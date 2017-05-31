Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World

Trump Is Asking World Leaders To Call Him Directly On His Cell Phone

The president has reportedly handed out his number to leaders of Canada, Mexico, and France, raising security concerns.

Posted on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

President Trump has been handing out his cell phone number to world leaders, urging them to call him directly on it, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, a breach of protocol that raises security concerns about the president's communications.

Among the world leaders who have been given the president's cell phone number are Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, according to the wire service. Trudeau is the only one who has spoken with Trump by cell phone so far, the report said.

Trump reportedly exchanged numbers with France's newly-elected President Emmanuel Macron as well. Macron spoke with Trump after his election victory, but French officials did not comment to the AP about whether the French leader planned to communicate with Trump on his cell phone.

The report comes just days after Trump wrapped up the first foreign trip of his presidency, which included stops at the Vatican, Israel, Saudi Arabia and attendance at the G-7 conference in Sicily with world leaders.

Trump's use of a cell phone for official communications raises concerns about the security of such calls, which are usually set up by White House staff on secure phone lines. Even if Trump is using a government-issued cell phone, the conversations could be open to surveillance, security experts told the AP.

"If you are speaking on an open line, then it's an open line, meaning those who have the ability to monitor those conversations are doing so," Derek Chollet, a former Pentagon advisor and National Security official told the AP.

The White House did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment.

Even if the number is not used by world leaders, experts told the AP it could open the president to eavesdropping attempts by other nations.

"If you are Macron or the leader of any country and you get the cellphone number of the president of the United States, it's reasonable to assume that they'd hand it right over to their intel service," said Ashley Deeks, a law professor at the University of Virginia who previously worked as an assistant legal advisor for political-military affairs in the US State Department.

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews