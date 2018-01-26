Trump Reportedly Ordered Mueller Fired, Backed Off When White House Lawyer Threatened To Quit

The revelation marks the first reported time the president sought the firing of Mueller, whose team has been looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

President Trump ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last June, but backed down when the White House counsel threatened to quit over the decision, the New York Times reported Thursday night. The revelation marks the first known time the president sought the firing of Mueller, whose team has been looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the possible involvement of Trump campaign officials. A spokesperson for the special counsel's office declined to comment to BuzzFeed News about the report. The president's lead private attorney, John Dowd, also declined to comment. White House officials did not immediately return requests for comment. Trump's order to fire Mueller came amid reports the special counsel and his investigative team are looking at possible obstruction of justice by the president. Rumors that the president was considering firing Mueller and threatening to ignite a political firestorm were reported in June when Chris Ruddy, chief executive of Newsmax and a friend of Trump told PBS NewsHour: "I think he's considering perhaps terminating the special counsel. I think he's weighing that option."

Chris Ruddy to @JudyWoodruff: President Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who he consider… https://t.co/z4H9WG3c01

Ruddy had been spotted by reporters leaving the White House that week. But in August, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, told ABC that Trump had not discussed firing the special counsel. "The president has not even discussed that," she said at the time. "I can tell you as his counselor, he is not discussing that."

Asked whether Pres. Trump would commit to not firing special counsel Mueller, Kellyanne Conway says he hasn't even… https://t.co/SEdMRlh8sO

According to the Times report, Trump argued that Mueller had three conflicts of interest that should disqualify him from leading the investigation. They include: A previous dispute over fees at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.



Working at a law firm that had previously represented Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.



Mueller previously interviewing with the FBI to potentially return to lead the agency after the firing of James Comey.

Rather than follow through on the president's order, the Times reported, White House Counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign. McGahn reportedly told White House officials he disagreed with Trump's decision, and that firing Mueller would have a catastrophic effect on the presidency, the Times reported. The president's lawyer, Ty Cobb, declined to comment to the Times citing the special counsel investigation. President Trump also considered firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the second-in-command at the Justice Department, who has been overseeing the investigation since Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself, according to the report. Rachel Brand, the Department of Justice's Associate Attorney General, would have then taken over Rosenstein's responsibilities in the Russian investigation. So far, Mueller's team of investigators have filed charges against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates; former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn; and former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. Mueller's team has in recent weeks also interviewed members of Trump's close circle, including McGahn. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice confirmed Sessions had been interviewed by the special counsel's office.

On Wednesday, Trump himself told reporters he was, "looking forward" to talking to Mueller's team, and suggested he might be doing so in two or three week's time. That would be pending advice from his attorney's, he said at the time.





Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Zoe Tillman is a legal reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

