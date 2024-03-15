If You Love Beautiful Decor, You Won’t Want To Scroll Past These 19 Target Products

1. A potted faux lavender plant because who can say no to such a bright, sweet, accent piece? This plant, which you obviously don’t need to worry about watering, will bring the perfect pop of color to a mantle, windowsill, or wherever else you wish to display it.
2. A textured, faux fur throw that’ll add some coziness and color to your space. Pop this machine-washable, reversible blanket over the back of your couch or at the foot of your bed, and snuggle up with it the next time you’re watching TV or reading a book.
3. A portable bluetooth speaker so you can easily liven up whatever room you’re in. In addition to supplying the music, this speaker’s bold yellow hue and funky floral pattern is an instant mood booster.
4. A square throw pillow with a floral pattern in case you’re looking to brighten up your living room or bedroom. This colorful accent features a cotton exterior with plump filling that’s both easy to clean and comfortable to lie on.
5. A set of three vintage-style botanical drawings to add some vibrant hues to your living space. These blue-and-green prints have a hand-drawn look that adds character to a bathroom or entryway and work equally well whether they're grouped together or displayed on their own.
6. Or, a set of nine bold photographs so you can create your own colorful gallery wall at home. Each individual framed photo is 11x11 inches.
7. A succulent-print shower curtain that’s just too fun to ignore. While the bottom half of the shower curtain features vibrant orange, yellow, and green hues, the top half is mostly white, so it will still go with just about any bathroom decor style.
8. A heathered curtain panel because sometimes you want a little bit of privacy. Each machine-washable panel is able to darken the room while adding style to your space, and comes with a rod pocket so you can hang it easily. Just note that you’ll need to purchase two panels if you want to cover both sides of a window.
9. A denim-inspired placemat to bring some blue hues to your dinner table. This textilene placemat helps protect your table from messes and is super easy to clean, in addition to being completely adorable.
10. A rattan rainbow storage basket to bring whimsy to a child’s room or play space (or even your room or play space). Use this mountable, playful piece to store books, stuffed animals, and toys (or scarves, belts, and accessories).
11. A brightly patterned striped bath rug that's a great way to add some color to your bathroom without going overboard. Reviews love that it is comfortable to step on and machine washable.
12. A turquoise electric tea kettle because white kitchens are basic and boring. This adorable appliance boasts an ergonomic grip handle, water level gauge, a light that indicates when water is boiling, and a spare filter. Keep it on the stove for a burst of color!
13. A diamond patterned shag rug that’ll add some texture to a room of your choosing, making the space infinitely more comfy and cozy. Reviewers love that this accent piece is fade-and-stain-resistant, and has minimal shedding.
14. A small ceramic table lamp to illuminate your space in an instant. The base of the lamp features an intricate blue and white abstract pattern that adds color and a contemporary touch.
15. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper in a Mediterranean tile pattern so you can transform your bathroom into an Italian oasis. This blue and white pattern also works great above a fireplace or as a vibrant kitchen backsplash. Each roll is about 28 square feet.
16. A 10-piece set of decorative lemons for an easy update — just toss them in a bowl or vase and display them around your home. These yellow faux fruits will add bold hues to any space, and will instantly brighten your day and mood. Trust us!
17. A brass desktop calendar so you can add a gilded touch to your desk that’s also practical and filled with character. This fun and functional piece boasts an antique finish, and can be reused year after year.
18. A sage green glass vase in case you want to display a bouquet of flowers, faux or fresh. This tinted glass accent piece features a flared design on top, and comes in different sizes to accommodate different arrangements.
19. A chalkboard calendar because organizing your life is important, especially if you can do it in a stylish way. The calendar is magnet compatible and includes two white chalk pencils with magnetic clips and a gold magnet. To add more color, use brightly colored chalk.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.