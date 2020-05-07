There Are 13 Kingdoms In Viking Britain And I'll Be Impressed If You Can Find 10 Of Them
Oh I've thrown down the gauntlet, sir.
Rejoice, we're at the start of a brand new century! What does the 9th Century have in store for us Brits? I, for one, hope these Vikings jog on pretty soon...
Anyway, put down your mead and stop weaving for a quick sec – it's time to test your knowledge of our good and graceful country as it stands in the grand ol' year of 802!
Note: all locations are taken from The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1926.