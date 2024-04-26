BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If Your Bathroom Is Currently Your Least Favorite Room In Your Home, These 30 Wayfair Products Can Help

    Give your bathroom a much-needed refresh with these stylish finds.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A circular rattan tray to help you add some order and style to your vanity. Go ahead and use this to display candles, beauty products, or washcloths.

    Wayfair, Roxana / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I love this tray. It’s sturdy and attractive. Bought it for a large hassock in our great room, which allows us to serve bites.” —Cecelia

    Price: $104+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    2. A light bar that’ll fit perfectly over your bathroom vanity. This modern light fixture comes with a built-in LED light source, is dimmable, and can be installed vertically or horizontally to best fit the needs of your space.

    Wayfair, Jessica / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Good quality light. It came packaged well and was free of any damage. The light itself is constructed well. Super easy to install (only took about 5-10 minutes). I really like that the LED bars can swivel so you can point them in any direction. The light itself is plenty bright and lit evenly across the bars.” —Kate

    Price: $83.99+ (originally $96.99; available in three finishes)

    3. A slim steel wastebasket that's great for a spare nook in your bathroom. This piece is hands-free — just step on the pedal to open the top — which means it'll help mask any unpleasant odors. It also includes a removable liner, which helps keep the trash bag in place.

    A stainless steel pedal trash can next to a wooden vanity
    Jennifer / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Fits well in our bathroom space. Step-on is a great feature.” —Anna

    Price: $21.99 (originally $24.99)

    4. A pack of peel-and-stick tiles that’ll instantly upgrade your bathroom walls and make you feel like you live in a Mediterranean villa. Renters, this one's for you! Easy to apply and remove when your lease is up, it's perfect for making any space feel like your own.

    The peel-and-stick tiles with a black and white mosaic pattern behind a bathroom sink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Gorgeous! Better than expected! It applies super easy and looks amazing. You can trim them with an X-Acto knife or scissors. I used these in my bland beige kitchen as a backsplash, and they transformed my kitchen into something out of a DIY show.” —eileen

    Price: $14.95 

    5. A set of two super absorbent bath rugs that’ll prevent you from tracking water all over your bathroom every time you get out of the shower. These pebble-patterned cotton finds are plush and soft to the touch and can be thrown in the washing machine whenever they need to be cleaned.

    the set of two bath rugs with a pebble pattern in a bathroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “They look beautiful in my bathroom. The color array gives me different accents to work from. I love them!” —Lori

    Price: $26.99+ (originally $49.99+, available in 11 colors)

    6. A wall-mounted dispenser so you can avoid having a collection of half-filled bottles cluttering your shower. This particular one has three separate compartments, and there’s even a spot for you to label what’s in each dispenser!

    the mounted soap dispenser with three compartments on the wall of a shower
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Originally saw this at a vacation villa rental and I was sold. It looks beautiful and neat. No shampoo bottles or drippings from them. Easy to access.” —Jill

    Price: $25.63+ (originally $30; available in three finishes)

    7. A modern cabinet and drawer pull because updating your hardware is an easy way to revamp your bathroom without spending a ton of money. This classic look boasts bold, clean lines that won’t clash with other decor you’ve got going on.

    The drawer pulls on several kitchen drawers and cabinets
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Nice brushed gold finish with a simple detail. Looks great with a shaker-style cabinet or cleaner-line-looking room. Happy so far.” —George

    Price: $3.99+ per pull (available in three finishes and various sizes)

    8. A rectangular-shaped tray with handles to help you add some order and style to your vanity or toilet tank. Your Poo-Pourri never looked so stylish.

    the tray holding soap and a diffuser on a bathroom vanity
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This tray is so beautiful, is real wood, and fits perfectly on the top of the toilet tank as I had hoped. The brass handles complement the white tray really well and are very sturdy. Would highly recommend!! Wide enough to fit a cube tissue box or roll of TP.” —Ashley

    Price: $29.99 (originally $34.99; available in three colors)

    9. A floral watercolor-inspired shower curtain ideal for when you want to instantly brighten up your bathroom. Since this curtain is safe to machine wash and dry, it’s ridiculously easy to keep clean (which is very important).

    The floral-print curtain hanging in a shower
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I get so many positive comments about this shower curtain! It looks so pretty in my bathroom. I washed it and threw it in the dryer before hanging it, and it looks great.” —Carolyn

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $55, available in three colors)

    10. Or, for something a bit more neutral, a striped shower curtain from Tommy Bahama Home that oozes coastal-chic vibes. This bathroom accessory features light blue and beige stripes throughout, meaning it won't clash with a majority of other bathroom decor.

