The Trailer Is Here For BBC Drama "The North Water" Starring Colin Farrell And Jack O'Connell

If, like me, you find our planet's coldest climes endlessly fascinating, you're in for a real treat! New BBC Two drama, The North Water, will travel back in time to the late 1850s, to tell the fictional story of a brutal whaling expedition to the Arctic.
Set in Hull and on the ice floes of the Arctic, the five-part serial tells the story of Patrick Sumner, a disgraced former army surgeon who signs up as the doctor on a ship bound for the North Pole.
But not long into the ship's journey to North Water Polynya in modern day Canada, Patrick begins to clash with his volatile crew mates who each have their own dark agenda for joining the expedition.
The series premiered on AMC in the US earlier this year, and stars Skins' Jack O'Connell as Patrick, and Hollywood stalwart Colin Farrell as evil harpooner Henry Drax.
A lot of The North Water’s location work took place primarily in the Arctic, shooting on the frozen seas north of the Svalbard Archipelago. It's believed that this is the furthest point north a drama series has ever filmed before!
Here is the series trailer if you want to know more, featuring a very cold-looking Jack!
The North Water will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 9.30pm on Friday 10th September. The five-part series will be made available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer and air weekly on BBC Two.
