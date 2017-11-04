 back to top
A Man Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Rand Paul At His Kentucky Home

The Kentucky senator was allegedly assaulted in his home by a 59-year-old neighbor.

Posted on
Salvador Hernandez
Bryan Woolston / AP

Senator Rand Paul was assaulted in his Kentucky home Friday afternoon, suffering minor injuries, the Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

Police released few details about the assault or what led to the confrontation between Paul and the 59-year-old suspect arrested in the incident.

Warren County Regional Jail

Rene Boucher was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on fourth-degree assault charges, according to booking records.

He was held on a $5,000 bond.

According to state police, troopers arrived at Paul's Bowling Green home at 3:21 p.m. local time and determined Boucher had "intentionally assaulted Paul causing minor injury."

Paul's office did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News request for comment, but a spokeswoman for the senator told the Bowling Green Daily News, "Senator Paul is fine."

"Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of assault," the spokeswoman told the paper.

According to the Bowling Green Daily News, Bouchard lives in a gated community near Paul's Bowling Green home

NBC affiliate WAVE 3 reported that, according to a neighbor, Paul was mowing his lawn at the time of the assault. The neighbor told to the local station the two men have had ongoing problems.

WAVE 3 also reported Boucher was previously registered as a Democrat in Rhode Island.

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

