    If Your Balcony Or Porch Needs A Makeover, These 25 Target Products Can Help You Out

    Summer is (nearly) here, which means it's time to revamp your outdoor space.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A wicker bench created for people who love to hang out on their front porch. This bench is long enough to fit several people, so you can chat with your neighbors as they pass by. What’s more? This piece is made of woven wicker on a metal frame, making it durable as well as rust- and weather-resistant.

    Outdoor bench with wicker backrest and a metal frame
    Target

    Price: $250

    2. A sturdy coir doormat that says “Stay awhile” to immediately greet your guests as they set foot on your front porch.

    Door mat with &quot;STAY AWHILE&quot; on it, framed by plants, positioned at a wooden front door entrance
    Target

    Promising review: "Very nice and it’s a good size for the doorway." —Jah Bess

    Price: $20

    3. A self-watering hanging planter because sometimes, it’s tricky to remember to keep your plants hydrated. This piece, which you can hang on a porch, takes the guesswork out of watering by filling the reservoir in the bottom so the plants can absorb from above.

    the black hanging planter with a spider plant inside
    Target

    Promising review: “Love the self watering feature. It has helped with not having to water as frequently, as intended. My basil has grown phenomenally in these hangers. Also, the build quality has surpassed my expectations, even though it looked flimsy. The cable ties have held up. Would buy more.” —Slmdyota

    Price: $10 (available in two colors)

    4. A plastic pitcher and tumbler set perfect for serving plenty of water, lemonade, and even margaritas outside all summer long.

    Glass pitcher and four matching glasses with a hint of blue on the rim, on a plain surface
    Target

    This set includes four short tumblers, a pitcher, and a wooden pitcher lid.

    Promising review: “I bought this set for the cups. So cute. Look like glass but smaller and perfect for my little ones. I’ve put them through the dishwasher, and they did great.” —lou23

    Price: $19.99

    5. An indoor/outdoor pillow to go with just about any decor style. This square pillow sports a bright calendula print and is UV-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about it getting discolored because of the sun. Use it on a porch swing or outdoor patio chair.

    Floral patterned throw pillow with blue flower designs for home decor
    Target

    Promising review: “I have them on my front porch and they are so pretty. They are well made. Great price as well.” —Sand

    Price: $10 (available in three patterns)

    6. Or, a cylindrical pillow in case you want to support your back while you read on the balcony or chat with your neighbors from the front porch. This pillow is fade-resistant and has cushioned filling for added comfort.

    Target

    Promising review: “Very well made thick pillow. I live in Kentucky so I haven’t had these outside in the weather yet, but I have high hopes. They feel like the more expensive outdoor fabric I have purchased in the past.” —TTolson

    Price: $17.50 (originally $25; available in two colors)

    7. A lantern that’ll bathe your outdoor space in warm light. Each lantern is made of cast aluminum and holds a single tealight candle. Since these candles come in various sizes, feel free to use several to decorate your porch or balcony.

    Three different-sized outdoor lanterns with candles on a porch during daytime
    Target

    Promising review:I love these lanterns. I was very impressed with the quality. They are very sturdy and heavy duty. I purchased three of them and love how they look.” —Linda_P

    Price: $17.50+ (originally $25+; available in four sizes)

    8. A portable Bluetooth speaker so you can easily liven up whatever outdoor space you’re in. In addition to supplying the music, this speaker’s bold pattern and bright colors are an instant mood booster.

    Round, multicolored patterned bag with a blue strap against a white background
    Target

    Price: $19.99

    9. A wicker egg chair to go on your apartment’s balcony or terrace (or just bring some tropical vibes into your living room). This all-weather chair comes with thick seat, side, and back cushions, so you can truly relax.

