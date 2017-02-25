Vehicle Plows Into Crowd At Mardi Gras Parade, Injuring About 28 People

Police arrest an man at scene after pickup truck slammed into Endymion crowd at Carrollton & Orleans… https://t.co/UImtRD5dHr — New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) ID: 10597883

More than two dozen people on the streets of New Orleans for a Mardi Gras parade Saturday night were critically injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd, but terrorism was not suspected, police said.

A man suspected of being the driver was taken into custody at the scene, but there was no immediate information on what may have prompted the crash, which was reported at about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton avenues, police said.

The number of people injured in the crash was initially estimated at 12, but police later raised that to 28.

Police Chief Michael Harrison told reporters that of the 28 injured, 21 were hospitalized. Of those, five remained in “guarded condition.”

A New Orleans Police officer was among those injured, Harrison said. She was taken to a hospital to be treated but was “in good spirits,” he said.

First photos from scene where car hit crowd along #Endymion parade route. Police say, so far, a dozen critical. — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) ID: 10597848

The crowd had gathered for the Krewe of Endymion parade when a truck reportedly sped through an intersection and into the crowd.



One witness told The Times-Picayune he heard four loud crashes before he saw a pickup truck come to rest against a garbage bin. Several people, including a police officer, appeared to be pinned between it and the truck.

“He took out rows of people,” Greg McNeely told The Times-Picayune.

Jeff Elder, director of EMS for the city of New Orleans, said the youngest person injured was a child that appeared to be 3 or 4 years old and was “very stable.”

Paramedics transported the injured to seven different hospitals in the area, Elder added.

Video recorded by a reporter for local Fox station WVUE showed police detaining a young man in shorts and a T-shirt, who was identified by one officer as the driver.

The parade, meanwhile, continued on its route as crews worked to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.