six-piece kitchen utensil set so all their cooking needs will be totally (and stylishly!) covered. Each piece is made from high-quality teak and coated with a clear lacquer. All of the pieces are also extremely durable, and the set comes with a lifetime warranty.

    The wooden utensil set ion a kitchen counter
    Wayfair

    This set includes a spatula, a turner, a skimmer, a salad fork, a salad spoon, and a serving spoon.

    Promising review: “These are amazing! The coloring of the wood is rich and smooth, just lovely!” —Rosalia

    Price: $34.80 (originally $35.99)

    17. A luxe granite mortar and pestle set to easily crush herbs and spices in order to add flavor to your favorite dishes. Grinding spices utilizes their full potency, thus improving everything from roast chicken to salad dressing.

    the mortar and pestle
    S/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Absolutely awesome! Got it for my husband who does most of the cooking and is a true gourmet. He was so happy to have such a wonderful tool, and we both find it extremely aesthetically pleasing, and very well-made.” —Jessica

    Price: $22.93 (originally $27.79)

    18. A Rachael Ray salt and pepper grinder set because there’s nothing worse than under-seasoned food. Each durable piece is crafted from eco-friendly acacia wood and is chic enough to display near their stovetop or on the dining table.

    The salt and pepper grinder set next to a bottle of oil
    Erin/Wayfair

    Promising review: “These grinders are easy to use and to fill. Love that you can see the contents in them. No more guessing. And they are beautiful to look at, too.” —Christine

    Price: $29.99 (originally $60.04)

    19. A Cuisinart juice extractor because everyone loves healthy, fresh-squeezed juice. This 1,000-watt juicer features five juicing speeds to blend any fruit and veggie they can think of, a foam management system so they can adjust the amount of foam in their juice, and a separate compartment for pulp that makes the juicer easy to clean.

    The juice extractor on a kitchen counter
    Maria G / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Set up was a breeze and cleaning is very easy. I have always used industrial juicers in the past but wanted to go a little lighter in weight. This juicer stood up to the test for sure! It has a great look and great countertop appeal, and I love the different speeds for different fruits and veggies that you are juicing.” —Kristin

    Price: $127.04 (originally $239.93)

    20. A KitchenAid stand mixer so they can make everything from cookies to shredded chicken for taco night. With 10 different speeds and a tilt-head that makes adding ingredients super simple, they may never put this appliance away. They can also buy separate attachments to make fresh pasta, grind meat, and more.

    reviewer image of the red mixer
    Carole/Wayfair

    Promising review: “OMG, I am in LOVE with my KitchenAid stand mixer. It makes the process of baking bread, cakes, and cookies so easy. While the batter is whipping, you can start on some of the cleanup. The splatter/pour guard that comes with the mixer is also a tremendous help to control the flour spilling. Would not trade it for anything in the world. I plan on using this each time I bake.” —Jacqueline

    Price: $349.99+ (available in 21 colors)

    21. A Le Creuset casserole dish in case they want to show off their baked pasta dishes, breakfast bakes, and more. Made from premium stoneware, this scratch-resistant dish is suitable for the freezer, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

    the  Le Creuset casserole dish with a matching lid
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This is so, so beautiful and it cleans excellently. We've used it for lasagna on multiple occasions and everything comes out without an excess of scrubbing (just a normal amount).” —Christine

    Price: $108+ (originally $45.90; available in 11 colors)

    22. A set of four ornate drinking glasses that’ll add a pop of color and elegance to their dining table. Each glass features intricate floral and leaf designs, and can hold any cold beverage. Just note that they need to hand-wash these beauties.

    reviewer image of the four colorful drinking glasses on a kitchen counter
    Paraluman/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Good quality and beautifully crafted. We will use them often.” —Marilyn

    Price: $17.86+ (originally $31; available in four colors)

    23. A 45-piece stainless-steel flatware set that includes eight place settings, so they can treat all of their guests to an unmistakably contemporary look. This set even includes matching serving pieces, which is ~perfect~ if they like to entertain.

    the flatware on a plate
    Wayfair

    Each place setting includes a tablespoon, dinner fork, dinner knife, salad fork, and teaspoon. The serving pieces included are a soup spoon, a slotted spoon, a serving fork, a serving spoon, and a sugar spoon.

    Promising review: “Given the reviews for these, I already had pretty high expectations, but this flatware set has really exceeded them. Love the simple yet elegant design of every utensil, and the finish is quite beautiful. They all have a 'premium' weight to them as well that speaks to the overall quality. Really impressed.” —Michael

    Price: $114.99 (originally $200)

    24. A Royal Albert serving tray for them to use to display steaks, roasts, and more. This bone china tray features a bold floral pattern, and has a handle on either side so it can be transported easily. The best part is that they can throw it in the dishwasher after every use.

    the china tray with a red and orange flower pattern
    Wayfair

     Promising review: “This beautiful tray adds beauty to the table. Love this piece!” —Dularie

    Price: $69 (originally $185)

    25. Or, for something a bit more modern, a porcelain tray with copper-plated handles in case they want to elegantly serve hors d'oeuvres and other small bites.

    Wayfair, Kristine / Wayfair

    Promising review: “This tray is a great size for a larger gathering of people. Personally, I used mine to create a vegetable tray, and it comfortably held a sizable amount for each vegetable. The handles are really convenient for carrying. It's a product I'd recommend if you're looking for a classy, yet sizable tray for food.” —Anonymous

    Price: $23.99

    26. A cake dome with an elegant marble base because everyone needs to display their desserts in style. This fancy piece comes with a matching glass cover, and is ideal for showing off cakes, cookies, and other treats.

    Wayfair, Sally / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful cake platter! Real stone base makes it elegant and of great quality.” —Megan

    Price: $36.17 (originally $56)

    27. A set of four agate coasters that’ll add a chic touch whenever they entertain. These vibrant coasters come in a variety of color combinations, and each one has a unique pattern. You can even personalize each one, which makes this gift especially thoughtful.

    the agate coasters with gold trim
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “These look great in contrast to my marble table. Immediate comments on how nice they were. Would buy these again without question.” —Kyle

    Price: $39.91 (originally $45.90; available in eight colors)

    28. A cordless electric kettle that allows them to set the exact temperature they want their hot water to be, depending on what drink they’re brewing. No more burning their mouth because the kettle thought they wanted to drink lava, or taking a sip of cold tea because they took it off the burner too quickly.

    a reviewer photo of the tea kettle
    Tam / Wayfair

    Promising review:Excellent water kettle! Well-made, love the ability to change the temperature of the water for various teas. Would definitely buy it again. Water heats quickly, and the keep-warm feature is very useful!” —Larry

    Price: $69.99 (originally $133.27)

    29. A Le Creuset snowman mug for those who are ready to get in the holiday spirit. Made of premium stoneware, this festive coffee mug is perfect for warm apple cider, tea, or hot chocolate, and it just so happens to be dishwasher-safe.

    the mug with a snowman on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “My Le Creuset Noel Snowman Coffee Mug is the cutest! I look forward to enjoying tea and hot chocolate all during the holidays and after!” —LYNN

    Price: $19.15

    30. A five-piece salad serving set to show off their greens in style. Each dish in this set features a vibrant Portofino-inspired pattern that’ll make them feel like they’re on the Italian coast. Our favorite thing about this set is that everything is dishwasher-safe.

    the set of five patterned salad bowls
    Wayfair

    This set includes one larger serving bowl, and four matching smaller bowls.

    Promising review: “Stunning. Makes an added pretty presentation with the rest of the collection.” —Angelita

    Price: $38.45 (originally $43.59; available in eight colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.