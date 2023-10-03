  • Quiz badge

To Celebrate "School Of Rock"'s 20th Anniversary, I Challenge You To Ace This Iconic Quotes Quiz

"_____, you got a bass."

Sam Cleal
by Sam Cleal

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

You're old. That's right, everyone's favourite musical comedy set in a prep school came out 20 YEARS AGO TODAY!!!!

Paramount Pictures

Aside from having killer songs and amazing performances all round, there's no denying that School of Rock is one of the most quotable films ever. So, why not challenge yourself today with this quiz...

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community