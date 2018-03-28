Trump Tweeted Pictures Claiming "The Start" Of His Border Wall, But It Was Actually An Old Project

Share On more Share On more

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted that he had been briefed about "the start of our Southern Border WALL" and included pictures of what of said depicted construction for the project, but there was one slight problem with the announcement.

Great briefing this afternoon on the start of our Southern Border WALL!

The images tweeted by the president were not of his long-promised wall, but a months-long project to replace already-existing portions of a wall along Calexico, California.

The project, which started in 2009, will replace a 2.25-mile section in the California-Mexico border wall, according to a statement last month from US Customs and Border Protection.

The original wall in that section, built in the 1990s, had been built from recycled metal scraps and old landing mat, the agency said.

"Although the existing wall has proven effective at deterring unlawful cross border activity, smuggling organizations damaged and breached this outdated version of a border wall several hundred times during the last two years," CBP said.

The project will replacing the old wall with a 30-foot high bollard style structure.

A DHS official told BuzzFeed News that Trump did meet with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan on Wednesday afternoon, but did not provide details of the briefing.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's tweet, or his briefing with DHS officials.