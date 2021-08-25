Skip To Content
Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
California residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.

    The Trailer Is Here For BBC Drama "The North Water" Starring Colin Farrell And Jack O'Connell

    I'm gonna need a hot cup of tea to watch this with.

    If, like me, you find our planet's coldest climes endlessly fascinating, you're in for a real treat! New BBC Two drama, The North Water, will travel back in time to the late 1850s, to tell the fictional story of a brutal whaling expedition to the Arctic.

    BBC/See-Saw Films

    The series was adapted by Andrew Haigh (Weekend, 45 Years, Looking) from Ian McGuire's acclaimed 2016 novel of the same name, and is made by See-Saw Films and Rhombus Media for the BBC.

    Set in Hull and on the ice floes of the Arctic, the five-part serial tells the story of Patrick Sumner, a disgraced former army surgeon who signs up as the doctor on a ship bound for the North Pole.

    BBC/See-Saw Films

    But not long into the ship's journey to North Water Polynya in modern day Canada, Patrick begins to clash with his volatile crew mates who each have their own dark agenda for joining the expedition.

    BBC/See-Saw Films

    The series premiered on AMC in the US earlier this year, and stars Skins' Jack O'Connell as Patrick, and Hollywood stalwart Colin Farrell as evil harpooner Henry Drax.

    Katalin Vermes/BBC/See-Saw Films

    Stephen Graham (This Is EnglandBoardwalk Empire) also appears as Captain Brownlee, alongside Tom Courtenay (Unforgotten, 45 Years) as Baxter, the ship's owner. The further cast includes Peter Mullan, Sam Spruell, and Roland Møller.

    A lot of The North Water’s location work took place primarily in the Arctic, shooting on the frozen seas north of the Svalbard Archipelago. It's believed that this is the furthest point north a drama series has ever filmed before!

    BBC/See-Saw Films

    The cast and production team sailed as far as 81 degrees north to film sequences in the pack ice in territory where polar bears roam – eek!

    Here is the series trailer if you want to know more, featuring a very cold-looking Jack!

    View this video on YouTube
    BBC/See-Saw Films / Via youtube.com

    The North Water will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 9.30pm on Friday 10th September. The five-part series will be made available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer and air weekly on BBC Two.

    Share This Article

    TV and Movies

    Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

    Newsletter signup form