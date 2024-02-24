38 Ways To Upgrade Your Home That Are Both Easy *And* Affordable

1. Restore any wood surface in your home — doors, dinning tables, kitchen cabinets, antique hutches — with help from this wood polish and conditioner. Made with special conditioning oils, this polish prevents wood from drying and fading, and makes it look (nearly) brand-new.
2. Elevate those bland, standard light switch covers with a set that boasts an elegant satin nickel color, as well as a beaded border. Now, every time you reach for the light switch, you'll be reminded of just how tasteful your space is.
3. Pop a bunch of artificial monstera stems in your go-to pitcher or vase to easily bring some vibrance and warmth to your home. We're partial to this "greenery" because there's no need to water it. Hooray!
4. Or if you're ready to flex your green thumb with real plants, opt for some legit greenery from Bloomscape. The brand is ideal for first time or new-ish plant parents, because it notes important info for each plant, such as size, light requirements, and whether or not it's pet-friendly.
5. Since part of being an ace plant parent is showing off your "children," we suggest upgrading their home using one of these seagrass baskets. And don't worry, there's no need to repot your baby — just transfer it as-is!
6. While you're pressing the "add to cart" button, order additional seagrass baskets to transform them into chic pendant lights:
7. Is there anything chicer than a bathroom with a tiled backsplash? Not really. And while installing real tiles can be messy and expensive, slapping peel-and-stick tile on the walls will upgrade your space in minutes.
8. And if it's time to refresh your kitchen, purchase some peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash. The space will look like the interior of a trendy restaurant, and guests will think you spent a fortune to have it installed.
9. Tired of dated recessed lighting? Use a recessed light conversion kit and hang any elegant fixture you want. Take that, Architectural Digest!
10. Revamp your kitchen with these vintage-style glass lights that pair perfectly with stylish Edison bulbs. This may not seem like much, but we promise that new, sophisticated light fixtures make a world of difference.
11. Or, step up your lighting game with these industrial-chic caged pendant lights that exude character. They would look fabulous above a kitchen island, but they’re also suitable for an entryway, dining nook, or even a home office.
12. Transform that empty wall by crafting a DIY art ledge. It sounds tricky, but all you need to do is hang narrow shelves in the spot of your choice. Try this on smaller walls to make a space feel bigger, or in an area with a bunch of clutter so you can keep everything organized.
13. Make your home pop (in a good way) by applying a fresh coat of paint to your front door. This simple upgrade will be an instant mood booster for you and your visitors.
14. With a newly painted door, you might as well continue this exterior beautification project by adding these mid-century modern–inspired address numbers to the front of your house. Ten dollars says your neighbors will want to know where these digits came from ASAP.
15. Use frosted film to transform your home into an impenetrable fortress. OK, not really, but this handy film will obscure glass windows that can't be blocked by curtains or blinds. Pro tip: The film also works wonders on glass-door cabinets.
16. Go bold with these throw pillow covers that'll bring a burst of color to your bed, couch, or armchair. We're in love with the pom-pom trim, which will add a playful yet stylish vibe to your space.
17. Speaking of pillows, why not enhance your bedding situation while you're at it? We're fond of this tailored duvet cover with a classic pattern. It's neutral enough not to clash with the rest of your bedroom decor, yet bold enough to catch your eye.
18. Maximize your space with this multifunctional shelf, which works best in the kitchen or bathroom. It includes removable hooks to hang utensils on, but you can also take off the hooks and use that portion as a chic towel bar. The choice is yours!
19. Breathe new life into your patio, balcony, or backyard with these interlocking Teak tiles. Believe it or not, they'll transform your space into a peaceful oasis. If you don't have any outdoor space, don't fret. These tiles also look stunning at the bottom of your shower for a very spa-forward upgrade.
20. Remember contact paper from your middle school days? Snag a roll of the stuff with a luxe-looking faux-marble pattern, and use it to zhuzh up your fireplace, bookshelves, and more.
21. Bring some much-needed organization and uniformity to your bathroom with these glass jars and bottles with pumps. Between the two vessels you can store Q-Tips, moisturizer, and so much more.
22. While you’re on that organization kick, shift into high gear with pre-printed labels designated for hand soap, bath bombs, and basically anything else in your bathroom you wish to name. Pro tip: This brand also sells labels for the pantry, laundry room, and more.
23. Give your couch an instant makeover with thick velvet slip covers that fit over each individual cushion, as well as the rest of your couch. The covers won't shift thanks to a snug elastic band embedded in each one, and are even machine-washable and pet-friendly. Who needs a new couch with these babies?!
24. Swap out those heavy, dusty curtains and try a sheer option instead. Sheer curtains will match with more of the surrounding decor, and will make the room feel more open and spacious. If blocking out more light is the goal, pair 'em with blinds.
25. Enhance your plain garage door with magnetic handles that'll provide a nice color contrast while boosting the curb appeal of your home. Plus, they won't rust since they are made out of UV-and-weather-resistant plastic. That's a win-win!
26. Refresh any worn, scratched furniture with a fresh coat of chalk paint. This secret weapon works wonders on wood, metal, ceramic, and canvas, and is ideal for furniture because it adheres easily and dries quickly.
27. Customize a boring, blank wall with an intricate stencil. Sure, you could spend money on a painting, print, or photograph, but this design is much more inviting and unique.
28. Decorate an empty mantle or shelf with a pair of modern bubble candles that are colorful, whimsical, and infused with a floral scent that will instantly relax you. You won’t regret it.
29. Say goodbye to your standard (boring) bathroom faucet and replace it with a sleek waterfall faucet, which will make your bathroom feel exponentially more luxurious.
30. Modernize an outdated bathroom or kitchen with some peel-and-stick floor tiles that are surprisingly easy to install. These Mediterranean-inspired tiles instantly revamp a space, and are great if you want to cover up scratches or cracks on your existing floor.
31. Still don't think you have what it takes to master the tricky gallery wall? Let Framebridge do the work for you — these picture pros will send you templates to follow, but the help doesn't end there. They'll also frame and matte each photo so your gallery wall is museum-worthy.
32. If you want to take your gallery wall to the next level, go ahead and apply copper tape around picture frames, or use it to create a unique, fun design within a frame that you can show off.
33. Welcome boho vibes into your home with a macrame chair that'll liven up any drab corner. This stylish piece hangs from the ceiling and takes up very little space. Reading nook, anyone?
34. Bring a touch of gold color into your home with these gilded cabinet pulls that'll revive any old cabinet drawer or door. Ideal for bathroom vanities and kitchen cabinets, these pulls add luxury and warmth to a space.
35. Believe it or not, slapping a set of acrylic furniture leg replacements on your couch or dresser is an easy and inexpensive way to modernize that piece. You may not think furniture legs make a big difference, but we can assure you they do.
36. Or! Swap the hulking, bulky legs you might find on older furniture for delicate (yet sturdy) hairpin legs. Not only will your piece look ~totally~ different, but the area around it will be more open and inviting.
37. Create your very own accent wall with peel-and-stick wallpaper that's a cinch to install. Easier than painting or filling the wall with art, this clever trick will completely change the vibe of your space.
38. While we totally trust your wallpapering skills, it might not be a bad idea to read up on how to properly measure and apply wallpaper so you are left with the smoothest, straightest final product.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.