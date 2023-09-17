People Are Sharing Normal Things That Can Be Extremely Dangerous And Wow, I Never Even Realised

We recently wrote an Ask Reddit inspired post about the things you shouldn't fuck with based on people's personal experience, and y'all had a fair few things to add! So here are 19 more things nobody should be fucking with...
2. "Lithium. Batteries. Particularly the large ones that power e-bikes and scooters. Don't tamper with them or try to fix them at home, ever."
"They're big enough to cause explosions and massive fires if they overheat, short-circuit, or are punctured. My former apartment building was set on fire by a lithium battery and it's a miracle no one was hurt."
3. "Teeth. My father-in-law is a dentist and he's seen some shit. He frequently talks about how dangerous it is that so many people don't realise that tooth abscesses and such can lead to life threatening issues."
4. "You'd think it would go without saying, but chainsaws! My dad is normally the most methodical careful person when doing dangerous tasks, but one day he slipped when using a chainsaw and badly hurt one of his hands."
"He was going to just continue the task and tend to his hand later, but luckily my brother was there, and made him stop and go to the hospital right away. He would have lost several fingers otherwise. This is the same father who waited until his appendix was about burst before seeking medical attention for symptomatic appendicitis."
5. "I don't fuck with gossip! Like, there's talking, and then there's gossiping. Trust me, it comes back around and bites you right in the ass, from what I've heard and seen."
"If they're bad-mouthing others, they will bad mouth you. And if you notice that your boss actively participates in this, GET OUT NOW. RUN, do not walk, to the exit. If you don't participate in their bitch-fest, they will target you. They will take some stupidly small thing and blow it up to ridiculous proportions to get you fired. That crap is dangerous."
6. "Don't fuck with raccoons. Yes they look cute and cuddly, but they have bigger claws than cats do!"
"And they can give you rabies!"
7. "Trucks. Seeing that scene from Final Destination was enough for me to drive as far away from those as possible."
"Yeah, it's awesome that I have the right of way, but that's not gonna do me any favours when I get hit by something that's five times bigger than my sedan. Just let them go."
8. "Stairs. Absolutely watch where you are putting your foot while walking down them. Some are wider than others and some are taller than others (not on the same staircase, but in different places)."
"About two years ago, I was carrying my parents old ass dog down the stairs and I stepped too wide and slipped. I landed directly on the edge of a step on my spine. My stepdad had to carry me to the couch where I had to stay for two weeks because I could barely move and the only bathroom was downstairs. 25 years old and I had to use a cane to walk and lean on for several weeks.
(The dog was fine for those wondering! Somehow I was able to hold onto him and shield his body while simultaneously almost becoming paralysed 😅)."
9. "Pilot here – turbulence. Seatbelt sign comes on? Sit your ass down. Unless you want to be flung to the ceiling with a cracked skull."
10. "Hay bales. They are extremely heavy and very dangerous to climb on. I heard a horrific story about twin girls that were playing on/around/near one and it fell on them."
"Their mother was able to save one of them somehow, but couldn't get out the other. By the time help arrived, the other little girl had suffocated. Absolutely horrific. Just stay away from them unless you are a farmer and know what you are doing!"
11. "ATVs, even golf carts. I know people use them recreationally, but I think looking at them as just fun vehicles to go around in makes it way more likely you won't take safety precautions."
"I know a young teen who tragically died when the ATV she was a passenger in hit a ditch the driver didn't see, and it flipped over on her. (And kids should not be driving them at all, ever)."
12. "Swans – those mothers are fierce."
"We had Canadian geese in my local park as a kid, but even they wouldn't mess with the swans. They can be five feet tall and WILL charge and bite you! And yes, their bites hurt."
"Being hit by a swan wing is like being hit by a baseball bat, I heard."
13. "Omg, be careful around oceans, lakes, etc. even when the water looks calm and unassuming. I almost drowned when I was nine in the ocean because it seemed calm. I somehow got dragged under."
"Btw, drowning is super painful, and I even got to a 'euphoric' phase. One of my brothers pulled me up and saved my life."
14. "UTIs!! I had one with barely any symptoms, noticed a slight nip when going to the toilet, but didn't think to call the GP. Less than a wee later, I'm shaking like a leaf with a temperature of 40c and throwing up everywhere. I thought I was dying."
"I got taken to the hospital and they said I'm lucky I didn't have sepsis. I was pumped with extreme IV antibiotics for days and given bed rest for two weeks. Never again!
15. "I live in Colorado and I hike a lot of tall mountains above tree line. If it looks cloudy, I always turn around. Do not fuck with lightning up there."
16. "If there's a plant in your yard that you don't recognise, don't touch it without gloves! You never know what you might be allergic to, and if you do handle unknown plants, wash your hands asap!"
"My husband decided to do some weeding one day in our back yard and handled a bunch of harmless looking vines. Turns out it was a type of vine that some people are very allergic to. He didn't know he was allergic and didn't do a great job washing his hands, because within a few hours he was red and swollen everywhere!
Not to be graphic, but his junk swelled up soooo much that we had to go to the ER. They were talking about having to possibly surgically relieve the swelling! Thank god they got him on IV steroids, which reduced the swelling enough that he didn't need surgical intervention. Scariest week of our marriage yet!"
17. "Do NOT fuck with crows!! They will remember you and they do attack!"
"Agreed! There was a professor on campus who was doing a study on crows and part of his work was putting bands on fledglings to keep track of them. He had to start wearing a mask to cross campus because not only would any crow who spotted him start attacking, they'd call in all their friends, too."
18. "Trains. Don't play on the tracks, don't cross anywhere but the marked intersections, don't try to beat an approaching train, and for the love of god, don't do photo shoots on the tracks."
"They are faster and quieter than you think, and you might not have time to get out of the way. A friend of mine lost her daughter to a train."
19. "The sun. It sounds stupid, but UV rays will fuck you up! If it's not something immediate like a sunburn, it's a slow process like skin cancer."
"Wear sunscreen if you think you're going to be outside for more than about ten minutes in direct sunlight, and incorporate SPF products into your skincare routine."
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.