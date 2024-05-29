BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You’d Rather Be Spending Time In Your Backyard, You’ll Definitely Like These 25 Target Products

    When you have a stellar backyard, you'll never wanna leave.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An outdoor bird feeder fit for any budding birdwatcher. This sturdy feeder boasts a black iron frame and is rust resistant, so it can withstand the elements. Thanks to its open design, it can fit several birds at once.

    A variety of garden decor and tools on a shelf, including a hanging bird feeder
    Target

    Promising review: “Easily holds one suet and loose seed. It is an open container without a cage, so the squirrels have outsmarted the suet and have begun to pull the block out.” —Tyler

    Price: $20

    2. A plastic wineglass so you can enjoy a nice drink with dinner in your backyard without worrying about the meal ending in shattered glass. It can hold up to 20 ounces and is dishwasher safe, so you don't have to save it for special occasions (you know, like those other wineglasses you bought and never use).

    The plastic glass filled with red wine on a counter
    Target

    Promising review: “Twenty ounces is a very large glass of wine. The plastic glass is perfect for utilizing as a backyard BBQ option or for using in the house for safety.” —sharri

    Price: $3

    3. A sturdy patio umbrella with a steel frame and a crank lift so you can spend many days entertaining outside. This umbrella is 9 feet wide, which means it provides ample shade and is also fade resistant.

    Patio setup with umbrella, table set with chairs, and decorative items, ideal for outdoor shopping inspiration
    Target

    Promising review: “This was a great deal and perfect for the table I have. It’s holding up very well.” —Sharonbebb

    Price: $80 (available in four colors)

    4. A moisture-resistant outdoor daybed for warm afternoons when you want to nap in fresh air. Since this piece can transform into a loveseat, a bed, or even a chaise lounge, you’ll certainly find a way to use it. As an added bonus, it also comes with two matching pillows

    Target

    .Promising review: “Looks good when put together, and it’s pretty comfortable. It's good for my balcony.” —Amy

    Price: $239.99+ (originally $559.95, available in four colors)

    5. A self-watering hanging planter because sometimes, it’s tricky to remember to keep your plants hydrated. This piece, which you can hang from your porch or backyard patio, takes the guesswork out of watering by filling the reservoir in the bottom so the plants can absorb from above.

    the black hanging planter with a spider plant inside
    Target

    Promising review: “Love the self-watering feature. It has helped with not having to water as frequently as intended. My basil has grown phenomenally in these hangers. Also, the build quality has surpassed my expectations, even though it looked flimsy. The cable ties have held up. Would buy more.” —Slmdyota

    Price: $10 (available in two colors)

    6. A wicker egg chair to anchor your backyard (or just bring some tropical vibes into your living room). This all-weather chair comes with thick comfy cushions so you can truly relax.

    The patio chair with a wooden frame and large white cushions
    Target

    Promising review: “I absolutely love my new egg chair and it is the perfect focal point of my outdoor lounge. It’s so beautiful, very sturdy, and well-made. It is large enough for two, and really comfortable. It’s so deep that I added a lot more pillows. Perfect for curling up with a book or taking a nap.” —Molx82

    Price: $575 (available in two cushion colors)

    7. An indoor/outdoor pillow to go with just about any decor style. This square pillow sports a bright calendula print and is UV-resistant so you don’t need to worry about it getting discolored from the sun. Use it on a porch swing or a chair in the backyard.

    Floral pattern decorative pillow ideal for home styling
    Target

    Promising review: “I have them on my front porch, and they are so pretty. They are well made. Great price as well.” —Sand

    Price: $10 (available in three patterns)

    8. Or, a cylindrical pillow in case you want to support your back while you read in the yard or chat with your neighbors from the porch. This pillow is fade resistant and has cushioned filling for added comfort.

    Target

    Promising review: “Very well-made thick pillow. I live in Kentucky, so I haven’t had these outside in the weather yet, but I have high hopes. They feel like the more expensive outdoor fabric I have purchased in the past.” —TTolson

    Price: $17.50 (originally $25; available in two colors)

    9. A four-piece gardening tool set, so you can tend to your backyard plants properly. Each durable tool boasts a steel head that won’t loosen over time and a rust-resistant coating that ensures lasting use.