    The patio chair with a wooden frame and large white cushions
    Target

    Promising review: “I absolutely love my new egg chair and it is the perfect focal point of my outdoor lounge. It’s so beautiful, very sturdy, and well made. It is large enough for two, and really comfortable. It’s so deep that I added a lot more pillows. Perfect for curling up with a book or taking a nap.” —Molx82

    Price: $575 (available in two cushion colors)

    10. A metal watering can that’s practical for any outdoor space and filled with charm. This adorable find is ideal for those who keep plenty of plants on their balcony or porch. It features a long spout and a wooden handle, making it especially easy to use. When you’re not watering the plants, simply display it as an accent piece

    A minimalist white watering can with a wooden handle against a plain background, exemplifying a sleek design suitable for modern homes
    Target

    Promising review:I have been looking for a functional yet attractive watering can at a reasonable price. This one far exceeds my expectations in all areas. I especially like the narrow spout for going between sensitive leaves, and the two-litter capacity to simplify the task. The form meets function style make it a design element on my patio. And all at an excellent Target price! I bought one for myself and have since given others as gifts.” —FlDeb

    Price: $19.99

    11. An artificial oak tree for adding greenery to your space without any of the hassle. It’s also great if you want some privacy for your balcony or patio. Talk about a win-win!

    Target

    Promising review:Love it so much! It looks great on our patio, and adds extra foliage. We are not the best at taking care of live plants, so this is a great addition. Doesn’t feel like a fake plant, and is not super plasticky.” —Taylor

    Price: $105 (originally $150)

    12. A self-watering window box planter because your little plant babies deserve to drink *just* as much water as they so desire and you don't have to feel bad for accidentally over or under-watering them.

    A potted evergreen plant in a simple rectangular white planter, ideal for home decor or a gift
    Target

    Promising review: “I bought the larger size and used it to plant basil, parsley, and thyme, and it works great for that. The self-watering concept makes it really easy for me, as I’m a total newbie when it comes to plant care. Just add water in the hole, and the soil drinks it right up!” —Momma Elf

    Price: $8+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    13. A faux eucalyptus wreath that’ll look great hanging on your front door no matter what season it is. This lush, full wreath is packed with green leaves and white accents and even has a ring on the back, so you can easily hang it wherever you like.

    A wreath with green leaves and small flowers hangs on a wooden door
    Target

    Promising review: “One of my favorite purchases from Target.com! Love my wreath that I can hang in my house all year long. The popular reviews for this were spot on. It looks real, and it’s nice and full of leaves. I get many compliments!” —Brandi

    Price: $34.99

    14. A moisture-resistant outdoor daybed for nights when you want to sleep under the stars. Since this piece can transform into a loveseat, a bed, or even a chaise lounge, you’ll certainly find a way to use it on your balcony or porch. As an added bonus, it also comes with two matching pillows

    Target

    .Promising review: “Looks good when put together and it’s pretty comfortable. It's good for my balcony.” —Amy

    Price: $239.99+ (originally $559.95, available in four colors)

    15. A four-piece gardening tool set, so you can tend to any plants on your balcony properly. Each durable tool boasts a steel head that won’t loosen over time and a rust-resistant coating that ensures lasting use.

    Target

    This set includes a trowel, a cultivator, a pruner, and a cushioned kneeling pad.
    Promising review: “I recently decided to learn and start some small garden and potting projects. I wanted some basic garden tools and saw this was a great deal. The quality of the tools are fantastic and dirt washes off very easily from them. The padding appears comfortable. I think it’s a great buy, especially for a beginner like me.” —c20

    Price: $22.99

    16. A metal fire column that’ll transform your patio into a place you actually want to spend time in. This outdoor fixture is ideal if you love making s’mores in the summer and can help you make the most of your outdoor space well into the fall.

    The black fire column in a backyard
    Target

    Promising review: “Perfect fire pit for a smaller area! I love that the propane tank is inside so you can’t see it. It is a great design and looks great on my patio. It also gives off a fair amount of heat for the size. I love it!” —KG

    Price: $209.30 (originally $299)

    17. A ceramic citronella candle for keeping mosquitos at bay while you enjoy your outdoor space. This wax candle comes in a sturdy holder with a bespeckled design that you can reuse later, and can burn for hours at a time. In addition to citronella, it also smells like eucalyptus, pine, vanilla, and cinnamon. Yum!

