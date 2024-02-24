Skip To Content
38 Ways To Upgrade Your Home That Are Both Easy *And* Affordable

Revamp your space with DIY projects that anyone can do, chic decor finds, and more.

by
Samantha Leffler
by Samantha Leffler

BuzzFeed Contributor

,
Ciera Velarde
by Ciera Velarde

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Restore any wood surface in your home — doors, dinning tables, kitchen cabinets, antique hutches — with help from this wood polish and conditioner. Made with special conditioning oils, this polish prevents wood from drying and fading, and makes it look (nearly) brand-new.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I was extremely impressed with this product! My first try was on my front door. The pictures speak for themselves. Wow! Then I used it on every wood surface. Huge Difference! I highly recommend it." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

2. Elevate those bland, standard light switch covers with a set that boasts an elegant satin nickel color, as well as a beaded border. Now, every time you reach for the light switch, you'll be reminded of just how tasteful your space is.

Franklin Brass outlet cover in a satin nickel color and detailed edge
Amazon

Promising review: "Feels quality, not flimsy. Installed in a bathroom and adds a nice vintage touch to my switch. The metal is not highly reflective, closer to a brushed look. Great for disguising fingerprints and blends in with other non-reflective metal hardware. When the light switch is frequently the first thing someone looks at and reaches for in a room, having a quality cover like this gets noticed and enhances a room very easily. I can't believe I'm still writing about how much I enjoy a light switch cover." —Tom Generic Dude

Get it from Amazon for $6.87 (also available in a switch plate cover design and a combo design).

3. Pop a bunch of artificial monstera stems in your go-to pitcher or vase to easily bring some vibrance and warmth to your home. We're partial to this "greenery" because there's no need to water it. Hooray!

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "These look and feel real. I added them to an artificial plant and you'd never know either of them were fake. Feels like a rubber tree plant if you know what that is. :) Just what I was looking for." —D's Wife

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

4. Or if you're ready to flex your green thumb with real plants, opt for some legit greenery from Bloomscape. The brand is ideal for first time or new-ish plant parents, because it notes important info for each plant, such as size, light requirements, and whether or not it's pet-friendly.

large ZZ plant in a blue pot that&#x27;s sitting on the floor
Bloomscape

Get the ZZ plant from Bloomscape for $149 (available in five pot colors).

5. Since part of being an ace plant parent is showing off your "children," we suggest upgrading their home using one of these seagrass baskets. And don't worry, there's no need to repot your baby — just transfer it as-is!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "The woven seagrass belly basket is a stylish and functional storage solution. Its natural aesthetic adds a touch of warmth to any space. The craftsmanship is impressive, providing a durable and versatile basket for various storage needs. Whether used for organizing blankets, toys, or plants, this basket combines practicality with a chic design that enhances the overall decor. Highly recommended for those who appreciate both form and function in their storage solutions." —Jay

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).

6. While you're pressing the "add to cart" button, order additional seagrass baskets to transform them into chic pendant lights:

Collective Gen&#x27;s blog photo of two pendant lights made with seagrass baskets
Collective Gen

Get the complete instructions from Collective Gen.

7. Is there anything chicer than a bathroom with a tiled backsplash? Not really. And while installing real tiles can be messy and expensive, slapping peel-and-stick tile on the walls will upgrade your space in minutes.

Reviewer&#x27;s bathroom with the tile applied above the sink for natural looking backsplash
amazon.com

Promising review: "This brought new life to my super boring kitchen! This was much easier than I thought and was really worried about taking on this project but I'm glad I did. Took me over three hours from start to finish." —Blood Agent

Read the rest of this customer's in-depth review for some handy tips and tricks.

Get six tiles from Amazon for $22.14.

8. And if it's time to refresh your kitchen, purchase some peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash. The space will look like the interior of a trendy restaurant, and guests will think you spent a fortune to have it installed.

tile installed into kitchen
Amazon

Promising review: "Love how it turned out! We laid out the entire area to line up squares and match grout lines before cutting. Applying to the wall takes caution and patience to get it right but it is beautiful in the end. I have a guillotine paper cutter that was great to make long straight cuts. Scissors also worked fine on smaller cuts. We also took the advice of other users and cut out the 'overlap here' squares. Took about four hours to complete." —Virginia S OHara

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in eight grout colors and thicknesses).

