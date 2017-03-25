A Deadly Shooting Closed Down Part Of The Las Vegas Strip

John Locher / AP ID: 10770912

The casino-lined and tourist-filled Las Vegas Strip was shut down Saturday for nearly four hours after a shooting inside a bus left one person dead, police said.

Guests at one hotel were also told to shelter in place as police tried to reach a suspect who barricaded himself inside a bus.

Nearly four hours after the deadly shooting, police said the suspect surrendered himself to officers and was in custody.

Two people were injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:48 a.m. local time, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer Larry Hadfield said. They were both taken to a nearby hospital to be treated, where one of them died.



The condition of the second victim was not immediately known, Hadfield said.

SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were called to the area where the suspect had barricaded himself in the bus near the Cosmopolitan Casino.

Guests inside the Cosmopolitan were told by the hotel to “remain in a safe shelter until further notice.”

Police also shut about a half-mile portion of the Las Vegas strip, where casinos such as the Bellagio, Paris, and Planet Hollywood sit.

MGM Resorts also sent out a tweet, asking visitors to cooperate with police on the street closures until the situation is cleared.

The northbound side of the road was opened just before 4 p.m., but police said the southbound portion of the street would remain closed during their investigation.

The shooting came just hours after an armed robbery occurred inside a high-end jewelry store in the Bellagio.

Hadfield told reporters there was no information indicating that the robbery inside the casino and the shooting in the bus were connected.

The motive for the bus shooting was still unknown, he said.

