Tipster Warned FBI About Florida School Shooting Suspect: "He's Going To Explode"

A woman who was close to the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI a month before the attack that he was amassing guns, making threats on social media, and was "going to explode."

In a transcript obtained by the New York Times, the unidentified woman told the FBI chilling details about the apparent downward spiral of Nikolas Cruz, including posts on Instagram of dead animals and her concern about him "getting into a school and just shooting the place up."

"I just want someone to know about this so they can look into it," the caller said. "If they think it’s something worth going into, fine. If not, um, I just know I have a clear conscious if he takes off and, and just starts shooting places up.”



Weeks after the call was made, authorities say Cruz used an AR-15 to kill 17 students and staff members at his former school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida.

The FBI has said that it dropped the ball on following up on the Jan. 5 tip, which was not sent to a Miami field office for follow-up.

The transcript revealed for the first time the details the tipster provided to the FBI about Cruz's behavior.

"He's only 18, but he's got the mental capacity of a 12- to a 14-year-old," the caller said. "I'm afraid this is so — something's gonna happen because he doesn't have the mental capacity. He can't. He's so outraged if someone talks to him about certain things. And he pulled a rifle on his mother before she had, uh, passed away."

The call to the FBI was not the only warning law enforcement officials received about Cruz. In September, a YouTube vlogger reached out to the FBI regarding a message left in one of his videos: "Im going to be a professional school shooter"

The Broward County Sheriff's Office, which was called to his home multiple times over the years, was also contacted on two occasions by callers who warned Cruz was a potential school shooter.