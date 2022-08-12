Skip To Content
People Are Sharing The Movies They Think Should Be Turned Into TV Shows, And I'm On Board With ~Most~ Of Them

Hands up if you want a The Princess Diaries TV series.

Sam Cleal
by Sam Cleal

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, we asked the good people of the BuzzFeed Community which movies would make good TV shows. Well, they delivered! Here are some of the best suggestions for movie-to-TV adaptations.

1. When Harry Met Sally...

Columbia Pictures

"There's so much that you can build up to! It's the ultimate enemies to friends to lovers story, and I definitely want to see more build-up in terms of sexual tension between the two."

— gracelfeidt

2. Elvis

Warner Bros. Pictures

"Elvis is one of the most fascinating individuals in human history, and trying to cram that much of his life into one film was never going to work. As a casual fan, I'd have loved to have seen some more of Elvis's early life. Austin Butler was wonderful as Elvis, but the supporting characters weren't given much room to shine. It seriously needed to be a big budget TV show!"

— jonsharky

3. Encanto

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"I really want to know what their day-to-day life is like."

— kmaitea

"There's so much in the movie that still hasn't been touched on and explored. I want to see Dolores and Mariano on a date, the town learning to do things for themselves instead of relying on the family, or even a descendant of the bandits finding the Encanto and asking Alma for forgiveness."

— hobbitgirl96

4. The Count of Monte Cristo

Buena Vista Pictures

"It's a great film, but I would love another adaptation that's a mini-series."

— niallh459ac7a2b

5. The Princess Diaries

Buena Vista Pictures

"I feel like there's so much to explore – an adolescent suddenly becomes a princess, and then later, queen of a whole country. It could be about her navigating being a leader, and a lot of the original cast would appear again. The legendary Julie Andrews would HAVE to be involved in some way too, even if she's narrating the series like in Bridgerton!"

— bundtcake12

6. Treasure Planet

Buena Vista Pictures

"It was my favourite Disney animated movie as a kid along with The Emperor's New Groove. I think it would be fun to see as a family friendly TV series with an adventure-of-the-week style vibe."

— bundtcake12

7. Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

Rex/Shutterstock/Paramount Pictures

"They only covered the first two books with the film, and while I loved it, I think a TV series set in the late '90s to early '00s would be amazing. I don't want to spoil anything, but Dave's character development in the books is just... 😍."

— zoecatherinegrant

8. Raya and the Last Dragon

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"It would've made a great three or four season series! The movie glossed over a lot of world-building and character development. As a series, they could flesh out each tribe a bit more, include more cultural references, and create a deeper message within the story.

Not to mention Namaari's redemption arc would be stronger over several episodes. They could also do a bonus season where Raya and Naamari go on an adventure and fall in love!"

— justchillman

9. The Godfather

Paramount Pictures

"The Godfather is to American cinema what Shakespeare is to theatre. This story deserves to be told again. I want to see Leonardo DiCaprio as Vito Corleone, Jennifer Lawrence as Kay Adams, Tom Hardy as Tom Hagan, and Stallone as Luca Brasi writes itself!

The Sopranos kickstarted the golden age of TV, it would be fitting for The Godfather to rejuvenate it. Honestly, this property needs to be presented to the younger generations by actors they can relate to in a format they're used to."

— jonsharky

10. Black Widow

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"When they announced the movie, I thought it would be about the dark side of her past being in the Red Room, being on missions, escaping from the Red Room etc. I feel like they left out so much of her storyline, and it makes me sad to see that she waited so long to finally have her own movie and it wasn't 'complete'."

— dat_flowerpot

11. Eragon

20th Century Fox

"The movie was sub-par and it deserves a better treatment."

— dpell

12. Thor: Love and Thunder

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"Having just watched it, I think it would've been better as a TV show. It was enjoyable, but there were too many storylines and it was hard to get attached to all of the characters."

— gracelee32

13. Beetlejuice

Warner Bros.

"I'm an '80s baby, so don't come for me on this one! I wasn't psyched when they turned it into a stage show, and the old cartoon wasn't enough either! Forgo a sequel and give us a series!"

— valleypineapples

14. Ready Player One

Warner Bros. Pictures

"I thought the movie was okay, but there's so much material in the book that would make an awesome show."

— jonsharky

15. The Truman Show

Paramount Pictures

"It would be an excellent dark comedy series! It's one of my favourite movies, and a show based on the main concept could branch off in so many different directions."

— hiitsnicetomeetyou

16. The Hunger Games

Murray Close/Lionsgate

"Instead of following the books, they should make a series following all of the games leading up to the 74th games – kind of like Tales of the Hunger Games on YouTube."

— s463b03bd4

17. Chicago

Miramax Films

"I think it would be so cool to follow each of the stories of the prisoners before they got arrested."

— crystalmoonlight

18. And finally, of course, the Harry Potter films

Warner Bros. Pictures

"There was so much detail left out of the films – it could really benefit from a one season, one book treatment."

— overtherainbow22

"Get someone like the Duffer Brothers on it and a good cast of young actors who are happy to be in it for the long run. It would be soooo good as a series, and you'd really get to know the characters and include all the bits that the movies missed out!"

— sewwhat00

"I want them to flesh out every single minute detail from the books, and give characters like Peeves and Winky the screen-time they deserve! I also want to see the S.P.E.W. storyline on screen." 

— ravenbard

"I'd like to see a story about the Marauders time at Hogwarts and the first war."

— larac4d726f232

Do you agree with these choices? Did we miss anything out? Let us know in the comments!