People Are Sharing Normal Things That Can Be Extremely Dangerous And Wow, I Never Even Realised

8. "Stairs. Absolutely watch where you are putting your foot while walking down them. Some are wider than others and some are taller than others (not on the same staircase, but in different places)."

"About two years ago, I was carrying my parents old ass dog down the stairs and I stepped too wide and slipped. I landed directly on the edge of a step on my spine. My stepdad had to carry me to the couch where I had to stay for two weeks because I could barely move and the only bathroom was downstairs. 25 years old and I had to use a cane to walk and lean on for several weeks.

(The dog was fine for those wondering! Somehow I was able to hold onto him and shield his body while simultaneously almost becoming paralysed 😅)."

—notjessicasmile