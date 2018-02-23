These Are The Companies That Have Stopped Doing Business With The NRA As The Gun Debate Heats Up

In the wake of the Florida mass school shooting that left 17 students and staff members dead, people on social media have been pressuring companies to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre delivered a defiant speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference criticizing gun control advocates who have ramped up their message after the Parkland, Florida, shooting, accusing them of exploiting tragedy for political gain.

"What they want are more restrictions on the law-abiding — think about that," LaPierre told the conference. "Their solution is to make you, all of you, less free. They want to sweep right under the carpet the failure of school security, the failure of the family, the failure of America's school systems and even the unbelievable failure of the FBI."

The 19-year-old shooter, who authorities say legally purchased the AR-15 used in the attack, had been flagged to the FBI, but the message was never delivered to the Miami field office for investigation, a breakdown that the agency acknowledged should never have happened.

However, gun control advocates, particularly survivors and family members of the Parkland shooting, have confronted the NRA head on in recent days, accusing the organization of defending access to weapons at the expense of public safety.