    People Are Sharing The Most Emotionally Violent Dialogue Scenes From TV And Film, And My Arm Hair Is UP Watching These

    "The few people that would feel obligated to go to your funeral would probably be annoyed and leave as early as possible."

    Sam Cleal
    by Sam Cleal

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you've been on the old X (UGH) this week, you might've seen this viral thread that's been floating around courtesy of user @BenShh1.

    Twitter: @BenShh1
    The question posed is: "what is the most emotionally violent dialogue scene in film or TV that you can think of?"

    Well, people have had a heyday adding their suggestions. Here are some of the best ones...

    1. Hereditary – the dinner table scene

    Twitter: @louis_digital

    Here's the scene:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Succession – Tom and Shiv's fight on the balcony

    Twitter: @repfolklore_

    2. Dangerous Liaisons – when Vicomte Sébastien rejects Madame Marie de Tourvel

    Twitter: @Will_Bower

    Here's the scene:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    3. The Bear – the Christmas dinner scene

    Twitter: @simpIyanii

    4. Euphoria – Rue and her mother's argument

    Twitter: @XcpJ9

    5. Crazy Rich Asians – the mahjong scene

    Twitter: @helddaille

    Here's the scene:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    6. Scandal – Papa Pope's words to Olivia

    Twitter: @lips_lying

    7. White Lotus – Paula and Olivia question Rachel

    Twitter: @alex_abads

    8. Pride and Prejudice – the rain scene

    Twitter: @ireadidk

    9. RuPaul's Drag Race – The Vixen's exit

    Twitter: @vivalasdrag

    10. The Bear (again) – Donna's speech

    Twitter: @jeremyblass

    11. The Color Purple – when Celie finally escaped her husband

    Twitter: @WWFerguson2

    Here's the scene:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    12. Closer – when Larry grills Anna about cheating

    Twitter: @Melanism

    Here's the scene:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    13. Everything Everywhere All at Once – Evelyn and Joy's reconciliation

    Twitter: @sillygirlism

    14. Mr. Robot – Elliot's savage takedown of Bill

    Twitter: @shinkuken

    15. Inglourious Basterds – the opening scene

    Twitter: @KyverRex

    Here it is:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    16. The Fabelmans – Logan's breakdown scene

    Twitter: @filmlamet

    17. BoJack Horseman – Todd's takedown of BoJack

    Twitter: @bbenjc

    18. Party of Five – Bailey reads the rest of the group to filth

    Twitter: @westsiriss

    19. Revolutionary Road – Frank having a go at April

    Twitter: @thoughtzfromana

    20. Twilight – when Bella walks out on Charlie

    Twitter: @Xtinekro

    21. Shameless – Fiona telling Frank she raised his kids

    Twitter: @milfadyen

    22. Shameless (again) – and Fiona letting Monica have it for the same reason as the above

    Twitter: @haworthes

    23. Barbie – Gloria's monologue about womanhood

    Twitter: @hobietanverse

    24. And finally, Marriage Story – Charlie and Nicole's explosive fight

    Twitter: @favdickinson

    Are there any particular scenes missing, in your opinion? Let us know in the comments below!