    Outdoor table setting with plant, candles, and drinks, showcasing home decor products
    Target

    Promising review: “The candle is beautiful. I love the speckled detailing and it’s a really nice color, especially for spring and summer!” —User

    Price: $10.50+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    18. A self-watering planter you can use to take care of all of your plant children. The pots come in different sizes and colors — which is great if you’re looking to group several of them together — and they're made for indoor and outdoor use.

    The circular planter in pink with a plant inside
    Target

    Promising review: “These pots are the sleekest, most modern-looking pots and for such a good price! I am slowly working on transferring all of my plants (42 at the moment) to these. The price point is unbeatable and they look so amazing grouped together!” —Target reviewer

    Price: $3+ for two (available in five sizes and three colors)

    19. A set of 10 outdoor string lights in case you want to illuminate your porch or balcony but refuse to turn on the bright porch lights. There’s an adorable woven wicker shade around each individual bulb, and the lights plug in, making them super easy to use. For even more light, you can string several sets together.

    Outdoor patio with string lights and rattan-style lampshades, next to seating area with cushions. Ideal for cozy ambiance
    Target

    Promising review: "They provide a perfect amount of light and have worked great for the month I've had them!" —Anne

    Price: $10.50 (originally $15)

    20. A square pouf suitable for indoor and outdoor use if you need extra seating in your den or on the balcony. This accent piece boasts a checkered striped pattern and is easy to move from place to place.

    A square outdoor pouf in a backyard
    Target

    Price: $79.99 (available in two colors)

    21. An outdoor serving cart that'll transform your porch or balcony into ~the~place to be. Made from beautiful yet weather-resistant eucalyptus wood, this piece can function as a bar cart, coffee cart, or a way to ferry meals and snacks outside since it’s on wheels. It comes with a removable tray and even has four bottle holders for your favorite beverages.

    Wooden serving cart on wheels with two tiers and a handle
    Target

    Promising review: “This is a beautiful, well-made cart. Very heavy too but moves easily.” —Erin

    Price: $285

    22. An outdoor rug consisting of a variety of neutral hues because you don’t want your porch or balcony decor to clash. Made from woven material and designed with flat pile, this rug is bound to make your outdoor space warmer and more inviting.

    Rectangular rug with a neutral-toned, geometric pattern displayed for shopping
    Target

    Promising review: “This outdoor rug is a nice addition to my l entry area. I used it under a regular doormat and it adds warmth and intention to my porch. I like that it’s an outdoor rug so if it gets dirty, the instructions say I can hose it down. The colors also go well with the rest of the house.” —Karla

    Price: $14+ (originally $20+; available in two sizes)

    23. An outdoor furniture set specifically designed to thrive in small spaces, such as a balcony or narrow porch. The table and each of the chairs boast a strong metal frame, while the fade-resistant cushions add comfort and coziness so you can lounge for hours at a time.

    A cozy balcony setup with two cushioned chairs, a side table with drinks, a decorative flamingo, and potted plants
    Target

    This set includes two chairs and four matching seat cushions, as well as a small table. 

    Promising review: “Perfect for small spaces (apartment balcony). The chairs and cushions are comfortable too!” —Buy it

    Price: $325 (available in two colors)

    24. Or, for something even more compact, a single Adirondack chair made from weather-resistant, recycled resin. Light enough to move around with ease, this chair is bound to get plenty of use this summer and beyond. Plus, you can even fold it up when it’s not warm enough to sit outside.

    Two outdoor chairs by a fire pit with decorative items on a patio overlooking a lake
    Target

    Promising review: “Easy to fold and store away. Very comfortable to sit in. Love the wood-look with the durability of resin.” —Anonymous

    Price: $125 (available in three colors)

    25. An accent table because there's nothing worse than curling up in your outdoor reading nook and having to place your bevvy on the floor because there's nowhere else to put it. This solves that problem.

    Outdoor furniture setting with a wicker chair, cushions, a small table, and plants.
    Target

    Promising review: “It is very sturdy without being heavy. I have it outside and it is holding up well.” —NRyan

    Price: $100

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.