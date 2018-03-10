The NRA Is Suing Florida Over New Gun Control Laws Put In Place After The Parkland Shooting

Share On more Share On more

People place flowers, stuffed animals, toys, and signs in a makeshift memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, where 17 people were killed in a shooting.

The National Rifle Association on Friday sued Florida over new gun restrictions that were signed into law in response to the Parkland school shooting that killed 17 people.

The NRA filed the lawsuit just hours after Gov. Rick Scott signed the legislation, which, in addition to funding for school safety programs, raises the age limit for buying rifles from 18 to 21 and extends a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases to include long guns. It also establishes a program to arm trained teachers and campus employees.

The NRA, however, is asking a federal judge to stop the new age requirement, arguing it violates the Constitution.



"At 18, citizens are eligible to serve in the military — to fight and die by arms for the country," the lawsuit states. "This blanket ban violates the fundamental rights of thousands of responsible, law-abiding Florida citizens and is thus invalid under the Second and Fourteenth Amendment."

The 19-year-old Parkland shooter legally purchased his semiautomatic rifle, authorities say.