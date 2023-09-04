    We Asked Ben Lloyd-Hughes Of "Sanditon" To Rank The Most Iconic Period Drama Heartthrobs Ever, And His Takes Are... Interesting

    "There's a lot of hunks you're throwing my way here!"

    Sam Cleal
    Beloved ITV/Masterpiece drama Sanditon has come to an end! 🥲 The series, which was originally cancelled after one season, was resurrected from the ashes in 2021 thanks to fans, and went on to produce two further seasons.

    Based on an unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen, the Regency era drama follows the fortunes of Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams). After landing in the up-and-coming seaside town of Sanditon, Charlotte attempts to find her place among the eclectic society of the town.

    Despite its ups and downs, the show has been a consistent fan-favourite period drama. With season two and three came new faces, and perhaps none are more beloved than that of Ben Lloyd-Hughes, who played stoic heartthrob, Alexander Colbourne.

    Ben effectively took over in season two from Theo James, who departed the show to work on other projects. Theo's character, Sidney Parker, was written out of the show, and fans (me included) were unsure for a time that anyone could be a better love interest for Charlotte. Colbourne's arrival on the scene, however, swiftly proved us wrong, and soon fans were gushing over the new coupling... #Heybourne.

    Ben's performance as Colbourne has certainly earned him legions of adoring fans, and propelled him into the hearts of period drama fans everywhere. But where does he rank in the period drama heartthrob hall of fame??? Well, we caught up with Ben to answer just that, and to find out how he's feeling post-Sanditon...

    Sam Cleal: Hi Ben! How are you doing?

    Ben Lloyd-Hughes: I'm doing pretty well, thanks!

    SC: How are you feeling about Sanditon coming to an end?

    BLH: It's very poignant and emotional. It's been like one of those things where you know something's come to an end, and you're kind of reluctant to watch that final bit because you know that when you do, that's it. Obviously it came out in America first and now it's in the UK, and that's been nice because it's been slightly drawn out and everyone can appreciate it at different times.

    I'll always be really fond of the job and everything it meant – the character and the people. So it's more of a smile because it happened, rather than cry because it's over thing, you know? I just hope everyone enjoys it!

    SC: Absolutely! That's so lovely. Now, I'd love to play a sort of game with you if that's okay?

    BLH: Okay...

    SC: You're aware that Colbourne has now become a certified leading man heartthrob in the period drama genre, of course. Well, I'd like you to blind rank some other heartthrobs according to your own opinion, how does that sound?

    BLH: It sounds like career suicide, honestly.

    SC: But you're up for it?

    BLH: Oh yes, let's do it!

    Okay, so here are the rules... I gave Ben 14 well known period drama heartthrobs to rank from 1 (best) to 14 (worst). The only catch is, he only got given ONE NAME AT A TIME. So here's how Ben Lloyd-Hughes ranked the best period drama leading men ever...

    14. Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne in Sanditon

    BLH: I've been watching series three, and normally I watch the things I'm in with my hands over my eyes while cringing, but I'm actually really proud of this one. I'm proud of my performance and all the work that I, and so many other people, have put in. It's rare for me to watch something I've done and be immediately proud of it. That being said, I know this is being recorded, so I have to humbly put myself at 14.

    13. Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark in Poldark

    BLH: I mean, what a hunk! I've not really watched it myself, but we actually filmed a lot of scenes of Sanditon in the same places as where Poldark is shot. Especially scenes with balls and things. I mean, who doesn't like a nice pair of brooding eyebrows? I'm gonna have to score low though, simply because I haven't seen it. I can only judge what I've seen!

    I also can't help but feel he's too sculpted – he looks like he's going to the gym every morning at 4 a.m. A lot of men in this genre are sort of having that pressure placed on them, whether consciously or sub-consciously. I think it causes a series to lose a lot of realism. That's not to say Poldark couldn't have been ripped from all the physical activity he was doing, but I'm not sure any exercise of that era would've made him look like Aidan does.

    12. Regé-Jean Page as Simon Bassett in Bridgerton

    BLH: Ah, Regé-Jean! Here's the thing – you get to a certain stage with TV as an actor where you've either auditioned for a show, read the scripts, you know all the actors and writers, or you've somehow seen behind the magician's curtain, so to speak. For me, it's hard to escape that feeling, especially where British TV is concerned. That's why I mostly watch sports and documentaries!

    Having said that, I have watched the first episode of Bridgerton season one, but I don't think Regé was in that episode too much, so I'm gonna have to rank him low based on that.

    11. Henry Cavill as Charles Brandon in The Tudors

    BLH: I've not seen this series, but for body dysmorphic reasons, I'm gonna put him near the bottom. Anyone super ripped is down the bottom for me!

    SC: Is it a competitive thing?

    BLH: It's more like, an actor makes me feel self-conscious about my body the more ripped he is. I feel like it creates an expectation that everyone else has to be. It's not against anyone in particular, but I've come to resent it professionally.

    SC: I honestly think that's completely fair! Thanks for sharing that. Can I also just add that you look great?

    BLH: Sam, I really appreciate that.

    10. Sam Heughan as Jamie MacKenzie Fraser in Outlander

    BLH: Again, I've not seen it! He is certainly is hunk... There's a lot of hunks you're throwing my way here! It's a real who's who of hunks. I'm gonna with 10, I think, just because of the muscles again.

    It's just odd to me because even in a historical time period, if you'd been hugely athletic, you wouldn't have had huge muscles necessarily. I think we have to be careful with perpetuating this idea of actors needing to be ripped because that pressure can be hugely unfair. Tune in next week as I give you another rant about the industry!

