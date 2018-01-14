 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

"Saturday Night Live" Revealed Bill Murray As Its Steve Bannon In Cold Opening Mocking "Fire & Fury"

"It's time for America to slide down the Bannon-ster."

Posted on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

For months, Saturday Night Live has been portraying Steve Bannon, the former White House advisor, as the Grim Reaper, casting President Donald Trump's former strategist as literally death itself. But on Saturday, returning for its first episode of 2018, SNL finally unveiled the man under the shroud.

Ya'll ready for the SNL Steve Bannon unveiling??
Salvador Hernandez @SalHernandez

Ya'll ready for the SNL Steve Bannon unveiling??

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yes, that's right: Bill freaking Murray showed up to play Steven Bannon, joined by Fred Armisen as Michael Wolff, the author of the Trump administration tell-all Fire and Fury.

NBC
Advertisement

The two were there to discuss the Trump White House in SNL's version of Morning Joe, with Armisen, as Wolff, highlighting some of the more lurid, and questionable portions, of his controversial book.

"Even the stuff that's not true, it's true."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

But the big surprise was Murray, revealing himself as "Steve Bannon, the Bannon Cannon, magic, magic, magic, magic, the Bannon Dynasty is dawning."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Bannon certainly had a bone to pick with Wolff, whose book led to the former White House advisor's firing from Breitbart and prompted the president to mock him on Twitter as "Sloppy Steve."

"I never said Don Jr. was treasonous," he said.

"Yes, you did," Armisen's Wolff replied.

"Well, I certainly didn't say he cracked like an egg on TV," Bannon said.

"Yeah, that sounds exactly like you," Wolff said.

"OK, that does sound like me. Good reporting."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Bannon then argued he's still not out of politics, and that he remains a "kingmaker."

"I convinced this country to elect Donald, and I can do it again," he said, adding that he's "auditioning candidates: Logan Paul, Martin Shkreli, the Subway guy, Jared Fogle, he's back, he's electable."

(To refresh your memory, Paul is a YouTube star who faced a major backlash after posting video with images of a man who had committed suicide in a forest in Japan, prompting YouTube to cut business ties; Shkreli is the infamous "Pharma Bro" convicted of fraud last year; and Fogle was convicted of possessing child porn.)

"It's time for America to slide down the Bannon-ster."

If only there was someone that could put an end to this madness.... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

If only there was someone that could put an end to this madness....

"I'm HEEEEEEERRRRREEEEEEEE!"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement