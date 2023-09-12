People Are Sharing The Most Emotionally Violent Dialogue Scenes From TV And Film, And My Arm Hair Is UP Watching These
"The few people that would feel obligated to go to your funeral would probably be annoyed and leave as early as possible."
If you've been on the old X (UGH) this week, you might've seen this viral thread that's been floating around courtesy of user @BenShh1.
this might be a weird/nebulous prompt, but what is the most emotionally violent dialogue scene in film or TV that you can think of? whatever that means to you— cock sportello (@BenShh1) September 10, 2023
Well, people have had a heyday adding their suggestions. Here are some of the best ones...
1. Hereditary – the dinner table scene
It's not even a contest: https://t.co/UGdT9klmZa— Louis Bromfield (@louis_digital) September 11, 2023
Here's the scene:
Succession – Tom and Shiv's fight on the balcony
THEM pic.twitter.com/5m7wHZQdUS https://t.co/7c35GCjrrx— ale ⸆⸉🌪 1989 tv (@repfolklore_) September 12, 2023
2. Dangerous Liaisons – when Vicomte Sébastien rejects Madame Marie de Tourvel
It’s beyond my control…https://t.co/X5V4pLZoj0— Will Bower (@Will_Bower) September 12, 2023
Here's the scene:
3. The Bear – the Christmas dinner scene
definitely the Christmas dinner scene in The Bear pic.twitter.com/norSx414O2 https://t.co/MFz32b2xwD— a (@simpIyanii) September 12, 2023
4. Euphoria – Rue and her mother's argument
You can honestly pick a lot of scenes for that topic but I’m surprised I haven’t seen anyone mention this wild ass episode from Euphoria or just any scene from Rue in general from this show cause damn… pic.twitter.com/M5nQoe23Aw— ❌ (@XcpJ9) September 11, 2023
5. Crazy Rich Asians – the mahjong scene
These two scenes pic.twitter.com/1KNXj0fxY3— Daille, not Dailey (@helddaille) September 11, 2023
Here's the scene:
6. Scandal – Papa Pope's words to Olivia
This was a wake up call that Olivia needed… pic.twitter.com/opUUf037oA— LovelyLyingLips (@lips_lying) September 11, 2023
7. White Lotus – Paula and Olivia question Rachel
https://t.co/c1hISCEuTp pic.twitter.com/UQ6uD3z1tc— alex (@alex_abads) September 11, 2023
8. Pride and Prejudice – the rain scene
they just kept going lower, it was inspiring actually https://t.co/4Dswo7LXzZ pic.twitter.com/bmzQe33B8I— kirajin (@ireadidk) September 12, 2023
9. RuPaul's Drag Race – The Vixen's exit
this truly gagged the fuck outta me https://t.co/3QTC7Hm3vC pic.twitter.com/xpFgUobT32— shook ☆ (@vivalasdrag) September 12, 2023
10. The Bear (again) – Donna's speech
I don’t think I’ve cried more times watching a television show than I did watching the second season of ‘The Bear,’ and out of all of those moments I cried to, Donna’s conversation with Pete outside the restaurant was the most abrasive and devastating moment. AMAZING television. pic.twitter.com/55crvNzNsH— jeremy (@jeremyblass) September 12, 2023
11. The Color Purple – when Celie finally escaped her husband
The "Everything you don to me..." line in The Color Purple. Just such a perfect "Finish Him!" line. https://t.co/uKjqSyLbjC— WÏll (@WWFerguson2) September 11, 2023
Here's the scene:
12. Closer – when Larry grills Anna about cheating
I think about this scene at least three times a year.https://t.co/EVFKdVxHXH— Sean. (@Melanism) September 11, 2023
Here's the scene:
13. Everything Everywhere All at Once – Evelyn and Joy's reconciliation
just threw up 37 times https://t.co/pp5mz1WYCt pic.twitter.com/6tDeHGGI4v— casey (@sillygirlism) September 12, 2023
14. Mr. Robot – Elliot's savage takedown of Bill
There are so many across television, and many that are contained within Mr. Robot, some more visceral and impactful than this scene. But for some reason, this moment has always stuck with me. Over 5 years and I can’t seem to get this out of my head. https://t.co/fq7DDPhptr pic.twitter.com/WxpN9ZM5wE— Kendo (@shinkuken) September 12, 2023
15. Inglourious Basterds – the opening scene
The Hans Landa scene from Inglorious Basterds is up there.https://t.co/VIbnBlH0P6— Kyver (@KyverRex) September 12, 2023
Here it is:
16. The Fabelmans – Logan's breakdown scene
the fabelmans winning zero oscars is my villain origin story pic.twitter.com/keoBQ8tuXk https://t.co/AqJWFtUc0z— ً (@filmlamet) September 12, 2023
17. BoJack Horseman – Todd's takedown of BoJack
I don't think I'll ever recover from this https://t.co/KZfEwM8Qtx pic.twitter.com/gZ1IFxqpCr— ben🍓 (@bbenjc) September 12, 2023
18. Party of Five – Bailey reads the rest of the group to filth
he got nasty as hell https://t.co/XhI05B6EDH pic.twitter.com/9xOJaqkSoc— ً (@westsiriss) September 12, 2023
19. Revolutionary Road – Frank having a go at April
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in “Revolutionary Road”. https://t.co/sk5tXYnLwA pic.twitter.com/l8Pp1kasRs— jack antonoff’s guitar on august SLAPS (@thoughtzfromana) September 11, 2023
20. Twilight – when Bella walks out on Charlie
like not even kidding https://t.co/i2unpHef4q pic.twitter.com/EiLiOAuZo5— Xtine (normie in training) (@Xtinekro) September 12, 2023
21. Shameless – Fiona telling Frank she raised his kids
i think about this scene from shameless a lot pic.twitter.com/IqPN1DJTww https://t.co/2oEcrEv7Sg— ma¡le (@milfadyen) September 11, 2023
22. Shameless (again) – and Fiona letting Monica have it for the same reason as the above
A classic, Emmy was in there taking lives pic.twitter.com/Qt74a7h1kj https://t.co/r6iOgqPyIU— josabel enjoyer ♤ (@haworthes) September 11, 2023
23. Barbie – Gloria's monologue about womanhood
“i am just so tired of watching myself and every other woman tie themselves into knots so that people will like us” i was tearing up BAD in that theatre pic.twitter.com/XqFJ5d2sjc https://t.co/r7G7FeyOeu— may is celebrating joonbug (@hobietanverse) September 11, 2023
24. And finally, Marriage Story – Charlie and Nicole's explosive fight
this topic was made exclusively for marriage storypic.twitter.com/b7jfnkoPDV https://t.co/n2iFC45LXO— ̶l̶i̶m̶a̶ 🍂 (@favdickinson) September 12, 2023