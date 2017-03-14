The White House Just Released Some Details On Trump’s Tax Returns From 2005

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP ID: 10702683

Donald Trump made a lot of money and paid millions in taxes in 2005, a much-hyped leak revealed Tuesday night, making the president’s decision to conceal his tax returns all the more puzzling.

The documents also show that a tax change Trump advocates — abolishing the Alternative Minimum Tax — would have saved him $31 million that year.



The White House on Tuesday confirmed that Trump paid $38 million in taxes on income of about $150 million in 2005, just minutes before MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was set to release portions of his tax returns for that year.

The information released by the White House matched the numbers that were disclosed from the forms on Maddow’s show.

The White House statement also criticized the MSNBC for the report, calling it “desperate for ratings” and pointing out the returns were from “over a decade ago.”

The statement also defended the amount of taxes paid by Trump in 2005.

“Before being elected President, Mr. Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required,” the statement read.

The White House also accused MSNBC of illegally disclosing the tax information.

“It is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns,” the statement read.

Maddow rejected the assertion the show was illegally disclosing the information.

“For the record, the First Amendment gives us the right to publish this return,” she said. “It’s not illegally published. Nor are we fake. Pinch me, I’m real.”

The tax return, Maddow said, was given to journalist David Cay Jonston, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter whose work has focused on economics and taxes.

“This is the first time that we have any federal tax returns for Donald Trump have been obtained by anyone, certainly by any news organization,” Maddow said.

Jonston said on the show that the tax returns were sent to him via mail.

Asked where the documents could have come from, Jonston said they could have come from anywhere and even suggested they could have been leaked by the president himself.

“It’s totally possible that Donald sent this to me,” he said. “I feel I have to include that in the possibilities of where it came from.”

Trump has refused to release any details about his tax returns, citing an ongoing audit by the IRS. Details from his 2005 filing would be the most recent information about the president’s complex finances.

Trump, who has amassed a fortune from his career in real estate, reported a loss of $916 million for 1995, more than 20 years before he began his successful bid for the White House, the New York Times has reported.

Tax experts told the Times Trump would have been able to use that loss to cancel any taxable income for the following 18 years, including income he would have been paid for each episode of NBC’s The Apprentice.

