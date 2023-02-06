Skip To Content
    Here Are 9 Wild Secrets We Learned On Set With The ~Iconic~ Sarah Michelle Gellar

    Including how she met Freddie and who she'd like to see play Daphne.

    by
    Sam Cleal
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ada Enechi
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, we had the chance to sit down and talk to the LEGEND that is Sarah Michelle Gellar.

    I mean, WHO doesn't love this queen??? 

    Sarah Michelle is currently promoting her new TV series Wolf Pack, which began streaming on Paramount+ last week. However, we couldn't resist taking a trip down memory lane, and having her react to some of her most ~iconic~ roles!

    That's us calling them iconic, not SMG. She was very vehement about that.

    From Buffy to the Scooby-Doo movies to Cruel Intentions, here are all the fun lil' details SMG shared with us about her incredible career so far...

    1. In a 1981 commercial for Burger King, Sarah Michelle mentioned McDonald's, who went on to to sue her personally.

    BuzzFeed/@burgerking

    "I was the first person to say another competitor's name in a job", says Michelle. "[They] turned around and sued the advertising agency, Burger King, and me at five!"

    2. Sarah Michelle met her future husband Freddie Prinze Jr. on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer. They became close after he offered to drive her to the gym one day.

    BuzzFeed/Columbia Pictures

    "We were good friends... [He] one day knocked on my door – we'd barely spoken – and he said, 'I heard you have to go into Wilmington all the time... do you want me to drive you?' I was just so grateful to not have to drive!"

    3. During her famous kissing scene with Selma Blair in Cruel Intentions, there was an audience of about 250 people watching them film.

    BuzzFeed/Columbia Pictures

    "We were shooting in New York City", shares Sarah Michelle. "It was the first day in all of New York City that year that was beautiful and sunny. So where did everybody go for lunch? ... Central Park. Guess where we were filming that scene? Central Park."

    4. And apparently Selma's mum told her off for using "so much tongue"!

    BuzzFeed/Columbia Pictures

    "I'll just always hear Selma's mother going to Selma, 'did you have to use so much tongue?'"

    5. She doesn't like watching "The Body" episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (and honestly, fair).

    BuzzFeed/The WB

    "This is really hard, both personally and professionally... My mum and I are super close, and [she] was really a single parent just like Joyce was. It also meant that Kristine Sutherland was leaving, which was really hard for me."

    6. Also, the scene in which Buffy finds her mother's body was a steadicam-oner, so it was kinda like doing a scene in a play.

    BuzzFeed/The WB

    "It was about a four-and-a-half minute take... and everybody had to get it right... That scene I really give credit to the whole crew because that was a team effort."

    7. When prepping for The Grudge, Sarah Michelle watched the original Japanese version by herself.

    BuzzFeed/Sony Pictures

    "I made the mistake of watching the original by myself at night – that scared me to no end".

    8. She does happen to think her Daphne costume is iconic!

    BuzzFeed/Warner Bros.

    "I can say the looks are iconic because I'm not talking about myself", SM told us. "So much credit goes to Leesa Evans, the costume designer... Every detail of those costumes was custom-made".

    9. And finally, if Daphne had to be played by someone else in the future, Sarah Michelle would like to see a guy take it on!

    BuzzFeed/Warner Bros.

    "I feel like it should be a guy playing Daphne, I don't know why."

    Are you a SMG fan? Did any of these things surprise you? Let us know in the comments below! You can watch Wolf Pack streaming on Paramount+ now.