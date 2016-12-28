Trump: We Should "Get On With Our Lives" Regarding Alleged Russian Hacking

Evan Vucci / AP ID: 10241159

Donald Trump dismissed the possibility of sanctions against Russia over allegations of hacking to sway the presidential election, telling reporters at his resort in Florida Wednesday that “the whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what’s going on.”

The president-elect made the comments while standing alongside boxing promoter Don King, who was waving a fist full of flags next to Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“I think we ought to get on with our lives,” Trump told reporters. “I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on.”

However, US intelligence agencies have publicly stated they believe the Russian government was behind a series of hacks of the Democratic National Committee and key operatives. The Washington Post reported they believe Russia did so in hopes of pushing the election toward Trump, sparking harsh criticism against the intelligence agency by the president-elect’s team.

“We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind of security we need,” Trump added.

Democrats in the Legislature have called for a commission to look into “foreign interference” in the presidential election and on Wednesday, Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham called for Congress to increase sanctions against Putin’s government.

Trump said he had not spoken with the senators but “certainly will be over a period of time.”

“I haven’t spoken to Senator Graham,” Trump said. “As you know, he ran against me.”