9. Tired of dated recessed lighting? Use a recessed light conversion kit and hang any elegant fixture you want. Take that, Architectural Digest!

Reviewer image of a bathroom that used the kit to turn recess lighting into pendant lighting
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love this thing. It took me about 15 minutes to install this. Note: Don't try to directly drill the screws through the can. You will likely need to predrill holes in the can for the screws. I converted a recessed light into a three-light unit that hangs above my kitchen island. The unit weighs 20 lbs, and the conversion kit handles it easily. This saves so much money instead of having to convert the recessed light to a traditional electrical box. Very simple, yet wonderful product." —Pete I.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

10. Revamp your kitchen with these vintage-style glass lights that pair perfectly with stylish Edison bulbs. This may not seem like much, but we promise that new, sophisticated light fixtures make a world of difference.

Reviewer image of three pendants above a counter top in a reviewer&#x27;s kitchen
amazon.com

The cord measures 10 inches so you have the freedom to adjust the height as desired.

Promising review: "I received lots of compliments and when I tell them I got them on Amazon, they're surprised! They're especially shocked when I tell them how much I paid. You definitely can't beat the price! It's a simple design with a 'WOW!' statement. I definitely recommend these pendants!" —KMags

Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors; bulb *not* included), and a four-pack of Edison bulbs for $15.98.

11. Or, step up your lighting game with these industrial-chic caged pendant lights that exude character. They would look fabulous above a kitchen island, but they’re also suitable for an entryway, dining nook, or even a home office.

A reviewer photo of the pendant light hanging over a kitchen sink
amazon.com

The 60-inch cord is adjustable. Does not include bulbs, but you can get a set of compatible Edison bulbs here.

Promising review: “Perfect pull cord lamp for my laundry room. Love its simplicity. Adds a bit of industrial modern look.” —silvia m.

Get it from Amazon for $35.99 each.

12. Transform that empty wall by crafting a DIY art ledge. It sounds tricky, but all you need to do is hang narrow shelves in the spot of your choice. Try this on smaller walls to make a space feel bigger, or in an area with a bunch of clutter so you can keep everything organized.

Hunted Interior

Get a set of two picture ledge shelves from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two sizes), and get a more in-depth tutorial on Hunted Interior.

13. Make your home pop (in a good way) by applying a fresh coat of paint to your front door. This simple upgrade will be an instant mood booster for you and your visitors.

Reviewer&#x27;s front door painted in a bold blue
amazon.com

Promising review: "Excellent product. Very easy to use. We were able to paint our front door with two coats and be finished all in one day. The product is a very thick consistency that doesn't cause it to drip, run, splatter, or ruin your paint brushes. And there is very little prep work and clean up." —Jay

Get it from Amazon for $35.21+ (available in 15 colors).

14. With a newly painted door, you might as well continue this exterior beautification project by adding these mid-century modern–inspired address numbers to the front of your house. Ten dollars says your neighbors will want to know where these digits came from ASAP.

mid century modern numbers on the front of a house
Pinky Design / Etsy

Pinky Design is a small business based in Tucson, Arizona that creates a wide variety of metal home decor.

Promising review: "We chose burnished bronze and these house numbers are perfect for our mid-century style house. [The] 12" size is easily readable when driving by. Numbers arrived promptly and are very well-made. Very pleased with our purchase." –Kathy B. 

Get it from Pinky Design on Etsy for $16.96 per number/letter (available in 12 colors).

15. Use frosted film to transform your home into an impenetrable fortress. OK, not really, but this handy film will obscure glass windows that can't be blocked by curtains or blinds. Pro tip: The film also works wonders on glass-door cabinets.

Reviewer&#x27;s front door with the frosted film applied to the glass parts
amazon.com

Promising review: "So easy to use. Quick and beautiful solutions to unique window needs. I love this window in my apartment but was forced to hide it behind a curtain for privacy. This finally allowed me to showcase the window and make it a unique focal point with the design. Used my Cricut craft machines to cut even 10"x10" squares. So easy." —N.R.

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 10 sizes).

16. Go bold with these throw pillow covers that'll bring a burst of color to your bed, couch, or armchair. We're in love with the pom-pom trim, which will add a playful yet stylish vibe to your space.