    Mary / Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: “Love it! It was exactly what I was looking for! Also, nice and wide to cover the entire tub area!” —Lori

    Price: $33 (originally $60)

    11. An over-the-toilet bathroom organizer because you need to get creative if you’re dealing with a tiny bathroom. This organizer boasts two full-sized open shelves and two concealed shelves, which you can organize as you see fit. It’ll become a go-to for all of your bathroom essentials.

    White bathroom cabinet over a toilet, with shelves and closed compartments
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I just moved into an older condo with absolutely no bathroom or hall storage. This unit is very stylish and holds a lot. Definitely a great buy, especially for the price!” —Shannon

    Price: $79.99+ (originally $167.89+; available in four colors)

    12. A six-piece Egyptian-quality cotton towel set that’s super plush, durable, and absorbent, so you can feel truly pampered after every shower or bath.

    the purple towels
    Wayfair

    The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

    Promising review: “These are great towels. I am super picky when it comes to my towels. They wash well and are fluffy, but not so much that the threads get snagged on your jewelry. The size of the bath towels is large…I'm putting another set in my cart.” —AJS

    Price: $59.99+ (originally $156.98; available in 21 colors)

    13. A frameless mirrored medicine cabinet that is as sleek as it is useful. Inside there are two adjustable glass shelves, as well as a separate mirrored surface on the interior back wall of the cabinet. Reviewers also love that this piece doesn’t rust.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Life changing! I finally became the organized person I wanted to be thanks to ordering two of these for my remodel. Everything my husband and I use daily fits, keeping the counter clutter-free and separated. The interior mirrors mean you don't have to keep opening and closing the door. The cabinets look elegant in my space and were affordable. Recommend!” —Tracy

    Price: $199 (originally $286)

    14. A set of white marble tiles with an interesting honeycomb shape that can be used on your bathroom floor, as your vanity backsplash, or anywhere in the shower to give your bathroom a major glow-up.

    Wayfair, Rosemary / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Will be used on the shower floor and pairs well with the gray wood-look tile floor. More gray in the tiles than white, if that helps, with some darker gray speckling throughout. White, not yellowed like some I was looking at. Very happy with the look! Packaged well.” —Claire

    Price: $109.66

    15. A foldable bamboo hamper with a matching lid because no one wants to look at your dirty laundry (even you). This hamper has two rope handles, and shoppers love that it comes with a removable liner you can toss in the washing machine once it starts to smell a little funky.

    A reviewer photo of the laundry hamper with rope handles
    Beth / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Great hamper with washable insert. Sturdy and decorative.” —Richard

    Price: $25.99+ (originally $49.99; available in two colors)

    16. Or, for something that's even easier to drag to the laundry room, a lightweight cylindrical hamper that's compact *and* cute. Sold in several pastel hues, this hamper is a must-have for any bathroom in need of a refresh.

    Pink woven laundry basket with lid in a room next to a pile of clothes
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I liked the first one I purchased so much that I bought two more. Heavy material holds up well to a large amount of laundry. Lid fits nicely and keeps contents neatly out of sight.” —Patricia

    Price: $78.99+ (originally $159.99, available in five colors)

    17. A tissue box holder with a natural bamboo finish to class up that standard one in your bathroom. The finish matches just about any decor style and is durable with a sturdy base.

    The wooden tissue box holder on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Who knew a tissue box could be beautiful? Looks great and fits over a standard square tissue box. It’s a great way to make it less conspicuous and not have to worry about colors and patterns clashing. It also makes it a little heavier so it doesn’t slide around when you pull out a tissue.” —Sarah

    Price: $20.93 (originally $34.99)

    18. A marble-print bathroom organizer with room for toothbrushes, makeup brushes, and even a designated spot to rest your phone. AKA, everything you need for your morning routine.

    The organizer with three compartments and a phone stand holding a phone on the ledge of a sink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This was a great item. I am very happy with the purchase. It looks very nice in my bathroom and is so functional and convenient to put my phone on it while I am getting ready for work in the mornings.” —Gloria Ann

    Price: $24.36 (originally $27.99)

    19. A lavender-scented diffuser to transform your bathroom into a spa-like oasis. The diffuser comes with 12 reeds and lasts for about six months.

    The diffuser with several reeds inside on a bathroom counter
    Melina / Wayfair

    Promising review: “I've had this diffuser in my bathroom now for a while and love it. The lavender is subtle so as not to exacerbate sinus and allergy issues (at least for me). I am also sensitive to heavy perfumes and scents, and this does not bother me in any way.” —Sherri

    Price: $33.55

    20. A bath pillow in case you need support for your neck and shoulders while you’re lounging among the bubbles. This spa-like pillow is made of machine-washable soft mesh for maximum comfort and has suction cups on the back that adhere to your tub to prevent slippage.

    the bath pillow in a bathtub
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “What a great find! This is a comfortable and practical bath pillow. The suction cups work great, and the pillow is a good size that fits in a standard bathtub. We really enjoy taking baths now!” —Kelly

    Price: $29.99 (originally $32.99)

    21. A sleek wall-mounted toilet-paper holder made of premium stainless steel because even something as utilitarian as a TP holder can instantly zhuzh up a bathroom. This one comes in several different finishes to match a variety of decor styles.

