"SNL" Reimagined That Painful "Bachelor" Finale With Special Prosecutor Robert Muller And Yes, It Gets Worse

No collusion.

Posted on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

I'm sure you caught that cringe-fully awkward AF season finale of The Bachelor where Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin only to change his mind and propose to another contestant. Well, Saturday Night Live did its own remake of the finale with its own twist.

NBC

Cecily Strong played Kufrin: so hopeful, so in love. No idea of the blindside that's coming.

NBC

Is that...is that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
"How do I start this conversation?" Kate McKinnon, playing Mueller, says. "I just don't think I can give you everything you want right now." 💔

NBC

"You mean you don't have Trump on collusion?" she asks.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

"I'm trying to be honest with you and tell you I can't commit to collusion right now," he says.

NBC

*So. Awkward.*

NBC
"At this point I honestly feel like I'm only half in with collusion," he tries to explain.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Becca is so disappointed.

NBC

"I was ready, Bob. I was ready to do the damn thing," she said.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Ugh.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
UUUUUGGGGGHHHHH.

NBC

OMG it keeps going.

NBC

"So I have to wait two more years for him to be out of office?" she asks.

NBC

"Honestly, probably six."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
"So Stormy Daniels, that's nothing?" she asks.

NBC

"No, that's definitely fun, it's just not what I'm doing," he said.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

"I mean, it would be Pence. You want Pence?" he continues. "Get out!!" she yells.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

"Look," he says, one last time. "If it makes you feel better, the Kush is cooked and you're the next bachelorette." "Oh, well, that's great!"she said.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