Emerald green pillow covers with pom pom accents bordering entire pillow
Amazon

It's important to note that these are pillow *covers*, so you'll need to pick a size to fit your current pillows, OR buy pillow inserts starting at $12.99+. If you like your pillows fuller, make sure you size down the pillow covers by two inches to nail that firm, fluffy look.

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in seven sizes and 31 styles/colors).

17. Speaking of pillows, why not enhance your bedding situation while you're at it? We're fond of this tailored duvet cover with a classic pattern. It's neutral enough not to clash with the rest of your bedroom decor, yet bold enough to catch your eye.

Light gray striped duvet on a bed
Amazon

Promising review: "I was a bit apprehensive buying this duvet cover online, mostly because I have pretty sensitive skin, and a lot of fabric will irritate it if I'm not careful, and not being able to actually feel the product was a bit of a risk factor for me. However, the fabric is comfortable and breathable, the print is GORGEOUS and looks almost exactly like the picture. Overall, a great product; I highly recommend it." —Tarini

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes Twin–King and more styles/prints here).

And, if you don't have a duvet yet, check this $25.99+ one out!

18. Maximize your space with this multifunctional shelf, which works best in the kitchen or bathroom. It includes removable hooks to hang utensils on, but you can also take off the hooks and use that portion as a chic towel bar. The choice is yours!

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "I love this shelf! I have it hanging over my coffee bar. The shelf holds my syrups and the hooks are great for my glass jars that I use for my iced coffee. I was worried that it wouldn’t hold much because it is so lightweight, but it is extremely sturdy on the wall." —Mama Bear

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).

19. Breathe new life into your patio, balcony, or backyard with these interlocking Teak tiles. Believe it or not, they'll transform your space into a peaceful oasis. If you don't have any outdoor space, don't fret. These tiles also look stunning at the bottom of your shower for a very spa-forward upgrade.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Living in Hawaii, you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt-proof, etc. In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few leftover to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adazzle

Get 10 sq. feet from Amazon for $67.59.

20. Remember contact paper from your middle school days? Snag a roll of the stuff with a luxe-looking faux-marble pattern, and use it to zhuzh up your fireplace, bookshelves, and more.

Reviewer&#x27;s progress photos of using marble paper to individually cover each brick tile on their fireplace
amazon.com

Promising review: "I used a little more than one roll for a quick makeover on an ugly fireplace in a rental apartment. It's easy to cover the tiles with the film. It makes a huge difference for minimal effort/price." —Zhen

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in several patterns and roll quantities).

Learn more in our full write-up: This Marble Contact Paper Will Make Cheap Furniture Look Like It's From West Elm

21. Bring some much-needed organization and uniformity to your bathroom with these glass jars and bottles with pumps. Between the two vessels you can store Q-Tips, moisturizer, and so much more.

MAXL Home, amazon.com

The glass jars are from MAXL Home, a small business started by a construction developer and architect looking to provide high-quality home goods.

Get the glass jars from MAXL Home on Etsy for $8+ (available in six sizes), and grab two glass bottles with pumps from Amazon for $14.99.

22. While you’re on that organization kick, shift into high gear with pre-printed labels designated for hand soap, bath bombs, and basically anything else in your bathroom you wish to name. Pro tip: This brand also sells labels for the pantry, laundry room, and more.

Five identical black dispenser bottles with the labels, arranged in a bathroom
amazon.com

Promising review: “Love these labels! They fit perfectly on a variety of jars, bottles, and pumps. I only had to cut the labels down for the small white plastic pump bottles (also from Amazon). They are on a few things that stay in my shower everyday, and I have had no issues with any of the labels peeling off or looking bad! I would recommend them!” —samantha c

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in five styles).

23. Give your couch an instant makeover with thick velvet slip covers that fit over each individual cushion, as well as the rest of your couch. The covers won't shift thanks to a snug elastic band embedded in each one, and are even machine-washable and pet-friendly. Who needs a new couch with these babies?!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors).

24. Swap out those heavy, dusty curtains and try a sheer option instead. Sheer curtains will match with more of the surrounding decor, and will make the room feel more open and spacious. If blocking out more light is the goal, pair 'em with blinds.

