To Celebrate "School Of Rock"'s 20th Anniversary, I Challenge You To Ace This Iconic Quotes Quiz"_____, you got a bass."by Sam ClealBuzzFeed StaffYou're old. That's right, everyone's favourite musical comedy set in a prep school came out 20 YEARS AGO TODAY!!!! Aside from having killer songs and amazing performances all round, there's no denying that School of Rock is one of the most quotable films ever. So, why not challenge yourself today with this quiz...