    Netflix Is Debuting A Bunch Of New Reality Shows, Plus Season 3 Of "Too Hot To Handle" Is Right Around The Corner

    Messy dating shows are my religion.

    Love Island fans bid farewell to another season of the epic dating reality series last night. So, if you're now wondering where your next fix of competitive dating TV is going to come from, well, fear not – Netflix have got you covered!

    Comedy Central

    News dropped today that the third season of Too Hot To Handle would be released early next year, meaning that we don't have to wait too long to see more sexy single people waltzing around a sunny villa and mugging each other off!

    Netflix

    Too Hot To Handle is the "no-dating dating series" that puts contestants from around the world in a villa together where they are encouraged to find love without engaging in sexual contact of any kind.

    And, as if that wasn't enough, Netflix have also announced three brand new unscripted shows for the UK!

    Fox

    The first series, Dated And Related, sees pairs of siblings attempt to search for "the one" together, thereby answering the ultimate question – do brothers and sisters make good wingmen or nah?

    CBC

    I, for one, would definitely not trust my sister to find me a suitable beau, but each to their own!

    Then there's Snowflake Mountain, which basically takes a bunch of clueless kidults and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and get them to stand on their own two feet.

    Brat TV

    It sounds to me like Failure to Launch meets Survivor meets World's Strictest Parents – which I am here for!

    And finally, fans of The Masked Singer will love Dance Monsters, a dancing competition that combines VFX, live motion capture, and facial recognition to transform competitors into fantastical dance monsters that come to life in front of an expert panel of judges and a live studio audience.

    Antena 3

    You can read more about all three shows here.

    There. You can't say we aren't spoiled for choice now!

    Comedy Central

    Which of these shows are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!

    TV and Movies