Reviewer&#x27;s living room with sheer curtains hung on each window that creates a light air vibe
amazon.com

Promising review: "I LOVE THESE! I was looking for something to brighten my apartment up and to make it feel bigger. I’m so, so, so glad I decided to go with these! I was so scared while opening them. I ordered four white 95-inch sets. I just threw them in the dryer for 2–3 minutes to de-wrinkle them and hung them. These are amazingly cheap for how nice they are! Definitely makes my apartment feel like HOME. I would recommend these to anyone." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 13 sizes and 16 colors).

25. Enhance your plain garage door with magnetic handles that'll provide a nice color contrast while boosting the curb appeal of your home. Plus, they won't rust since they are made out of UV-and-weather-resistant plastic. That's a win-win!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "If you're looking for instant curb appeal with little effort, you need to get these. These haven't moved in large rainstorms or excessive wind and hopefully won't rust out like the more expensive drilled sets like my neighbors have since there are no exposed screws or hardware." —SG

Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.04+ (available in three style sets).

26. Refresh any worn, scratched furniture with a fresh coat of chalk paint. This secret weapon works wonders on wood, metal, ceramic, and canvas, and is ideal for furniture because it adheres easily and dries quickly.

Reviewer&#x27;s before/after of an old piece of furniture that was painted white and looks more modern and clean
amazon.com

Promising review: "I just moved and have been refinishing a lot of furniture to match my new design. This paint has been amazing. It only requires a little elbow grease (just washing furniture clean and a light sanding) and it's ready to paint and finish! So much easier than before requiring endless sanding and preparation. I did a large dresser with just half a can of this paint and it turned out great. Highly recommend." —Christina Gomes

Get it from Amazon for $23.78+ (available in 15 colors).

27. Customize a boring, blank wall with an intricate stencil. Sure, you could spend money on a painting, print, or photograph, but this design is much more inviting and unique.

A big design painted over a desk using the stencil from Cutting Edge Stencils
Cutting Edge Stencils / Etsy

Cutting Edge Stencils is a small business based in New Jersey that creates handmade stencils for walls, tiles, and furniture. Take a peek at their Etsy shop for a stencil that suits you best.

Get it from Cutting Edge Stencils on Etsy for $15+ (available in nine sizes).

28. Decorate an empty mantle or shelf with a pair of modern bubble candles that are colorful, whimsical, and infused with a floral scent that will instantly relax you. You won’t regret it.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: “The cube soy wax bubble candles are a delightful addition to home decor. This set of two scented candles not only adds a cozy atmosphere but also serves as a chic decorative piece. The unique bubble design is eye-catching, and the soy wax ensures a clean, long-lasting burn. The fragrance is subtle yet inviting, perfect for relaxing evenings or setting a serene mood. Ideal for anyone looking to enhance their space with both style and aroma.” —Jonathan B.

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight sets).

29. Say goodbye to your standard (boring) bathroom faucet and replace it with a sleek waterfall faucet, which will make your bathroom feel exponentially more luxurious.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought the faucet on a lightning deal and wasn't sure how it was going to work. I was VERY surprised when I opened the box and saw everything to install the faucet including the hoses. It was harder to remove the old one than to install the new one. It was installed on a standard sink, and it was a perfect fit. I had to turn the water valves down a little to reduce the chance of water coming out of the sink but it didn't affect the amount of water. The water comes out nice and even not all over the place and looks nice. The only thing I noticed was there was no hole or pull to stop the drain but I never close the drain anyway." —revitup1123

Get it from Amazon for $37.10+ (available in four finishes).

30. Modernize an outdated bathroom or kitchen with some peel-and-stick floor tiles that are surprisingly easy to install. These Mediterranean-inspired tiles instantly revamp a space, and are great if you want to cover up scratches or cracks on your existing floor.

amazon.com

Promising review: "For under $100 and I redid my entire bathroom! We moved into our home two years ago and our small main floor bathroom had hideous orange mosaic tiles. We want to eventually gut and rehab our bathroom but wanted to give it a cheap facelift. Floorpops made that possible and a very inexpensive option! We used caulk to seal some of the tiny gaps and caulked around the tub and underneath the baseboards for a good seal. The tiles are not moving at all and have adhered okay." —Agnieska

Get it from Amazon for $14.50+ (available in two colors).

