If Your Bathroom Is Currently Your Least Favorite Room In Your Home, These 30 Wayfair Products Can Help

1. A circular rattan tray to help you add some order and style to your vanity. Go ahead and use this to display candles, beauty products, or washcloths.
2. A light bar that’ll fit perfectly over your bathroom vanity. This modern light fixture comes with a built-in LED light source, is dimmable, and can be installed vertically or horizontally to best fit the needs of your space.
3. A slim steel wastebasket that's great for a spare nook in your bathroom. This piece is hands-free — just step on the pedal to open the top — which means it'll help mask any unpleasant odors. It also includes a removable liner, which helps keep the trash bag in place.
4. A pack of peel-and-stick tiles that’ll instantly upgrade your bathroom walls and make you feel like you live in a Mediterranean villa. Renters, this one's for you! Easy to apply and remove when your lease is up, it's perfect for making any space feel like your own.
5. A set of two super absorbent bath rugs that’ll prevent you from tracking water all over your bathroom every time you get out of the shower. These pebble-patterned cotton finds are plush and soft to the touch and can be thrown in the washing machine whenever they need to be cleaned.
6. A wall-mounted dispenser so you can avoid having a collection of half-filled bottles cluttering your shower. This particular one has three separate compartments, and there’s even a spot for you to label what’s in each dispenser!
7. A modern cabinet and drawer pull because updating your hardware is an easy way to revamp your bathroom without spending a ton of money. This classic look boasts bold, clean lines that won’t clash with other decor you’ve got going on.
8. A rectangular-shaped tray with handles to help you add some order and style to your vanity or toilet tank. Your Poo-Pourri never looked so stylish.
9. A floral watercolor-inspired shower curtain ideal for when you want to instantly brighten up your bathroom. Since this curtain is safe to machine wash and dry, it’s ridiculously easy to keep clean (which is very important).
10. Or, for something a bit more neutral, a striped shower curtain from Tommy Bahama Home that oozes coastal-chic vibes. This bathroom accessory features light blue and beige stripes throughout, meaning it won't clash with a majority of other bathroom decor.
11. An over-the-toilet bathroom organizer because you need to get creative if you’re dealing with a tiny bathroom. This organizer boasts two full-sized open shelves and two concealed shelves, which you can organize as you see fit. It’ll become a go-to for all of your bathroom essentials.
12. A six-piece Egyptian-quality cotton towel set that’s super plush, durable, and absorbent, so you can feel truly pampered after every shower or bath.
13. A frameless mirrored medicine cabinet that is as sleek as it is useful. Inside there are two adjustable glass shelves, as well as a separate mirrored surface on the interior back wall of the cabinet. Reviewers also love that this piece doesn’t rust.
14. A set of white marble tiles with an interesting honeycomb shape that can be used on your bathroom floor, as your vanity backsplash, or anywhere in the shower to give your bathroom a major glow-up.
15. A foldable bamboo hamper with a matching lid because no one wants to look at your dirty laundry (even you). This hamper has two rope handles, and shoppers love that it comes with a removable liner you can toss in the washing machine once it starts to smell a little funky.
16. Or, for something that's even easier to drag to the laundry room, a lightweight cylindrical hamper that's compact *and* cute. Sold in several pastel hues, this hamper is a must-have for any bathroom in need of a refresh.
17. A tissue box holder with a natural bamboo finish to class up that standard one in your bathroom. The finish matches just about any decor style and is durable with a sturdy base.
18. A marble-print bathroom organizer with room for toothbrushes, makeup brushes, and even a designated spot to rest your phone. AKA, everything you need for your morning routine.
19. A lavender-scented diffuser to transform your bathroom into a spa-like oasis. The diffuser comes with 12 reeds and lasts for about six months.
20. A bath pillow in case you need support for your neck and shoulders while you’re lounging among the bubbles. This spa-like pillow is made of machine-washable soft mesh for maximum comfort and has suction cups on the back that adhere to your tub to prevent slippage.
21. A sleek wall-mounted toilet-paper holder made of premium stainless steel because even something as utilitarian as a TP holder can instantly zhuzh up a bathroom. This one comes in several different finishes to match a variety of decor styles.
22. Or, if your household goes through toilet paper more quickly, a free-standing holder that has room for at least three rolls at once. There’s even a top tray for wet wipes or your phone, so nothing accidentally falls in the toilet while you’re doing your business.
23. A bath caddy for those who love to do just about anything in the tub. This baby has room for books, snacks, devices, and even a glass of wine. The width is adjustable, and there’s an anti-slip mat underneath so it can work with almost any tub setup.
24. A tasteful toilet brush holder because no one (even you) needs to glance at dingy bathroom cleaning supplies. Equipped with a cleaning brush, this piece can be discreetly tucked into the corner of your bathroom for easy access when needed.
25. A bathroom vanity that features a ceramic countertop and built-in rectangular sink. While you will need to purchase a faucet separately, this beauty features plenty of interior storage space, as well as an open shelf for spare towels.
26. A mildew-resistant bath caddy to hold soap, shampoo, and more, because sometimes that ledge just isn’t wide enough for everything. This convenient caddy has room for all of your bath basics and fits directly over the side of most tubs.
27. Or, if you’re not a bath person, a shower caddy that fits right in the corner. This rust-resistant piece features four adjustable shelves to accommodate bottles of different sizes without taking up too much space.
28. A glam soap or lotion dispenser to add a luxurious touch to your soon-to-be-palatial bathroom. This eye-catching glass piece sports a rust-resistant finish and can hold up to eight ounces.
29. A brass towel bar that’ll hold all of your bath towels and help them dry properly after use. This piece can easily be mounted to a wall with the included hardware and even comes with a lifetime warranty.
30. Or, if you’re feeling fancy, a bucket-style electric towel warmer like the ones you see in fancy hotels, so you can wrap yourself in a cozy towel after every shower or bath. Equipped with four timer settings, this warmer can fit two large towels or robes and even has an auto shut-off feature for safety. All you need to do is plug this puppy in to get it going!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.