Roger Stone Banned From Twitter After Railing Against CNN Anchor

Roger Stone, the longtime Trump ally and a divisive figure in politics since the Nixon era, was suspended from Twitter shortly after blasting CNN reporters on the social platform.
Sources told BuzzFeed News the suspension is permanent.
Stone unleashed a tirade against CNN anchors and commentators Friday night, just moments after the news organization published a report that charges had been filed in a sealed indictment related to special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Stone, who was directly and indirectly involved with President Donald Trump's campaign, aimed many of his comments at CNN anchor Don Lemon.
".@donlemon must be confronted, humiliated, mocked and punished," Stone wrote from his account Friday night. "Dumber than dog shit."
In another tweet, Stone told Lemon to "stop lying about the Clinton's and Uranium you ignorant lying covkscucker."
A spokesperson for Twitter told BuzzFeed News they could not comment on individual accounts and directed a reporter to the company's policy on abusive behavior.
That policy forbids users from engaging in behavior that "crosses the line into abuse, including behavior that harasses, intimidates, or uses fear to silence another user's voice." The policy states that one of the factors considered when assessing an account is whether the user is also inciting others to harass another account.
"Any accounts and related accounts engaging in the activities specified below may be temporarily locked and/or permanent suspension," the policy reads.
In a text, Stone told BuzzFeed News that he was told the suspension was temporary.
“I have been informed that I have been suspended for 3 hours and 12 minutes. While I am uncertain why, sometimes the stark truth offends some people," he wrote. "I’ll be baaaaak.”
Grace Wyler contributed to this report.
