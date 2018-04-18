These California Communities Are Rebelling Against The State's Immigrant Sanctuary Law

Communities across California are continuing to break rank with the state over its immigrant sanctuary law, siding with the Trump administration's lawsuit against state policies that limit local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration agents.

On Tuesday, San Diego County became the latest local government in the deep blue state to push back against Sacramento's efforts to resist the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. In a 3-1 vote, the county's all-Republican Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to side with the Justice Department's suit against the state, and pledged to file an amicus brief in the case.

"We're talking about people who are crossing the border illegally, coming into this county and committing a crime and then being let loose probably to commit another crime," supervisor Dianne Jacob told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The decision comes amid a mounting conservative backlash against the state's Democratic leaders, including Governor Jerry Brown, who have positioned the state as a liberal bulwark against the Trump administration. In recent years, lawmakers in Sacramento have passed several measures designed to support the state's large immigrant population, including allowing residents to get drivers' licenses and in-state tuition regardless of legal status.

Last October, California officially became the country's largest sanctuary state, after Brown signed a law dramatically curtailing local law enforcement agencies' ability to cooperate with federal immigration agencies. The move — one of several immigrant-friendly measures adopted by state and city governments around the US — seemed at least partially motivated by Democrats' desire to take a defiant stance against Trump.

But since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced last month that the Trump administration would challenge California's immigration policies in court, at least a dozen local governments have broken rank with Sacramento, and voted to support the suit, or voice opposition to state policies in some other way.



The backlash sets up a surprising political contrast, revealing a persistent red streak in a state that has become increasingly blue. In addition to the governor's mansion, Democrats now hold majorities in the state assembly and state senate. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won California by more than 61 percent, including majorities in Orange County and San Diego County — two areas where local politicians have recently voted to support the Trump administration's fight against the state on the issue of immigration.

On Tuesday, Democrat Gov. Jerry Brown blasted opponents of the state's sanctuary state law, accusing them of using the issue as "an inflammatory football that very low-life politicians like to exploit."

"This is highly political, and I'm trying to fight the fires of prejudice and fear, but to enforce the law," Brown said during an appearance at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. "We have businesses and communities being disrupted. At the human, Christian level, we should act in a way that's not scoring political points.

Brown criticized both supporters and detractors of the sanctuary bill, accusing both sides of escalating the rhetoric around it, and noting that the measure does not not curtail immigration enforcement as much as proponents and critics claim it does.

"California works with the immigration [agencies] all the time," Brown said. "But we do say we're not going to do the work of the federal government. Under the law, we're not required to. We're not interfering with it."