31. Still don't think you have what it takes to master the tricky gallery wall? Let Framebridge do the work for you — these picture pros will send you templates to follow, but the help doesn't end there. They'll also frame and matte each photo so your gallery wall is museum-worthy.

Gallery wall with different frames and styles
Framebridge

The process couldn’t be easier. Just choose your layout, send in the pictures you want, and they'll frame everything for you.

Get it from Framebridge starting at $185.

32. If you want to take your gallery wall to the next level, go ahead and apply copper tape around picture frames, or use it to create a unique, fun design within a frame that you can show off.

Two frames with copper art and one with copper taped around the matte
Centsational Style

Learn more on Centsational Style, and get a four-pack of copper tape for $10.98.

33. Welcome boho vibes into your home with a macrame chair that'll liven up any drab corner. This stylish piece hangs from the ceiling and takes up very little space. Reading nook, anyone?

Reviewer image of the chair hung up in the corner of a room
amazon.com

Promising review: "Great item. I was going to buy one from Pier 1 that was much more expensive. The only problem with those are they are very large and after taking the measurements it would not work unless you had really high ceilings. This is perfect for hanging in a room without taking up too much space. You will have to buy hanging hardware and a rope. I bought this rope and hanging kit. It is very sturdy and the chair looks really nice." —AmaniSofia

Read the rest of this review for more in-depth hanging instructions.

Get it from Amazon for $64.99.

34. Bring a touch of gold color into your home with these gilded cabinet pulls that'll revive any old cabinet drawer or door. Ideal for bathroom vanities and kitchen cabinets, these pulls add luxury and warmth to a space.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "If you have any doubts in your mind about these handle pulls.... don't!!! They are absolutely stunning in person. They are heavy and have a lux weighted feel and look to them. The brushed brass gleams the perfect amount. I truly get so happy every time I walk into my kitchen. These handle pulls make it magnificent. They're like jewelry for your kitchen. I couldn't be happier with them." —Ravi S

Get a set of 10 five-inch pulls from Amazon for $58.82.

35. Believe it or not, slapping a set of acrylic furniture leg replacements on your couch or dresser is an easy and inexpensive way to modernize that piece. You may not think furniture legs make a big difference, but we can assure you they do.

Reviewer image of a gray console with acrylic legs installed
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love the acrylic legs I purchased for the white modern leather chair and sofa! Replacing the brown wooden legs with these clear acrylic legs changed the entire look and transformed it to a high-end contemporary look! LOVE!!" —Terri Jaggers

Get a four-pack of the clear acrylic legs from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in three sizes).

36. Or! Swap the hulking, bulky legs you might find on older furniture for delicate (yet sturdy) hairpin legs. Not only will your piece look ~totally~ different, but the area around it will be more open and inviting.

Reviewer image using the hairpin legs to turn an old table into a TV stand
amazon.com

Promising review: "I needed a really narrow coffee table for my family room as I'd just purchased a fairly deep leather couch. I decided to use a really cool piece of reclaimed lumber we found on the side of the road two years ago. I sanded, stained, waxed, and added these 16-inch legs. OMG I'm in LOVE! They not only arrived fast, but were in perfect condition, and came with screws and great instructions. They're well-made, sturdy, and I love the matte finish." —Timothy Johnson

Get a set of four from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 13 sizes and five colors).

37. Create your very own accent wall with peel-and-stick wallpaper that's a cinch to install. Easier than painting or filling the wall with art, this clever trick will completely change the vibe of your space.

A living room with one wall covered in the constellation-print wallpaper in Frost
Amazon

Check out our comprehensive wallpaper buying guide for more.

Promising review: "Love, love, love this wallpaper!!! It is beautiful and unique, refined and elegant, and heavy-duty quality. I found it super easy to install, though I opted to use it for a room border versus full wall coverage. I also found it very forgiving, allowing me to pull it back off and adjust areas without leaving permanent dents in the design. It gave my son’s bedroom a whole new look and I have gotten lots of compliments on this wallpaper!" —MB

Get it from Amazon for $27.49 (available in three colors).

38. While we totally trust your wallpapering skills, it might not be a bad idea to read up on how to properly measure and apply wallpaper so you are left with the smoothest, straightest final product.

youtube.com

Learn more wallpaper tips on this video on the Nifty YouTube channel.

Get a precision utility knife from Amazon for $5.97.

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.