20 Home Products From Target For Anyone With High Standards And A Low Budget

1. A a cast aluminum wok from our Goodful collection so you can whip up an array of restaurant-quality meals with ease. This dishwasher- and oven-safe pan is ideal for stir fries, steaming vegetables, and more, and costs significantly less than similar options from other brands. Plus, shoppers are seriously impressed with this pan’s nonstick surface.
2. An over-door shoe organizer with 24 pockets to keep your sandals, sneakers, and slippers in one place. This organizer features a mix of solid and mesh panels in front of each pocket, and can hold various accessories as well. You can even use it in your pantry for snacks or in your hall closet for cleaning supplies!
3. A chalkboard calendar because organizing your life is important, especially if you can do it in a stylish way. The calendar is magnet compatible and includes two white chalk pencils with magnetic clips and a gold magnet.
4. A taper candle holder to decorate your mantle or dining room table. This accent piece has a vibrant brass finish, and easily fits a single taper candle. To add even more life to your space, group multiple candle holders together.
5. A set of 10 outdoor string lights in case you want to illuminate your backyard or terrace. There’s an adorable rattan hood shade around each individual bulb, and the lights plug in, making them super easy to use. For even more light, you can string multiple sets together.
6. A square throw pillow with a floral pattern in case you’re looking to bring a pop of color to your living room or bedroom. This colorful accent features a cotton exterior with plump filling that’s both easy to clean and comfortable to lie on.
7. A succulent-print shower curtain that’s just too fun to ignore. While the bottom half of the shower curtain features vibrant orange, yellow, and green hues, the top half is mostly white, so it will still go with just about any bathroom decor style.
8. A soft, fringed throw that’ll add some coziness to your space. Pop this machine-washable neutral blanket over the back of your couch or at the foot of your bed, and snuggle up with it the next time you’re watching TV or reading a book.
9. A natural-finish wooden picture frame so you can show off your fave pics while also making a style statement. This neutral frame features a debossed pattern all around and can be displayed vertically or horizontally.
10. A bright hexagon shelf to add a pop of color to a kid’s room or home office. The shelf is ideal for storing toys, books, and other knickknacks that you'd like to display, rather than stowing them away on a bookcase or in a drawer.
11. A sturdy coir doormat that says “Yay! You’re here!” to immediately let your guests know exactly how welcome they are in your home.
12. A hanging mirror with a light wood frame in case you’re looking to add depth to your space. This round mirror has a built-in strap for easy mounting wherever you like, and goes with any decor style.
13. A three-wick candle with a wooded sage scent to fill your home with the aroma of the outdoors without having to set foot outside. This elegant soy candle boasts notes of sage intermingled with pine-like cypress, woodsy olive leaf, fruity rosewood, and smoky charcoal.
14. A ceramic mini table lamp for that corner of your home that never quite gets enough light. This abstract fixture is ideal for an entryway console or end table, and even comes with its own white drum shade.
15. A denim-inspired placemat to bring some color to your dinner table. This textilene placemat helps protect your table from messes and is super easy to clean, in addition to being completely adorable.
16. A full-length mirror to hang or prop up against a wall so you can check your fit before you leave the house. This mirror is inspired by French country design and will add charm to any room.
17. A large double-burner griddle from our Goodful collection that’ll have people calling you ‘chef’ all day long. This cast aluminum pan features a nonstick surface that can’t be beat, making it ideal for batch cooking and larger meals. It can even go in the dishwasher if you don’t feel like cleaning it by hand.
18. A coiled rope storage basket that provides a creative way to store toys, extra pillows, and more. With 13 inches of storage space and contrasting handles that make transportation from room to room ridiculously easy, you can’t go wrong with this purchase.
19. A pair of framed vase lithographs to hang on an empty wall. Each realistic vase drawing is in a black frame, which means it goes with just about anything. Hang these pieces together, separately, or even as part of a larger gallery wall.
20. A heathered curtain panel because sometimes you want a little bit of privacy. Each machine-washable panel is able to darken the room while adding style to your space, and comes with a rod pocket so you can hang it easily. Just note that you’ll need to purchase two panels if you want to cover both sides of a window.
