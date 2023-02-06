Here Are 9 Wild Secrets We Learned On Set With The ~Iconic~ Sarah Michelle Gellar

Recently, we had the chance to sit down and talk to the LEGEND that is Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Sarah Michelle is currently promoting her new TV series Wolf Pack, which began streaming on Paramount+ last week. However, we couldn't resist taking a trip down memory lane, and having her react to some of her most ~iconic~ roles!
From Buffy to the Scooby-Doo movies to Cruel Intentions, here are all the fun lil' details SMG shared with us about her incredible career so far...
1.In a 1981 commercial for Burger King, Sarah Michelle mentioned McDonald's, who went on to to sue her personally.
2.Sarah Michelle met her future husband Freddie Prinze Jr. on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer. They became close after he offered to drive her to the gym one day.
3.During her famous kissing scene with Selma Blair in Cruel Intentions, there was an audience of about 250 people watching them film.
4.And apparently Selma's mum told her off for using "so much tongue"!
5.She doesn't like watching "The Body" episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (and honestly, fair).
6.Also, the scene in which Buffy finds her mother's body was a steadicam-oner, so it was kinda like doing a scene in a play.
7.When prepping for The Grudge, Sarah Michelle watched the original Japanese version by herself.
8.She does happen to think her Daphne costume is iconic!
9.And finally, if Daphne had to be played by someone else in the future, Sarah Michelle would like to see a guy take it on!
Are you a SMG fan? Did any of these things surprise you? Let us know in the comments below! You can watch Wolf Pack streaming on Paramount+ now.
