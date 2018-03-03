James Eric Davis Jr., 19, was hospitalized the night before because of an "overdose or a bad reaction to drugs," police said.

A Central Michigan University student allegedly shot and killed his parents in a campus dormitory, prompting a statewide manhunt for the 19-year-old. The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5'10" & 135 lbs. He was last see wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspect. Call 911 immediately. https://t.co/dCChxe1Tfr

The shooting was reported at 10:43 a.m. Friday when the university was expecting parents to arrive on campus to pick students up for the beginning of spring break. Two people were found dead inside the school's Campbell Hall, prompting a campus lockdown. Campus officials are working with nearby police departments and state law enforcement as they search for James Eric Davis Jr., who was described as "armed and dangerous." Officers were conducting door-to-door checks in the area surrounding the university until Friday night, officials said. Just past 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Central Michigan University announced Davis Jr. had been taken into custody.

The suspect in the shooting incident that happened on CMU's campus is now in custody. Get more details at https://t.co/9LfrVQwM0i.

Davis Jr. was spotted in the north end of the university just past midnight, university officials said in a statement . Police were called and he was taken into custody. The suspect is still at large. James Eric Davis, Jr, is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5'10" and 135 lbs. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach the suspect. Call 911 immediately. https://t.co/uqD6CkIe5y

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also responded to assist authorities in the investigation. At a press conference, Lt. Larry Klaus of the Central Michigan Police Department said there didn't appear to be any danger to students or staff, but that everyone on the campus was being asked to "shelter in place." "We believe the situation involves a domestic-type incident," Klaus said.

Police identified the victims as James Eric Davis Sr., 47, and Diva Jeneen Davis, 47. The shooting at Central Michigan University today strikes close to home. A sad day in Bellwood and across the 7th District. My sincerest condolences go out to the family of Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr. and his wife who were shot and killed this morning. May they RIP. https://t.co/B0cykAxFVv

Emanuel Chris Welch, a representative in the Illinois legislature, identified Davis Sr. as an officer of the Bellwood Police Department. According to public records, the parents lived in Plainfield, Illinois, more than four hours from Central Michigan University. It's unclear what may have prompted the shooting, authorities said, but Klaus said campus police had contact with Davis Jr. Thursday night for a drug-related incident. Davis Jr., Klaus said, had some sort of "overdose or bad reaction to drugs" and was hospitalized.

James and Diva Davis' daughter remembered her parents, writing in a tweet, "You don't have to stress no more mom an dad i love you." Today i lost my parents..the only people that loved me unconditionally. I’m thankful for every single thing they’ve done for me...All i ask is for everyone to keep me an the rest of my family in your prays❤️. You don’t have to stress no more mom an dad i love you🕊❤️😞 https://t.co/ab7oRkgvh7

One student who said he knew the suspect told the campus newspaper, Central Michigan Life , that Davis Jr. was a "quiet kid." Student who knew Davis, Jr. said the Plainfield, Illinois sophomore was a "quiet kid," who avoided being the center of attention. As of 5:55 p.m. Davis, Jr. is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous. https://t.co/1shTdwhkHE

"[He] definitely didn't want to be the center of attention in a group of people, but he never had any behaviors that seemed odd or that would make me think that he would be involved in a situation like this," Caleb Kleinman told the paper. "Once we saw [Davis Jr.'s] name come up on the TV screen from the news channel we were watching, we were all very shocked."

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