    Target

    This set includes a trowel, a cultivator, a pruner, and a cushioned kneeling pad.

    Promising review: “I recently decided to learn and start some small garden and potting projects. I wanted some basic garden tools and saw this was a great deal. The quality of the tools is fantastic, and dirt washes off very easily from them. The padding appears comfortable. I think it’s a great buy, especially for a beginner like me.” —c20

    Price: $22.99

    10. An outdoor mat with a braided basket weave pattern and a high-pile design because no one wants to track dirt or water into the house. This mat is durable enough to withstand plenty of foot traffic and thick enough so it won’t move much.

    Front door with a welcome mat, flanked by a potted plant and a chair with a striped cushion
    Target

    Promising review: “I have been using this mat for a year at our garage entryway to allow scrubbing of shoes before going into the home. Love that it's easy to clean off and that it doesn't shed! The lack of shedding is a huge plus for me! If this size is what you're looking for, I highly recommend it!” —ST

    Price: $30

    11. A ceramic citronella candle so you can keep mosquitos at bay while you enjoy your backyard in peace. This wax candle comes in a sturdy holder with a speckled design that you can reuse later, and can burn for hours at a time. In addition to citronella, it also smells like eucalyptus, pine, vanilla, and cinnamon. Yum!

    Outdoor table setting featuring a variety of candles and a potted plant, suggesting home decor items for sale
    Target

    Promising review: “The candle is beautiful. I love the speckled detailing, and it’s a really nice color, especially for spring and summer!” —User

    Price: $10.50+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    12. A plastic pitcher and tumbler set that’s perfect for serving plenty of water, lemonade, and even margaritas outside all summer long. Each piece in this dishwasher-safe set sports ribbed detailing, and the cups all have a clear blue rim. Plus, you can use this outside with zero stress since it’s not made of glass.

    Glass pitcher with a wooden lid and four matching glasses on a table, suitable for serving beverages
    Target

    This set includes four short tumblers, a pitcher, and a wooden pitcher lid.

    Promising review: “I bought this set for the cups. So cute. Look like glass but smaller and perfect for my little ones. I’ve put them through the dishwasher and they did great.” —lou23

    Price: $19.99

    13. A square pouf suitable for indoor and outdoor use if you need extra seating in your backyard. This accent piece boasts an embroidered geometric pattern and is easy to move from place to place.

    Cozy home interior with a sofa, plants, and wicker accents promoting a natural decor style for shopping inspiration
    Target

    Price: $79.99 (available in two colors)

    14. A metal fire column that’ll transform your patio into a place you actually want to spend time in. This outdoor fixture is ideal if you love making s’mores in the summer and can help you make the most of your outdoor space well into the fall.

    The black fire column in a backyard
    Target

    Promising review: “Perfect firepit for a smaller area! I love that the propane tank is inside, so you can’t see it. It is a great design and looks great on my patio. It also gives off a fair amount of heat for the size. I love it!” —KG

    Price: $209.30 (originally $299)

    15. A set of 10 outdoor string lights in case you want to illuminate your porch, patio, balcony, or yard. There’s an adorable woven wicker shade around each individual bulb, and the lights plug in, making them super easy to use. For even more light, you can string several sets together.

    String lights with woven shades hanging over a patio with furniture for outdoor ambience
    Target

    Price: $10.50 (originally $15)

    16. A handheld fan to help you stay cool in the summer sun and beyond. This gizmo also has an attached mister so you can give yourself a little spritz if you get overheated. It’s also useful if you plan to go on a hike or take a trip to the beach.

    The fan with an attached spray bottle on the beach
    Target

    Promising review: “Water mister can be used alone, with fan, or fan with dry air alone. Perfect for a cool down during soccer games or for theme parks.” —TargetFan

    Price: $12.99

    17. A lantern that’ll bathe your outdoor space in warm light. Each lantern is made of cast aluminum and holds a single tealight candle. Since these candles come in various sizes, feel free to use several to decorate your porch or balcony.

    Three modern outdoor lanterns on a porch, featuring sleek designs ideal for home decor
    Target

    Promising review: “I love these lanterns. I was very impressed with the quality. They are very sturdy and heavy-duty. I purchased three of them and love how they look.” —Linda_P

    Price: $17.50+ (originally $25+; available in four sizes)

    18. An accent table that’s suitable for indoor or outdoor use. This sleek piece boasts a white faux stone textured finish but is easy to move around as needed. Whether you use this as a surface for snacks or a way to display decor, we guarantee you’ll find a place and purpose for it.

