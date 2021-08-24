Netflix Is Debuting A Bunch Of New Reality Shows, Plus Season 3 Of "Too Hot To Handle" Is Right Around The Corner

Love Island fans bid farewell to another season of the epic dating reality series last night. So, if you're now wondering where your next fix of competitive dating TV is going to come from, well, fear not – Netflix have got you covered!
News dropped today that the third season of Too Hot To Handle would be released early next year, meaning that we don't have to wait too long to see more sexy single people waltzing around a sunny villa and mugging each other off!
And, as if that wasn't enough, Netflix have also announced three brand new unscripted shows for the UK!
The first series, Dated And Related, sees pairs of siblings attempt to search for "the one" together, thereby answering the ultimate question – do brothers and sisters make good wingmen or nah?
Then there's Snowflake Mountain, which basically takes a bunch of clueless kidults and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and get them to stand on their own two feet.
And finally, fans of The Masked Singer will love Dance Monsters, a dancing competition that combines VFX, live motion capture, and facial recognition to transform competitors into fantastical dance monsters that come to life in front of an expert panel of judges and a live studio audience.
There. You can't say we aren't spoiled for choice now!
Which of these shows are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!
