These Are The Companies That Have Stopped Doing Business With The NRA As The Gun Debate Heats Up

In the wake of the Florida mass school shooting that left 17 students and staff members dead, people on social media have been pressuring companies to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre delivered a defiant speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference criticizing gun control advocates who have ramped up their message after the Parkland, Florida, shooting, accusing them of exploiting tragedy for political gain.
"What they want are more restrictions on the law-abiding — think about that," LaPierre told the conference. "Their solution is to make you, all of you, less free. They want to sweep right under the carpet the failure of school security, the failure of the family, the failure of America's school systems and even the unbelievable failure of the FBI."
The 19-year-old shooter, who authorities say legally purchased the AR-15 used in the attack, had been flagged to the FBI, but the message was never delivered to the Miami field office for investigation, a breakdown that the agency acknowledged should never have happened.
However, gun control advocates, particularly survivors and family members of the Parkland shooting, have confronted the NRA head on in recent days, accusing the organization of defending access to weapons at the expense of public safety.
Using hashtags like #BoycottNRA and #BoycottNRASponsors, people are targeting companies that do business with the powerful gun rights group and those who offer discounts to its members.
Some major companies in the insurance and car rental industries have already cut ties with the NRA.
Here are some of the companies that have decided to sever their ties to the organization:
First National Bank, which offered a Visa card with the NRA's logo emblazoned on it, was one of the first to announce they would not renew their contract.
Symantec, a software company, announced Friday that it would no longer offer a discount to NRA members.
Enterprise Holdings, the parent company of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo, also decided Thursday to have all three of its brands end its discount program.
Hertz also announced they were cutting ties.
Avis Budget Group, the company that owns Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental, also said they were ending their relationship with the NRA.
Insurance companies MetLife and Chubb Ltd. ended their relationship with NRA. However, Chubb appeared to have made the announcement months before the Florida mass shooting, Reuters reported.
Some companies, which offered similar programs for NRA members, also told people this week they were no longer associated with the gun lobby group.
Wyndham Worldwide and Best Western, for example, stopped their discount program with the NRA after the Sandy Hook mass shooting in 2012 during a similar social media campaign.
CORRECTION
Enterprise Holdings, which owns Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo, cut ties with the NRA, as did Hertz. An earlier version of this post misstated the companies' relationships.
