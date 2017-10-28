Roger Stone Banned From Twitter After Railing Against CNN Anchor

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Roger Stone, the longtime Trump ally and a divisive figure in politics since the Nixon era, was suspended from Twitter shortly after blasting CNN reporters on the social platform.

Sources told BuzzFeed News the suspension is permanent.

Stone unleashed a tirade against CNN anchors and commentators Friday night, just moments after the news organization published a report that charges had been filed in a sealed indictment related to special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Stone, who was directly and indirectly involved with President Donald Trump's campaign, aimed many of his comments at CNN anchor Don Lemon.

".@donlemon must be confronted, humiliated, mocked and punished," Stone wrote from his account Friday night. "Dumber than dog shit."