    Wicker lounge chair with cushions, side table, and plants, suitable for a patio setting. No persons in image
    Target

    Promising review: “It is very sturdy without being heavy. I have it outside and it is holding up well.” —NRyan

    Price: $100

    19. An outdoor rug in a variety of neutral hues, because you don’t want your porch or backyard decor to clash. Made from woven material and designed with flat pile, this rug is bound to make your outdoor space warmer and more inviting.

    Outdoor patio setup with the beige rug, a wooden and wicker loveseat, soft throw pillows, plaid ottoman, potted plants, and a sleeping pug
    Target

    Promising review: “This outdoor rug is a nice addition to my entry area. I used it under a regular doormat, and it adds warmth and intention to my porch. I like that it’s an outdoor rug, so if it gets dirty, the instructions say I can hose it down. The colors also go well with the rest of the house.” —Karla

    Price: $14+ (originally $20+; available in four sizes)

    20. An artificial oak tree that comes in a durable cement pot. Since this tree is faux, it adds greenery to your space without any of the hassle. It’s also great if you want some privacy for your balcony or backyard. Talk about a win-win!

    Target

    Promising review: “Love it so much! It looks great on our patio and adds extra foliage. We are not the best at taking care of live plants, so this is a great addition. Doesn’t feel like a fake plant, and is not super plasticky.” —Taylor

    Price: $105 (originally $150)

    21. An outdoor serving cart so you can transform your patio or backyard into ~the~ place to be. Made from beautiful yet weather-resistant eucalyptus wood, this piece can function as a bar cart, coffee cart, or a way to ferry meals and snacks outside since it’s on wheels. It comes with a removable tray and even has four bottle holders for your favorite beverages.

    Target

    Promising review: “This is a beautiful, well-made cart. Very heavy too, but moves easily.” —Erin

    Price: $285

    22. A wicker bench that was made for people who love to hang out in the yard (or on the porch) with pals. This bench is long enough to fit several people, so you can chat with your friends over a glass of iced tea. What’s more? This piece is made of woven wicker on a metal frame, making it durable as well as rust- and weather-resistant.

    Patio setting with a wicker bench, side table, straw tote, and sandals near a blue house overlooking a beach
    Target

    Price: $250

    23. An outdoor furniture set specifically designed to thrive in small spaces, such as a balcony or small patio. The table and each of the chairs boast a strong metal frame, while the fade-resistant cushions add comfort and coziness so you can lounge for hours at a time.

    Balcony with two chairs, cushions, a side table with drinks, a blue rug, and decorative plants
    Target

    This set includes two chairs and four matching seat cushions, as well as a small table. 

    Promising review: “Perfect for small spaces (apartment balcony). The chairs and cushions are comfortable, too!” —Buy it

    Price: $325 (available in two colors)

    24. Or, for something even more compact, a single Adirondack chair made from weather-resistant, recycled resin. Light enough to move around with ease, this chair is bound to get plenty of use this summer and beyond. Plus, you can even fold it up when it’s not warm enough to sit outside.

    Outdoor fire pit between two chairs with accessories, by a lakeside setting for cozy ambiance
    Target

    Promising review: “Easy to fold and store away. Very comfortable to sit in. Love the wood-look with the durability of resin.” —Anonymous

    Price: $125 (available in three colors)

    25. A metal watering can that’s practical for any outdoor space, and filled with charm. This adorable find is ideal for those who keep plenty of plants on their balcony or deck. It features a long spout and a wooden handle, making it especially easy to use. When you’re not watering the plants, simply display it as an accent piece.

    White metal watering can with a wooden handle on a plain background, featured in a shopping category
    Target

    Promising review: “I have been looking for a functional yet attractive watering can at a reasonable price. This one far exceeds my expectations in all areas. I especially like the narrow spout for going between sensitive leaves and the 2-liter capacity to simplify the task. The form meets function and style, making it a design element on my patio. And all at an excellent Target price! I bought one for myself and have since given others as gifts.” —FlDeb

    Price: $19.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.