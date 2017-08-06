 go to content

Usain Bolt Came In Third Place In His Last Race, But No One Cares. He's Still Awesome

The Jamaican sprinter took the bronze medal in his final solo race, but people still know he's great.

Posted on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You guys know Usain Bolt, right? Quick as lightning, fastest man alive, Usain Bolt.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Well, the 30-year-old ran his last 100-meter race at the world championship in London Saturday, and walked away with a bronze medal.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

It was close. In fact, Bolt was .03 seconds away from finishing first in his last individual race. Alas, it wasn't meant to be, and American Justin Gatlin took the win.

Matt Dunham / AP

But Bolt, easily the crowd favorite and one of the most recognizable faces in the sport, took his third-place slot gracefully.

Matthias Schrader / AP

The London crowd, in fact, seemed to take the loss to heart, booing after learning Bolt didn't take the gold.

The reaction to @usainbolt not winning the 100m in here was unreal 💔 #London2017 #IAAFWorlds ⚡️
Lucy Jones @thisislucy

The reaction to @usainbolt not winning the 100m in here was unreal 💔 #London2017 #IAAFWorlds ⚡️

Reply Retweet Favorite

But fans of the greatest sprinter of all time cared little about his place on the podium, and heaped praise on Bolt for what has been an unbelievable career.

Thanks @usainbolt for the inspiration...be interesting to see if anyone gets near those world records for a while.....onwards 👏👍⚡️
Jon Smith @jon1startist

Thanks @usainbolt for the inspiration...be interesting to see if anyone gets near those world records for a while.....onwards 👏👍⚡️

Reply Retweet Favorite
No matter who came first @usainbolt will always be the best! Thank you for all the memories you gave us 👏👏 👏 #bolt… https://t.co/9tupwHS0d1
Matt Price @MattPri81398342

No matter who came first @usainbolt will always be the best! Thank you for all the memories you gave us 👏👏 👏 #bolt… https://t.co/9tupwHS0d1

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thank you @usainbolt for inspiring all track athletes nation wide... You truly are the best sprinter of all time https://t.co/3MheK9r2SI
Braden Lenzy @blspeedy21

Thank you @usainbolt for inspiring all track athletes nation wide... You truly are the best sprinter of all time https://t.co/3MheK9r2SI

Reply Retweet Favorite
#bolt is a legend - how privileged we are to be around to see such class &amp; one of the best sprinters ever #London2017 #USAINBOLT
Aileen Campbell @ClydesdAileen

#bolt is a legend - how privileged we are to be around to see such class &amp; one of the best sprinters ever #London2017 #USAINBOLT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other athletes also jumped in to praise one of the greatest sprinters of all time.

A pure honour chatting to without doubt the best athlete the World will ever see @usainbolt #legend
Iwan Thomas MBE @Iwanrunner

A pure honour chatting to without doubt the best athlete the World will ever see @usainbolt #legend

Reply Retweet Favorite
9 years ago #UsainBolt ran his way into our hearts and changed the game forever Track and Field will miss you. #incredibolt #ForeverFastest
Morolake Akinosun™ @MsFastTwitch

9 years ago #UsainBolt ran his way into our hearts and changed the game forever Track and Field will miss you. #incredibolt #ForeverFastest

Reply Retweet Favorite
Emotional....not because Usain lost..but that's it...no more individual running....gutted he is going...we will miss you @usainbolt G.O.A.T
Katharine Merry @KatharineMerry

Emotional....not because Usain lost..but that's it...no more individual running....gutted he is going...we will miss you @usainbolt G.O.A.T

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even Gatlin, who won the race, had to pay his respects to the fastest man alive.

Martin Meissner / AP

Thanks for the memories, Bolt! It went by too fast.

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

