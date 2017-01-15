Get Our News App
SNL’s Version Of Donald Trump’s Press Conference Was, Well, About Pee

“Who’s in? You’re in? You’re in? Urine? Urine?”

Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Saturday Night Live’s version of Donald Trump’s latest press conference was all about, well, pee-pee.

Saturday Night Live's version of Donald Trump's latest press conference was all about, well, pee-pee.

NBC

Alec Baldwin returned reprise his impression of the president-elect and really wanted to thank reporters for “peeing,” er, being there.

“I’d like to answer the question on everyone’s mind,” he started out. “Yes, this is real life.”

That’s right. Come Jan. 20, Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States.

"Then two months later, Mike Pence will become the 46th."

"Then two months later, Mike Pence will become the 46th."

NBC

But really, he’s excited to move into the White House and become president in just a few days.

He’s even bringing his own pet.

5. “Bill Clinton had Socks. Barack Obama had Bo. I’ll have Paul Ryan.”

NBC

First, though, there is the inauguration, and he’s got talent lined up for the big ceremony.

“From America’s Got Talent, we’ve go Jackie Whats-her-face,” Baldwin said.

There’s a bunch of A-listers planning to attend, like Angeline Jolie, Ryan Gosling and Jennifer Lawrence.

“All courtesy of Madame Toussads.”

And headlining?

7. “Hold on to your tits and bits because we’ve got 3 Doors Down.”

NBC

But this is a press conference, so lets get some questions.

9. “I’d like to ask you about your big Russian pee-pee party?”

NBC

No, Trump doesn’t want to talk about that.

Just serious questions, please. He doesn’t want to talk about the pee-pee.

11. “Did you guys, like, all pee, or just watch them pee?”

NBC

No, Trump doesn’t want to talk about that.

“I want to talk about what’s really important, which is jobs,” Trump said. “I’m going to bring back a big stream of jobs.”

OK.

“This country will be literally showered with jobs,” he said. “Because I’m a major wiz at jobs.”

Whose in?

13. “You’re in? You’re in? Urine? Urine?”

NBC

Maybe changing the subject will do some good, so let’s talk about how he’s separating himself from his business interests and any potential conflict of interest.

Even Trump’s lawyer shows up to show how much work has been put in to make his businesses fair and legal.

I mean, just look at all the papers.

15. “Oh, that’s right, they’re fake.”

Maybe other questions will bode better for the president-elect.

Here comes Vladimir Putin with a question.

"Are you sure Russia was behind hacking?"

"Are you sure Russia was behind hacking?"

“I mean, maybe,” Trump answers.

"Are you really, really sure?"

"Are you really, really sure?"

NBC

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