    SC: No, honestly, I think it's really cool of you to say that.

    9. Tom Hardy as Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights

    BLH: Ah, I've seen this, of course. I actually auditioned for a part in this – not Heathcliff, I'm pretty sure it was... Linton. He's a sort of skinny, weedy guy. Does Tom get his kit off in this?

    I don't think he does, but it is Tom Hardy, so...

    BLH: Yeah! I mean, it is a great role for him. I've also seen the Andrea Arnold version, which is fantastic. It's so gritty, you can almost sort of feel the wind in your face in that one. On that basis, I'll go with nine. Although Tom is a fantastic actor!

    8. Richard Armitage as Mr Thornton in North & South

    BLH: For my sins, I have not seen North & South, but I'm, of course, aware of it.

    Editor's note: At the end, we asked what changes Ben would make to his list and moved Richard up to number eight from last place. We've changed the order to reflect his initial (mistake) choice.

    BLH (after he realised the error of his ways)    : I feel really guilty that I put Richard at number 14, but I didn't quite understand what the hell the game was about before! Let's bump him up a bit to eight, because he's not got a six pack like some of the others, which I appreciate.

    7. Dan Stevens as Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey

    BLH: I mean, he didn't have a six pack here, so that's a thumbs up from me. Since Downton Abbey, I think Dan has gone down the Hollywood route and probably only drinks smoothies all day now. I do think he's a very good actor and a lovely guy, though. Let's go with seven!

    6. Sean Bean as Richard Sharpe in Sharpe

    BLH: I feel like I have Sean's voice in my head constantly from all the work he's done; I loved him in GoldenEye, that's one of my favourite films! I also remember that anecdote about Paul McGann losing the part because he injured himself playing football. Now every time I play football, I get nervous about that happening to me! I'm going to put him vaguely high – I mean, look at him! He looks amazing.

    5. Theo James as Sidney Parker in Sanditon

    BLH: Ah, Sam, what are you doing to me!

    SC: I'm sorry, I had to!

    BLH: I've worked with Theo, he's a lovely guy. I've really enjoyed working with him and I wish him all the best. I didn't – for the right reasons, I think – watch the first series of Sanditon because I thought it would affect my performance in some way. Rose always used to take the piss out of me that I didn't know what show I was on! But I just knew I'd either try to recreate what Theo had done, or do the direct opposite in some unhelpful way.

    I know he got his kit off and he's in excellent shape, so that's a thumbs down on the body dysmorphia scale. However, there's the friend scale to consider, too. I think, diplomatically, I'm gonna have to go somewhat high. What is left? Let's chuck him at five!

    4. Dev Patel as David Copperfield in The Personal History of David Copperfield

    BLH: Ah, I thought this film was so fantastic! Armando Iannucci is such a genius and his take on this was brilliant. Dev was fantastic too, I know him from back in the day when we did Skins, he's a lovely guy.

    SC: OMG, of course, you guys will have met before!

    BLH: Yeah, well, the backstory of Skins is that I got down to the last two to be the main guy, but it obviously went to Nicholas Hoult. I was gutted as a 17, 18-year-old actor, but then they wrote in this part for me, which was exciting. Anyway, Dev and I were at a workshop or something and he was just this amazing ball of energy and charisma.

    I later bumped into him at Spotlight, which is a place a lot of auditions happen, and I said, 'what are you here for today?' He'd just gotten a recall for Slumdog Millionaire and I was like, 'oh man, I hope you get it', not knowing if he would. However much later, I was watching him at The Oscars just killing it!

    3. Sope Dirisu as Mr. Jeremy Malcolm in Mr. Malcolm's List

    BLH: Ah, I know Sope and he's a lovely guy. I'll put him at a very respectable number three. I loved the story of this film, and he looks great in this photo!

    2. Colin Firth as Fitzwilliam Darcy in Pride and Prejudice

    BLH: Now we're talking! When I got the role in Sanditon, I made sure I watched this as a sort of gold standard Austen adaptation. I know Andrew Davies loves this one – it's really well done! Colin was superb; he was really un-vain, in the nicest of ways. I think he was able to be that period drama hunk without the body dysmorphic interpretation of a period drama hunk.

    SC: Is it fair to say then that Colin's Mr Darcy was a bit of an inspiration to you for Colbourne?

    BLH: I certainly found a lot of Colbourne in Colin's portrayal, and I think that makes sense given the Austen connection. I was actually aware of Colin from a young age because he lived roughly in the same area as me and right next to a friend of mine growing up. I used to look through my friend's window at him and sort of envision becoming friends with Colin Firth as a kid.

    SC: And is he the best Mr Darcy?

    BLH: Great question. I do think Matthew Macfadyen was really good. Colin is up there, but Matthew did his own thing and did it so well.

    And finally, number one goes to...

    1. Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Ralph Whelan in Indian Summers

    BLH: I mean, what a fantastic performance by a fantastic guy. I suppose this will have to be my number one for obviously diplomatic reasons... I say that with a professional gun to my head. Lol thanks so much for this, experience, BuzzFeed UK!

    Bonus – I asked Ben what he was up to next, specifically, his work on So Long, Marianne...

    BLH: Oh my god, I didn't even think anyone was following that, wow. Amazing! Well, it's a drama about Leonard Cohen, and I'm playing Allen Ginsberg. Alex Wolff is playing Cohen. We filmed it on this real Greek island that Leonard lived on for a certain period years, and I had a great time with a fantastic team of people. I have this big fake beard for the role; I'm really looking forward to it coming out!