    A reviewer photo of the toilet paper holder in gold
    Sunil / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Good quality toilet paper holder. Nice gold color. Matches my powder room perfectly. No issues with installation.” —Jennifer

    Price: $17.22+ (available in five finishes)

    22. Or, if your household goes through toilet paper more quickly, a free-standing holder that has room for at least three rolls at once. There’s even a top tray for wet wipes or your phone, so nothing accidentally falls in the toilet while you’re doing your business.

    A free-standing toilet paper holder in a bathroom holding three rolls of toilet paper
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Sturdy, and I love the fact that it has storage for extra tissue and a tray on top for wipes or whatever you choose.” —Persita

    Price: $16.99+ (originally $22.99, available in three finishes)

    23. A bath caddy for those who love to do just about anything in the tub. This baby has room for books, snacks, devices, and even a glass of wine. The width is adjustable, and there’s an anti-slip mat underneath so it can work with almost any tub setup.

    A reviewer photo of the bath caddy holding items over a bathtub
    Darlene / Wayfair

    Promising review: “It’s perfect for my spa bathroom. I love the color, and it’s perfect for my accessories. I will definitely spend a lot of time in the tub!!!” —Vivian

    Price: $46.76+ (originally $52.99; available in two finishes)

    24. A tasteful toilet brush holder because no one (even you) needs to glance at dingy bathroom cleaning supplies. Equipped with a cleaning brush, this piece can be discreetly tucked into the corner of your bathroom for easy access when needed.

    Modern minimalist toilet brush in a white holder next to a toilet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “It's a very good looking toilet brush and holder and easy to use.” —Emiko

    Price: $18.37 (originally $27.99)

    25. A bathroom vanity that features a ceramic countertop and built-in rectangular sink. While you will need to purchase a faucet separately, this beauty features plenty of interior storage space, as well as an open shelf for spare towels.

    Wayfair, Crystal / Wayfair

    Promising review: “This vanity fits perfectly in our tiny powder room. It gives storage we didn’t have with the pedestal sink we replaced. I’m thinking about getting two in blue for my upstairs hall bath.” —Denise

    Price: $354 (originally $750, available in six colors)

    26. A mildew-resistant bath caddy to hold soap, shampoo, and more, because sometimes that ledge just isn’t wide enough for everything. This convenient caddy has room for all of your bath basics and fits directly over the side of most tubs.

    A reviewer photo of the caddy in a bathtub
    Wanda / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Really awesome. Have a claw-foot tub and can’t hang a shower caddy in the traditional way, so this works perfectly. Holds all of my stuff and is sturdy!” —Brea

    Price: $28.36 (originally $31.99)

    27. Or, if you’re not a bath person, a shower caddy that fits right in the corner. This rust-resistant piece features four adjustable shelves to accommodate bottles of different sizes without taking up too much space.

    The caddy in the corner of a shower with four shelves
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Just what I needed to organize my shower. It's the perfect size, and it's great to be able to adjust the shelves and pole to my liking. I've already recommended it to several family/friends, and they love it too.” —W. Gomez

    Price: $39.99 (originally $45.99)

    28. A glam soap or lotion dispenser to add a luxurious touch to your soon-to-be-palatial bathroom. This eye-catching glass piece sports a rust-resistant finish and can hold up to eight ounces.

    The glass soap dispenser with a gold top on a bathroom counter
    Taylor / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Very pretty. Dresses up my powder room. It holds a full bottle of liquid soap.” —Debra

    Price: $13.99 (originally $19.90, available in two colors)

    29. A brass towel bar that’ll hold all of your bath towels and help them dry properly after use. This piece can easily be mounted to a wall with the included hardware and even comes with a lifetime warranty.

    Towel hanging on a modern bathroom towel bar
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Really solid bar. It’s sleek with simple minimal lines. Matches the other brushed nickel fixtures in our bath.” —Liz

    Price: $69.95+ (originally $123.34; available in three finishes)

    30. Or, if you’re feeling fancy, a bucket-style electric towel warmer like the ones you see in fancy hotels, so you can wrap yourself in a cozy towel after every shower or bath. Equipped with four timer settings, this warmer can fit two large towels or robes and even has an auto shut-off feature for safety. All you need to do is plug this puppy in to get it going!

    Modern white towel warmer
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “There’s nothing better at the end of the day than a nice hot shower. However, what makes it even better is wrapping yourself in a toasty towel after. I have no idea what I did without this gem!” —Deborah

    Price: $85.07+ (originally $129.99+; available in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.