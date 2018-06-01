This 14-Year-Old Just Won The National Spelling Bee Competition With The Word "Koinonia"

Share On more Share On more

Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, left, holds his trophy with President and CEO of the E.W. Scripps Company Adam Symson.

Karthik Nemmani, a 14-year-old from Texas, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday, beating out a crowd of more than 500 competitors.

Karthik beat out the crowd of 515 fellow spellers from across the country during a competition that spanned four days.

By Thursday, the competition had been whittled down to 16 students who spelled out words like, "lophophytosis," "pseudepigrapha," "propylaeum," and "ooporphyrin."

But it was "koinonia" that gave the eighth-grader the victory Thursday night.

"This has been a dream come true," Karthik said after his victory.