"Saturday Night Live" Revealed Bill Murray As Its Steve Bannon In Cold Opening Mocking "Fire & Fury"

Share On more Share On more

For months, Saturday Night Live has been portraying Steve Bannon, the former White House advisor, as the Grim Reaper, casting President Donald Trump's former strategist as literally death itself. But on Saturday, returning for its first episode of 2018, SNL finally unveiled the man under the shroud.

Yes, that's right: Bill freaking Murray showed up to play Steven Bannon, joined by Fred Armisen as Michael Wolff, the author of the Trump administration tell-all Fire and Fury .

The two were there to discuss the Trump White House in SNL 's version of Morning Joe , with Armisen, as Wolff, highlighting some of the more lurid, and questionable portions, of his controversial book.

"Even the stuff that's not true, it's true."

But the big surprise was Murray, revealing himself as "Steve Bannon, the Bannon Cannon, magic, magic, magic, magic, the Bannon Dynasty is dawning."

Bannon certainly had a bone to pick with Wolff, whose book led to the former White House advisor's firing from Breitbart and prompted the president to mock him on Twitter as "Sloppy Steve."

"I never said Don Jr. was treasonous," he said.

"Yes, you did," Armisen's Wolff replied.

"Well, I certainly didn't say he cracked like an egg on TV," Bannon said.

"Yeah, that sounds exactly like you," Wolff said.