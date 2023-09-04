We Asked Ben Lloyd-Hughes Of "Sanditon" To Rank The Most Iconic Period Drama Heartthrobs Ever, And His Takes Are... Interesting

Beloved ITV/Masterpiece drama Sanditon has come to an end! 🥲 The series, which was originally cancelled after one season, was resurrected from the ashes in 2021 thanks to fans, and went on to produce two further seasons.
Despite its ups and downs, the show has been a consistent fan-favourite period drama. With season two and three came new faces, and perhaps none are more beloved than that of Ben Lloyd-Hughes, who played stoic heartthrob, Alexander Colbourne.
Ben's performance as Colbourne has certainly earned him legions of adoring fans, and propelled him into the hearts of period drama fans everywhere. But where does he rank in the period drama heartthrob hall of fame??? Well, we caught up with Ben to answer just that, and to find out how he's feeling post-Sanditon...
Sam Cleal: Hi Ben! How are you doing?
Ben Lloyd-Hughes: I'm doing pretty well, thanks!
SC: How are you feeling about Sanditon coming to an end?
BLH: It's very poignant and emotional. It's been like one of those things where you know something's come to an end, and you're kind of reluctant to watch that final bit because you know that when you do, that's it. Obviously it came out in America first and now it's in the UK, and that's been nice because it's been slightly drawn out and everyone can appreciate it at different times.
I'll always be really fond of the job and everything it meant – the character and the people. So it's more of a smile because it happened, rather than cry because it's over thing, you know? I just hope everyone enjoys it!
SC: Absolutely! That's so lovely. Now, I'd love to play a sort of game with you if that's okay?
BLH: Okay...
SC: You're aware that Colbourne has now become a certified leading man heartthrob in the period drama genre, of course. Well, I'd like you to blind rank some other heartthrobs according to your own opinion, how does that sound?
BLH: It sounds like career suicide, honestly.
SC: But you're up for it?
BLH: Oh yes, let's do it!
Okay, so here are the rules... I gave Ben 14 well known period drama heartthrobs to rank from 1 (best) to 14 (worst). The only catch is, he only got given ONE NAME AT A TIME. So here's how Ben Lloyd-Hughes ranked the best period drama leading men ever...
14. Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne in Sanditon
13. Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark in Poldark
10. Sam Heughan as Jamie MacKenzie Fraser in Outlander
9. Tom Hardy as Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights
8. Richard Armitage as Mr Thornton in North & South
7. Dan Stevens as Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey
6. Sean Bean as Richard Sharpe in Sharpe
5. Theo James as Sidney Parker in Sanditon
4. Dev Patel as David Copperfield in The Personal History of David Copperfield
3. Sope Dirisu as Mr. Jeremy Malcolm in Mr. Malcolm's List
2. Colin Firth as Fitzwilliam Darcy in Pride and Prejudice
And finally, number one goes to...
1. Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Ralph Whelan in Indian Summers
Do you agree with Ben's ranking? Perhaps there's someone we missed out? Or are you just gutted that Sanditon is over? Whatever you're feeling, sound off the comments!
And peace out, Sanditon sisterhood! <3
Bonus – I asked Ben what he was up to next, specifically, his work on So Long, Marianne...
BLH: Oh my god, I didn't even think anyone was following that, wow. Amazing! Well, it's a drama about Leonard Cohen, and I'm playing Allen Ginsberg. Alex Wolff is playing Cohen. We filmed it on this real Greek island that Leonard lived on for a certain period years, and I had a great time with a fantastic team of people. I have this big fake beard for the role; I'm really looking forward to it coming out!