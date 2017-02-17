Get Our News App
Pulled Pork Nachos
World

Woman Who Assassinated North Korean Thought She Was Taking Part In A TV Show Prank, Police Say

One of the women detained by Malaysian authorities told police she thought it was all a prank for a television show before allegedly spraying the North Korean dictator’s half-brother with poison.

Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Shizuo Kambayashi / AP

An Indonesian woman suspected of poisoning the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at a Malaysian airport told police she thought it was all a prank, Indonesia’s police chief told reporters Friday.

Instead of a brazen assassination, the 25-year-old woman reportedly believed she was taking part in a hidden camera comedy show, The Guardian reported, citing Indonesia’s national chief of police, Tito Karnavian.

Karnavian said that before targeting Kim Jung Nam, the 46-year-old estranged half-brother of the North Korean dictator, the woman had been involved in and paid for other pranks.

Karnavan, who said he received the information from Malaysian authorities, said the prime suspect, Siti Aisyah, and another woman had told men to close their eyes and then sprayed them with water.

View this image ›

AP

“Such an action was done three or four times and they were given a few dollars for it, and with the last target, Kim Jong Nam, allegedly there were dangerous materials in the sprayer,” Karnavan said. “She was not aware that it was an assassination attempt.”

Surveillance images at the airport released after the assassination showed one of the suspects wearing a shirt with “LOL” on it.

Kim Jung Nam had been at the airport in Kuala Lumpur’s international airport en route to Macau when the attack occurred.

Three people were taken into custody, including Aisyah.

The Royal Malaysia Police released a short statement confirming the death of Kim Jung Nam and said it would be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

North Korea’s ambassador to Malaysian, meanwhile, has demanded that the body be released and that his government would reject any results from Malaysia’s post-mortem investigation.


Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
