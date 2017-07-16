Senate Delays Health Care Bill Vote While John McCain Recovers From Surgery

Senator John McCain underwent surgery Friday after doctors discovered a blood clot above his left eye, and will spend next week recovering in Arizona, his office said Saturday, a development that has upended plans for a vote on the Republican health care bill.

With a slim majority of 52 members in the Senate and stiff Democratic opposition, Republicans face a tight vote count on the health care bill as it is. Already, two Republicans — Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine — have said that they will not vote to proceed with debate on the bill. Without McCain, the legislation is unlikely to have enough support to move forward.



“Senator McCain received excellent treatment at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, and appreciates the tremendous professionalism and care by its doctors and staff," McCain's office said in its statement. "On the advice of his doctors, Senator McCain will be recovering in Arizona next week.”



On Saturday evening, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he would postpone a vote until McCain returns.

"While John is recovering, the Senate will continue our work with legislative items and nominations, and will defer consideration of the Better Care Act," the statement read.