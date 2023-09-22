    Here Is The Cast Of "Dumb Money", Who They Play, And Where You Might Know Them From

    Dumb Money hits UK cinemas today, following the real life short squeeze that affected the stock of video game retailer GameStop back in 2021. If that sounds boring to you, I promise you, it's not.

    Basically, what happened was, this random financial analyst and stock investor – Keith Gill – started posted on social media about this stock that was gonna rise up and make a ton of money for ordinary people. At first, everyone thought he was bonkers, but soon his following grew until suddenly Wall Street couldn't ignore him or the stock any more.

    I won't say anything else, but it's a really interesting, dramatic, and funny film!

    The film stars an ensemble cast. Here's who plays who, and where you might know them from...

    Paul Dano as Keith Gill

    Paul plays Keith AKA DeepFuckingValue AKA Roaring Kitty. Thanks to a groundswell of support from social media users and other amateur investors, Keith manages to take on Wall Street in hopes of making A LOT of bank.

    Where you know Paul fromThere Will Be Blood, Little Miss Sunshine, The Fabelmans

    Pete Davidson as Kevin Gill

    Kevin is Keith's down-and-out brother. Even though they give each other a hard time, there's a lot of love been these two when all's said and done!

    Where you know Pete from: Saturday Night LiveThe King of Staten Island, Bodies Bodies Bodies

    Shailene Woodley as Caroline Gill

    Caroline is Keith's adoring wife, who frankly has a lot more patience for her husband "gambling" with their savings than I would for my man!

    Where you know Shailene fromDivergent, The Fault in Our Stars, Big Little Lies

    Seth Rogen as Gabe Plotkin

    Gabe is the very wealthy and connected founder and chief investment officer of Melvin Capital Management. He has a vested interest in the GameStop stock, which Keith is watching.

    Where you know Seth from: Pineapple Express, Long Shot, Knocked Up

    America Ferrera as Jennifer Campbell

    Jennifer is a nurse, a mother, and a follower of Keith's YouTube channel. Although she isn't particularly monied, she invests in GameStop's stock on the advice of Keith.

    Where you know America from: Barbie, Ugly Betty, Superstore

    Anthony Ramos as Marcus

    Marcus is a GameStop store clerk. He also invests in GameStop's stock after watching Keith's channels, hoping to make some money and handle some of his debt. He also likes dancing to "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion.

    Where you know Anthony from: Hamilton, In The HeightsTransformers: Rise of the Beasts

    Myha'la Herrold as Riri and Talia Ryder as Harmony

    Riri and Harmony are two students who are romantically involved and share an interest in stocks and shares. Given their significant student debt, the couple latch onto Keith's channels, hoping it will result in a big payout for them both.

    Where you know Myha'la fromIndustry, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Black Mirror

    Where you know Talia fromWest Side Story; Do Revenge; Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

    Vincent D'Onofrio as Steve Cohen

    Steve is a hedge fund manager who often offers advice to Gabe as a fellow Wall Street man. He also owns a pig for some reason.

    Where you know Vincent fromMen in Black, Full Metal Jacket, Jurassic World

    Nick Offerman as Kenneth C. Griffin

    Another hedge fund manager and Wall Street tycoon, Kenneth's personal worth dwarfs all others in the movie. Although he is not well liked, he seems to enjoy doing business with Gabe.

    Where you know Nick from: Parks and Recreation, The Last of Us, We're the Millers

    Sebastian Stan as Vlad Tenev

    Vlad is an entrepreneur who co-founded (with Baiju Bhatt played by Rushi Kota) Robinhood, a US-based technology services company that facilitates the stock trading that goes on in the movie.

    Where you know Sebastian from: the MCU, Gossip Girl, Pam & Tommy

    Will you be going to see Dumb Money? Maybe you already have? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!