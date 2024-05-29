If You’d Rather Be Spending Time In Your Backyard, You’ll Definitely Like These 25 Target Products

1. An outdoor bird feeder fit for any budding birdwatcher. This sturdy feeder boasts a black iron frame and is rust resistant, so it can withstand the elements. Thanks to its open design, it can fit several birds at once.
2. A plastic wineglass so you can enjoy a nice drink with dinner in your backyard without worrying about the meal ending in shattered glass. It can hold up to 20 ounces and is dishwasher safe, so you don't have to save it for special occasions (you know, like those other wineglasses you bought and never use).
3. A sturdy patio umbrella with a steel frame and a crank lift so you can spend many days entertaining outside. This umbrella is 9 feet wide, which means it provides ample shade and is also fade resistant.
4. A moisture-resistant outdoor daybed for warm afternoons when you want to nap in fresh air. Since this piece can transform into a loveseat, a bed, or even a chaise lounge, you’ll certainly find a way to use it. As an added bonus, it also comes with two matching pillows
5. A self-watering hanging planter because sometimes, it’s tricky to remember to keep your plants hydrated. This piece, which you can hang from your porch or backyard patio, takes the guesswork out of watering by filling the reservoir in the bottom so the plants can absorb from above.
6. A wicker egg chair to anchor your backyard (or just bring some tropical vibes into your living room). This all-weather chair comes with thick comfy cushions so you can truly relax.
7. An indoor/outdoor pillow to go with just about any decor style. This square pillow sports a bright calendula print and is UV-resistant so you don’t need to worry about it getting discolored from the sun. Use it on a porch swing or a chair in the backyard.
8. Or, a cylindrical pillow in case you want to support your back while you read in the yard or chat with your neighbors from the porch. This pillow is fade resistant and has cushioned filling for added comfort.
9. A four-piece gardening tool set, so you can tend to your backyard plants properly. Each durable tool boasts a steel head that won’t loosen over time and a rust-resistant coating that ensures lasting use.
10. An outdoor mat with a braided basket weave pattern and a high-pile design because no one wants to track dirt or water into the house. This mat is durable enough to withstand plenty of foot traffic and thick enough so it won’t move much.
11. A ceramic citronella candle so you can keep mosquitos at bay while you enjoy your backyard in peace. This wax candle comes in a sturdy holder with a speckled design that you can reuse later, and can burn for hours at a time. In addition to citronella, it also smells like eucalyptus, pine, vanilla, and cinnamon. Yum!
12. A plastic pitcher and tumbler set that’s perfect for serving plenty of water, lemonade, and even margaritas outside all summer long. Each piece in this dishwasher-safe set sports ribbed detailing, and the cups all have a clear blue rim. Plus, you can use this outside with zero stress since it’s not made of glass.
13. A square pouf suitable for indoor and outdoor use if you need extra seating in your backyard. This accent piece boasts an embroidered geometric pattern and is easy to move from place to place.
14. A metal fire column that’ll transform your patio into a place you actually want to spend time in. This outdoor fixture is ideal if you love making s’mores in the summer and can help you make the most of your outdoor space well into the fall.
15. A set of 10 outdoor string lights in case you want to illuminate your porch, patio, balcony, or yard. There’s an adorable woven wicker shade around each individual bulb, and the lights plug in, making them super easy to use. For even more light, you can string several sets together.
16. A handheld fan to help you stay cool in the summer sun and beyond. This gizmo also has an attached mister so you can give yourself a little spritz if you get overheated. It’s also useful if you plan to go on a hike or take a trip to the beach.
17. A lantern that’ll bathe your outdoor space in warm light. Each lantern is made of cast aluminum and holds a single tealight candle. Since these candles come in various sizes, feel free to use several to decorate your porch or balcony.
18. An accent table that’s suitable for indoor or outdoor use. This sleek piece boasts a white faux stone textured finish but is easy to move around as needed. Whether you use this as a surface for snacks or a way to display decor, we guarantee you’ll find a place and purpose for it.
19. An outdoor rug in a variety of neutral hues, because you don’t want your porch or backyard decor to clash. Made from woven material and designed with flat pile, this rug is bound to make your outdoor space warmer and more inviting.
20. An artificial oak tree that comes in a durable cement pot. Since this tree is faux, it adds greenery to your space without any of the hassle. It’s also great if you want some privacy for your balcony or backyard. Talk about a win-win!
21. An outdoor serving cart so you can transform your patio or backyard into ~the~ place to be. Made from beautiful yet weather-resistant eucalyptus wood, this piece can function as a bar cart, coffee cart, or a way to ferry meals and snacks outside since it’s on wheels. It comes with a removable tray and even has four bottle holders for your favorite beverages.
22. A wicker bench that was made for people who love to hang out in the yard (or on the porch) with pals. This bench is long enough to fit several people, so you can chat with your friends over a glass of iced tea. What’s more? This piece is made of woven wicker on a metal frame, making it durable as well as rust- and weather-resistant.
23. An outdoor furniture set specifically designed to thrive in small spaces, such as a balcony or small patio. The table and each of the chairs boast a strong metal frame, while the fade-resistant cushions add comfort and coziness so you can lounge for hours at a time.
24. Or, for something even more compact, a single Adirondack chair made from weather-resistant, recycled resin. Light enough to move around with ease, this chair is bound to get plenty of use this summer and beyond. Plus, you can even fold it up when it’s not warm enough to sit outside.
25. A metal watering can that’s practical for any outdoor space, and filled with charm. This adorable find is ideal for those who keep plenty of plants on their balcony or deck. It features a long spout and a wooden handle, making it especially easy to use. When you’re not watering the plants, simply display it as an accent piece.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.