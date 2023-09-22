Here Is The Cast Of "Dumb Money", Who They Play, And Where You Might Know Them From

Dumb Money hits UK cinemas today, following the real life short squeeze that affected the stock of video game retailer GameStop back in 2021. If that sounds boring to you, I promise you, it's not.
The film stars an ensemble cast. Here's who plays who, and where you might know them from...
Shailene Woodley as Caroline Gill
Seth Rogen as Gabe Plotkin
America Ferrera as Jennifer Campbell
Myha'la Herrold as Riri and Talia Ryder as Harmony
Vincent D'Onofrio as Steve Cohen
Nick Offerman as Kenneth C. Griffin
Sebastian Stan as Vlad Tenev
