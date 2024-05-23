If Your Balcony Or Porch Needs A Makeover, These 25 Target Products Can Help You Out

1. A wicker bench created for people who love to hang out on their front porch. This bench is long enough to fit several people, so you can chat with your neighbors as they pass by. What’s more? This piece is made of woven wicker on a metal frame, making it durable as well as rust- and weather-resistant.
2. A sturdy coir doormat that says “Stay awhile” to immediately greet your guests as they set foot on your front porch.
3. A self-watering hanging planter because sometimes, it’s tricky to remember to keep your plants hydrated. This piece, which you can hang on a porch, takes the guesswork out of watering by filling the reservoir in the bottom so the plants can absorb from above.
4. A plastic pitcher and tumbler set perfect for serving plenty of water, lemonade, and even margaritas outside all summer long.
5. An indoor/outdoor pillow to go with just about any decor style. This square pillow sports a bright calendula print and is UV-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about it getting discolored because of the sun. Use it on a porch swing or outdoor patio chair.
6. Or, a cylindrical pillow in case you want to support your back while you read on the balcony or chat with your neighbors from the front porch. This pillow is fade-resistant and has cushioned filling for added comfort.
7. A lantern that’ll bathe your outdoor space in warm light. Each lantern is made of cast aluminum and holds a single tealight candle. Since these candles come in various sizes, feel free to use several to decorate your porch or balcony.
8. A portable Bluetooth speaker so you can easily liven up whatever outdoor space you’re in. In addition to supplying the music, this speaker’s bold pattern and bright colors are an instant mood booster.
9. A wicker egg chair to go on your apartment’s balcony or terrace (or just bring some tropical vibes into your living room). This all-weather chair comes with thick seat, side, and back cushions, so you can truly relax.
10. A metal watering can that’s practical for any outdoor space and filled with charm. This adorable find is ideal for those who keep plenty of plants on their balcony or porch. It features a long spout and a wooden handle, making it especially easy to use. When you’re not watering the plants, simply display it as an accent piece
11. An artificial oak tree for adding greenery to your space without any of the hassle. It’s also great if you want some privacy for your balcony or patio. Talk about a win-win!
12. A self-watering window box planter because your little plant babies deserve to drink *just* as much water as they so desire and you don't have to feel bad for accidentally over or under-watering them.
13. A faux eucalyptus wreath that’ll look great hanging on your front door no matter what season it is. This lush, full wreath is packed with green leaves and white accents and even has a ring on the back, so you can easily hang it wherever you like.
14. A moisture-resistant outdoor daybed for nights when you want to sleep under the stars. Since this piece can transform into a loveseat, a bed, or even a chaise lounge, you’ll certainly find a way to use it on your balcony or porch. As an added bonus, it also comes with two matching pillows
15. A four-piece gardening tool set, so you can tend to any plants on your balcony properly. Each durable tool boasts a steel head that won’t loosen over time and a rust-resistant coating that ensures lasting use.
16. A metal fire column that’ll transform your patio into a place you actually want to spend time in. This outdoor fixture is ideal if you love making s’mores in the summer and can help you make the most of your outdoor space well into the fall.
17. A ceramic citronella candle for keeping mosquitos at bay while you enjoy your outdoor space. This wax candle comes in a sturdy holder with a bespeckled design that you can reuse later, and can burn for hours at a time. In addition to citronella, it also smells like eucalyptus, pine, vanilla, and cinnamon. Yum!
18. A self-watering planter you can use to take care of all of your plant children. The pots come in different sizes and colors — which is great if you’re looking to group several of them together — and they're made for indoor and outdoor use.
19. A set of 10 outdoor string lights in case you want to illuminate your porch or balcony but refuse to turn on the bright porch lights. There’s an adorable woven wicker shade around each individual bulb, and the lights plug in, making them super easy to use. For even more light, you can string several sets together.
20. A square pouf suitable for indoor and outdoor use if you need extra seating in your den or on the balcony. This accent piece boasts a checkered striped pattern and is easy to move from place to place.
21. An outdoor serving cart that'll transform your porch or balcony into ~the~place to be. Made from beautiful yet weather-resistant eucalyptus wood, this piece can function as a bar cart, coffee cart, or a way to ferry meals and snacks outside since it’s on wheels. It comes with a removable tray and even has four bottle holders for your favorite beverages.
22. An outdoor rug consisting of a variety of neutral hues because you don’t want your porch or balcony decor to clash. Made from woven material and designed with flat pile, this rug is bound to make your outdoor space warmer and more inviting.
23. An outdoor furniture set specifically designed to thrive in small spaces, such as a balcony or narrow porch. The table and each of the chairs boast a strong metal frame, while the fade-resistant cushions add comfort and coziness so you can lounge for hours at a time.
24. Or, for something even more compact, a single Adirondack chair made from weather-resistant, recycled resin. Light enough to move around with ease, this chair is bound to get plenty of use this summer and beyond. Plus, you can even fold it up when it’s not warm enough to sit outside.
25. An accent table because there's nothing worse than curling up in your outdoor reading nook and having to place your bevvy on the floor because there's nowhere else to put it. This solves that problem.
